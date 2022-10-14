20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B , for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere.

Freddie Prinze Jr. , for instance, spoke ill of Kiefer Sutherland in July 2014 by calling his former 24 costar “the most unprofessional dude in the world.” The prior year, George Clooney revealed that Russell Crowe once apologized to him for “insulting the s—t out of [him],” though the Catch-22 actor had a “Yeah, whatever” response to Crowe’s claims of being misquoted. And around the same time, Kanye West admitted he “took it back to high school for a little bit” with Jimmy Kimmel after trashing the late-night comedian for spoofing an interview of his.

But these tiffs aren’t even the most surprising celebrity feuds. One wouldn’t think the 2019 comedy Poms would have stirred up any drama, but the movie caused a war of words between actresses Angelica Huston and Jacki Weaver . In another recent example, Ariana Grande clashed with Piers Morgan after he criticized Ellen DeGeneres and Little Mix online.

Scroll down for more details on these conflicts and other celebrity feuds that caught the public off-guard.