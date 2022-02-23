ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 games like No Man's Sky that are out of this world

By Heather Wald
 3 days ago
After exploring the expanses of space in Hello Games' adventure, you might find yourself looking for more games like No Man's Sky. After all, the promise of getting to venture out into the great unknown and discover just what is out there is ever so appealing, even when it's virtual. These...

GamesRadar+

Fallout 76 will introduce aliens and post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh this year

Bethesda Game Studios has unveiled its roadmap for Fallout 76 updates this year - and the tarmac is thick with references to past Fallout games. Not to mention the aliens. Starting in the spring, the studio is plotting an “otherworldly, all-encompassing invasion” dubbed Invaders from Beyond. The extraterrestrial visitors - which have been a fringe element of the Fallout universe since the ‘90s - will prompt public event takeovers, random encounters, and a new seasonal public event. The spring also promises an update to Fallout Worlds, the custom servers Bethesda launched last year in lieu of modding. So far, Worlds has allowed Fallout 1st subscribers to fiddle with settings for difficulty, PvP rules, camp construction, physics, fog, fall damage, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Player Discovers New Hidden Feature

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been out for a few weeks on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but given the length of the game and the replayability of the game, many Switch users are still playing the latest Pokemon adventure. And everyone who is still playing or has played the game since its release can attest to one thing: it's very different compared to previous installments, boasting a large open-world complimented with open-ended gameplay. It's a new direction for the series and one that seems to be paying off, with the game getting strong critical and user reviews, and selling like hotcakes.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
Upworthy

Visual effects guy transforms himself into random objects and it's pure magic

Toronto-based animator and video wizard Kevin Parry has gone mega-viral for his mind-boggling collection of videos where he turns himself into random objects. In a series of quick clips he changes into everything from a pumpkin to a bright yellow banana and in most of the videos, he appears to suffer a ridiculous death. The videos combine studio trickery with a magician's flair.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for March 2022 Revealed

The list of new free games coming to Xbox's Games With Gold program for March 2022 have been revealed. Each month, Xbox makes four new games available for no cost whatsoever to those who are Xbox Live Gold members. And while these free offerings often pale in comparison to the titles that come to Xbox Game Pass, it looks like Games With Gold could be a bit better than normal in the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

New Pokémon travel show will feature an actual Pikachu bus

If Arceus wasn’t enough to give you your fix of new Pokémon adventures, a new variety show set to hit Japanese television this April might just do the trick. As pointed out by Kotaku, the show will be called Poké Doko: Pokémon to Doko Iku?! (which translates to “Where’s Poké: Where Are You Going With Pokémon?!”). The new show, which will be known with its abbreviated title, Poké Doko, will prominently feature a Pikachu-styled bus and will hit TV Tokyo, a major Tokyo television channel that specializes in anime.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Hello Games says No Man's Sky is not finished "by a long shot"

In context: Despite having received its 19th massive content update on Wednesday, No Man's Sky is far from finished—at least according to Hello Games CEO and NMS creator Sean Murray. Considering how far the game has come and how happy fans are with it, that's quite a statement. Most feel HG has gone above and beyond what was expected, but it has much more in store.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘No Man’s Sky’ is not yet finished “by a long shot” according to developer

No Man’s Sky creator, Sean Murray, has explained that the game isn’t finished “by a long shot”. That’s despite receiving its 19th major update this week. In an interview with IGN, Murray explained that the team at Hello Games is “continuously coming up with new features”. He said, for “as many updates as we’ve done since launch and as many bucket list items we’ve checked off, our list of things we’re excited about never seems to get any shorter”.
VIDEO GAMES
Houston Chronicle

‘Uncharted’ Wants to Be ‘Tomb Raiders of the Lost Ark Starring Spider-Man.’ It’s More Like: Game Over

Before Nathan Drake was a stubbly, world-weary treasure hunter who’d raided his share of tombs and knew his way around a puzzle-heavy, peril-filled PlayStation 3 RPG, he was just another twentysomething dude in New York. You know the type: looks like a movie star, likes to flip bottles while mixing cocktails, excellent at pickpocketing and parkour, has a missing older brother and a chip on his shoulder. He’s also got a deep interest in Magellan, as so many young people do these days, as well as the rumors that the explorer stashed a heap of gold somewhere while traveling around the world. His sibling, Sam, was obsessed enough to go searching for it, in fact. But a long period of radio silence suggests that something has happened to Nathan’s kin.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

No Man's Sky next expansion 'Sentinel' entirely overhauls combat

In a nutshell: Hello Games dropped another free content update overnight. The next expansion pretty much rebuilt the combat system. Sentinels have more units at their disposal, and players can no longer unfairly enter a cave or base to get them off their back. However, players will have more battle options, including the ability to convert their Exomech suit into an autonomous Hardframe Battle Mech.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No Man's Sky will fully support the Steam Deck

No Man’s Sky is unquestionably one of gaming’s greatest comeback stories, and it’ll be ready for the Steam Deck’s launch. With the release of the Steam Deck barely a week away, developers are slowly but surely showing off titles running on Valve’s handheld gaming PC — including No Man’s Sky studio Hello Games. On Tuesday, Hello Games Founder Sean Murray confirmed No Man Sky’s free Sentinel expansion adds all kinds of Steam Deck bells and whistles, including touch screen support for portable mode. Finally, an excuse to explore the universe while sitting on a park bench!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Valve made a small new game to introduce Steam Deck and it looks hilarious

Aperture Desk Job is a new game that carries on the bureaucratic comedy horror of Portal, and it will be a free way to get acquainted with Steam Deck. Valve debuted Aperture Desk Job and its March 1 release date along with the announcement that it was sending out the first batch of order invites to customers with paid Steam Deck reservations. Valve is framing Aperture Desk Job as a "free playable short," and its Steam page very explicitly notes that it is not Portal 3 - but the setting and sense of humor seem like they'll be very familiar for people who know that the name "Cave Johnson" belongs to a person rather than a suggestively named geological formation.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fortnite invades the Marvel Universe in latest crossover starring Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Iron Man

Marvel Comics is teaming up with Epic Games again for another adventure set in the world of Epic's highly popular battle arena game Fortnite with a new comic limited series titled Marvel X Fortnite: Zero War which will follow up on Marvel and Epic's previous Nexus War collaboration, which added Fortnite themed back-up stories to numerous Marvel Comics titles.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Hoopa Revealed

In the most recent official YouTube upload, Pokemon Unite Hoopa revealed. The video teasing the pokemon’s release also broke down its abilities, which are definitely on the more complicated end. Hoopa, the pink supporter, utilizes teleporting mechanics to aid its teammates. To acquire the pokemon, players must participate in the event and acquire Hoopa as the 50 point reward. And since a total of around 10 can be acquired each day, it’ll take just about 5 days to acquire the new pokemon. That is, assuming players accomplish every mission.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

