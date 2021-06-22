Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

15 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

By Dan Clarendon
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ikln8_0MATLfwy00
Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan. Theo Wargo/Getty Images; HGL/GC Images/Getty Images

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere.

Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill of Kiefer Sutherland in July 2014 by calling his former 24 costar “the most unprofessional dude in the world.” The prior year, George Clooney revealed that Russell Crowe once apologized to him for “insulting the s—t out of [him],” though the Catch-22 actor had a “Yeah, whatever” response to Crowe’s claims of being misquoted. And around the same time, Kanye West admitted he “took it back to high school for a little bit” with Jimmy Kimmel after trashing the late-night comedian for spoofing an interview of his.

But these tiffs aren’t even the most surprising celebrity feuds. One wouldn’t think the 2019 comedy Poms would have stirred up any drama, but the movie caused a war of words between actresses Angelica Huston and Jacki Weaver. In another recent example, Ariana Grande clashed with Piers Morgan after he criticized Ellen DeGeneres and Little Mix online.

Scroll down for more details on these conflicts and other celebrity feuds that caught the public off-guard.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Kanye
Person
George Clooney
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Jacki Weaver
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Person
Kiefer Sutherland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Mix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Got “Embarrassed” Over a Particularly Unexpected 'Celebrity Family Feud' Answer

Believe it or not, Family Feud host Steve Harvey gets embarrassed from time to time. Case in point during the season 7 premiere of Celebrity Family Feud, where 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe and Empire star Terrence Howard went head-to-head with the help of their families. Steve started off a round asking the Lowe and Howard families to fill in the blank: “Grandma said, ‘The last time I made love in the backseat of a car, I broke my what?’” Without hesitation, Mira from the Howard family hit the red buzzer and gave the top answer “hip.”
CelebritiesElite Daily

The Weeknd May Be Dating Angelina Jolie, Which Nobody Saw Coming

In the category of relationship rumors you never saw coming, The Weeknd has been out and about with Brad Pitt’s ex boo. The question of the moment is if The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are dating, because the paparazzi reportedly spotted them having dinner together in Santa Monica. In a totally unexpected turn of events, here’s the low-down on the night out.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Van Jones Dumped Kim Kardashian After Brief Romance?

Gossip Cop is calling it now. Van Jones and Kim Kardashian becoming a couple is one of the oddest rumors to come out of 2021. One tabloid is even claiming the pair were not only together but already broke up. Gossip Cop investigates. Did Kim Kardashian And Van Jones Already...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Van Jones, Kim Kardashian Secretly Have ‘The Hots’ For Each Other?

Is Van Jones waiting for the right time to try “shooting his shot” with Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum Kim Kardashian? A report says the CNN analyst is waiting for Kardashian’s divorce from estranged husband Kanye West to cool off before spilling his heart out in the hopes of dating the socialite. Gossip Cop investigates.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and gets chased by the FBI and mafia. De...
MusicHollywood Life

Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles: When Did They Date? Plus, Everything Else To Know

Take a walk down memory lane and look back at the relationship between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner! Plus, learn about where the two stars stand now. Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are two of the most famous 20-somethings in the world. So, naturally, the two have crossed paths — and even been linked romantically! Rumors about the two being an item circulated in 2013, and the pair were seemingly on-and-off until 2016. All of these years later, fans still love to reminisce about those “Hendall” days, and we’ve cooked up the perfect timeline of their relationship from the early 2010s to today!
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Paris Hilton ‘Likes’ Tweets About Not Taking Britney Hearing ‘Personally’

No hard feelings? Paris Hilton hinted that she did not take offense to Britney Spears’ comments about her at the singer’s conservatorship hearing. The reality star, 40, “liked” a series of tweets in defense of the pop star, 39, after Spears spoke out in court on Wednesday, June 23. “I hope Paris Hilton doesn’t take what Britney said personally,” one post read. “What she meant was that she understood how hard it was to be believed by people on the outside looking in. I’m sure she believes her now. #FreeBritney.”
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Wipeout! Kim Kardashian Makes a Splash With Wakeboarding Fail

Laughing it off. Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but share her epic wakeboarding fail from 4th of July weekend. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, shared the video via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 5, with a crying while laughing emoji. Kardashian was pulled by a motorboat while she stood on the wakeboard, but she didn’t get very far. Just as someone said, “Alright, relax,” the reality star squealed before losing her balance and falling into the water.
nickiswift.com

What It's Supposedly Like Dating Kim Kardashian

Ever since news broke of the end of Kimye, fans have been taking guesses at who Kim Kardashian might date next now that the reality star is back on the market. Back in February, the Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. West wasted no time jumping on the dating scene, being spotted with model Irina Shayk, meanwhile Kim shot down rumors she's dating Van Jones and Maluma.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kim Kardashian Wipes out Wakeboarding Over Fourth of July Weekend

Kim Kardashian took a tumble over the Fourth of July weekend, but not in heels. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went wakeboarding with friends and family and did not shy away from showing the fact that she flopped pretty hard on the water. The 40-year-old posted the video to her Instagram stories using a laughing face emoji as the caption according to PEOPLE.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Actors Who Quit Acting and Completely Switched Careers

Show business is widely regarded as one of the world's most glamorous and exciting industries. However, several high-profile stars of the stage and screen have decided to leave the limelight for more conventional careers. Below Newsweek takes a look at the high profile former actors who have decided to ditch...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 0

Community Policy