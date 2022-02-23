10 games like No Man's Sky that are out of this world

Before Nathan Drake was a stubbly, world-weary treasure hunter who’d raided his share of tombs and knew his way around a puzzle-heavy, peril-filled PlayStation 3 RPG, he was just another twentysomething dude in New York. You know the type: looks like a movie star, likes to flip bottles while mixing cocktails, excellent at pickpocketing and parkour, has a missing older brother and a chip on his shoulder. He’s also got a deep interest in Magellan, as so many young people do these days, as well as the rumors that the explorer stashed a heap of gold somewhere while traveling around the world. His sibling, Sam, was obsessed enough to go searching for it, in fact. But a long period of radio silence suggests that something has happened to Nathan’s kin.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO