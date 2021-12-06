35 Keto-Friendly Snacks Anyone Going Low-Carb Should Try

Despite its popularity, it's no secret that the ketogenic (or keto) diet is very restrictive. High in fat and low in carbohydrates, the goal of this diet is to alter the way your body fuels itself, says Pamela Nisevich Bede, RD , keto expert with ZonePerfect .

Instead of using carbs, your body turns to its fat stores to break down and use as energy, a state called ketosis, she says. The goal is to cut your carbs down to 5 to 10 percent of your daily calories, increase fats to make up about 75 to 80 percent of your daily calories and get the rest of your calories from protein.

While this might sound challenging, keeping nutrient-rich keto snacks at home can help you maintain this low-carb lifestyle. It's important to choose ones that fit the keto structure and keep you in that fat-burning zone. Nutrient-dense snacks will also help keep you fuller longer and provide essential vitamins and minerals to strengthen your muscles and provide sustainable energy.

For a quick and easy bite that fits your low-carb diet , check out some of these best keto snack ideas.

1. Baby Carrots and Ricotta, Lemon and Walnut Dip

Total carbs: 12 g

Total fats: 14.1 g

You can feel great about snacking on baby carrots and dunking them in a creamy dip. Carrots provide important vitamins and minerals and boast high amounts of water to help keep you hydrated.

A common side effect of the keto diet is dehydration, according to a July 2014 study in ​ Nutrients ​ , so eating foods that help hydration levels and drinking plenty of water can help counteract the effects.

2. Pecan Protein Balls

Total carbs: 4 g

Total fats: 20 g

Nuts, as well as nut butter, are a great snack option on keto diet as they're high in fats and low in carbs. "Pecans, macadamia nuts and Brazil nuts have lower carb counts, whereas cashews and pistachios contain more carbs," Bede says. You can enjoy all nut varieties on keto by limiting portions to stay within your daily carb count.

You can also spice up your snack by coating nuts in unsweetened cocoa, says Dana Angelo White, RD . "Roast raw almonds on a sheet pan to release their oils, and then dust with some unsweetened cocoa powder and a sprinkle of sea salt." Then, all you have to do is store them in an airtight container, portion out for the week and you're set!

Feel free to enjoy a serving with some cheese, unsweetened Greek yogurt or a stick of beef jerky if you need a little something extra.

3. Perfect Keto Bars

Total carbs: 3 g

Total fats: 19 g

Generally, granola bars are off-limits when on the keto diet. But this delicious bar is high in protein , sugar-free and low in carbs.

With almond butter, cacao butter and cinnamon, they will satisfy a sweet craving without kicking you out of ketosis or leading to a sugar crash. Each bar contains 220 calories and is sweetened with stevia extract, a keto-friendly sweetener, to keep blood sugar levels stable.

4. Hard-Boiled Eggs

Total carbs: 0.6 g

Total fats: 5.3 g

Whip up a big batch of hard-boiled eggs on Sunday to keep on hand for the whole week. These are inexpensive grab-and-go protein options.

A single large egg contains 6.3 grams of protein and 5.3 grams of fat. What's more, they are an excellent source of choline, a nutrient linked to brain health, per an August 2017 study in ​ Nutrients ​ .

5. Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

Total carbs: 1 g

Total fats: 10 g

Serve some heat with these spicy, cheesy poppers wrapped in thick bacon. These crowd-pleasers are perfect for any game night or outdoor barbecue. Each stuffed jalapeño half contains 117 calories, 1 gram of net carbs, 10 grams of fat and 5 grams of protein.

6. Raspberry Delight

Total carbs: 14 g

Total fats: 0.8 g

Fruit is tricky on keto, and most options aren't allowed because they are high in sugar. But, most berries can be eaten in moderation, as they're low in sugar and high in fiber .

"Pick berries that are lower in carbs like raspberries and blackberries, which are also full of important antioxidants," Bede says. A cup of raspberries contains about 14 grams of carbs, 8 grams of which are fiber, per the USDA .

You need 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories you eat, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics . Adding this snack to your weekly rotation, which contains just six clean ingredients, can help you meet your fiber needs while on keto.

7. Avocado and Blue Diamond Almond Cracker Crisps

Total carbs: 29 g

Total fats: 12.5 g

Yes, you can (and should!) enjoy avocado on the keto diet. High in healthy fats and some fiber, it'll keep you right in ketosis. "A third of an avocado contains approximately 100 calories and 5 grams of carbs, so you can enjoy some in between meals or as a side dish sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning," White recommends.

You can also spread some avocado on crackers, like these keto-approved crispy, crunchy and perfectly seasoned crackers from Blue Diamond.

8. Turkey Roll-Ups

Total carbs: 19 g

Total fats: 12 g

"Low-sodium deli meat can be a low-calorie, high-protein finger food," White says. Be sure to avoid honey-roasted deli meat varieties to keep the carbs at zero grams per serving, she warns.

Stuff the roll-ups with other ingredients like low-carb vegetables and some mayo or mashed avocado for creaminess.

9. Swerve Brownies

Total carbs: 16 g

Total fats: 6 g

You can be on a keto diet and still enjoy your brownies, too — it's all about choosing the right kind.

"These are sweetened with Swerve, a zero-calorie, low-glycemic sweetener safe even for people with diabetes, since it has little to no effect on blood glucose or insulin levels," says Nicole M. Avena, PhD, assistant professor of neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and author of ​ What to Eat When You Want to Get Pregnant ​ .

10. Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

Total carbs: 10 g

Total fats: 10 g

Instead of the fat-free cream cheese that this recipe calls for, use full-fat cream cheese to add another 9 grams of fat and bring up the total to 10 grams.

This recipe makes for a delicious keto-friendly dessert or a sweet and satisfying snack that you can take with you on the go.

11. Fat Snax Keto Cookies

Total carbs: 6 g

Total fats: 8 g

Satisfy your cookie craving without sacrificing your keto diet with this delicious cookie that's crafted with keto followers in mind.

The recipe contains only clean ingredients all of which are gluten- and grain-free, low in carbohydrates, free of preservatives and loaded with flavor.

12. Onion, Mushroom & Goat Cheese Mini Frittatas

Total carbs: 2 g



Total fats: 9 g

Eggs are protein-rich and keto-friendly, so scramble them up with some other nutrient-rich ingredients for the ultimate low-carb snack.

Make a batter of eggs, chopped mushrooms, onions and a little goat cheese, and pour the mix into some oiled muffin tins, Roger Adams, PhD , says. Sprinkle with some more cheese and bake for 12 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

"This easy snack is low carb as only the non-starchy veggies bring any carbs with them, and the eggs and cheese supply a good amount fat and quality protein," he says.

13. Chicken Salad on Almond Flour Crackers

Total carbs: 8 g

Total fats: 13 g

Adams suggests buying some canned chicken ($2.99, Amazon.com ), draining it, mixing it with smashed avocado, adding some seasoning, lemon juice and putting on a low-carb cracker, like Fat Snax Almond Flour Gluten-Free Crackers , which has just 6 grams of carbohydrates per serving .

"This is an easy snack that is high in protein and nutritious monounsaturated fat," he says. "Just ¼ cup chicken and ¼ cup avocado and 6 low-carb thin crackers have around 15 grams of protein, 13 grams of fat and 8 grams of carbs."

14. Beef Jerky

Total carbs: less than 1 g

Total fats: 1 g

Beef jerky is a convenient and quick way to get more nutrients in and still stay keto. Choosing the right beef jerky made with grass-fed meats is your best option.

The nutrients will vary depending on the brand, but one example is Cattaneo Bros. Range Beef Jerky , which has less than 1 gram of carbs and only 1 gram of fat.

15. Munk Pack Keto Nut & Seed Bar

Total carbs: 13 g

Total fats: 12 g

If you're looking for a sweet treat that fits the keto-friendly bill, consider Munk Pack, a company that makes low-sugar, gluten-free and plant-based products that are great for a keto diet. They taste great, and contain no sugar alcohols," Avena says.

They come in a variety of flavors, including Caramel Sea Salt, Coconut Almond Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate.

16. Cucumber Stacks

Total carbs: 0.8 g

Total fats: 5 g

Cucumber stacks are a delicious and nutrient-dense fruit (yes, fruit!) that is rich in antioxidants as well as water, which can help keep you hydrated. Simply take your favorite sandwich filling, such as cheese, chicken or tuna salad, and layer it between sliced cucumbers for a refreshing and nutritious snack.

17. Pistachio-Crusted Goat Cheese Balls

Total carbs: 3 g

Total fats: 8 g

This cheese ball is as delicious as it sounds and doesn't take long to create. Simply mix goat cheese with part-skim ricotta in a bowl with apple cider vinegar, ground black pepper and shelled pistachios to make an easy keto-friendly snack.

Just one serving of this savory snack, which you can also serve as an appetizer, contains 5 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat and just 3 grams of carbohydrates.

18. California Scrambled Eggs and Avocado

Total carbs: 4.3 g

Total fats: 24.6 g

While the combination of avocados and eggs might sound like breakfast food, it actually makes a nutritious snack for any time of day.

Avocados have omega-3 fatty acids, as well as an array of other nutrients including vitamin K, folate, vitamin C, potassium and vitamins B5 and B6.

Try slicing 1/2 an avocado onto two pasture-raised cooked eggs and sprinkling with sea salt and pepper.

19. Lakanto Keto Crunchy Cookies

Total carbs: 13 g

Total fats: 12 g

Low in carbs and high in fat, these cookies are a great way to satisfy your cookie craving while still following a keto diet. "They are sweetened with monk fruit instead of sugar, which is safe for those with diabetes," Avena says.

"I also love that they come in a resealable pouch, making them great for taking with you on the road."

20. Whisps Cheese Crisps

Total carbs: 1 g

Total fats: 14 g

Cheese lovers will appreciate this salty snack that's made up of 100 percent cheddar cheese and is oven-baked to crispy perfection.

These snacks are keto-friendly with just 1 gram of carbs per serving and 14 grams of fat.

21. Coconut Yogurt

Total carbs: 3 g

Total fats: 19 g

With zero additives and only two ingredients, this DIY coconut yogurt recipe is a delicious snack that is keto-friendly. It contains 19 grams of fat and only 3 grams of carbs while serving up a gram of protein along with it.

To make, simply pour a can of full-fat coconut milk in a mason jar along with a probiotic capsule as an emulsifier and an added benefit for the gut. Stir the mixture and let it thicken on the counter a few days ahead before, as this process may take a full day or two.

22. Keto BLT

Total carbs: 1.4 g

Total fats: 22.2 g

On the list of guilty pleasures, BLTs are at the top for most of us. The sandwich involves quite a bit of bread, which doesn't make the cut for a low-carb diet.

The good news: By combining a healthier fat with a high-quality mayo and then topping it with yummy veggies, you can enjoy the delicious flavors of a BLT anytime. Simply prepare a few slices of uncured bacon with your choice of creamy topping, like Primal Kitchen's mayo ($8.99, Amazon.com ) on each slice. Use your lettuce leaves as the "bread" and add the bacon and sliced tomato to create your carb-free BLT.

23. Just the Cheese Bars

Total carbs: less than 1 g

Total fats: 12 g

With less than one gram of carbs and 12 grams of fat, this savory and satisfying snack fits the keto bill. The best part is, the only ingredient is aged cheddar cheese!

Take these bars with you on the go without having to worry about storing them in the refrigerator. Just keep them out of direct sunlight so they don't spoil.

24. Bulletproof Chocolate Bar

Total carbs: 2 g

Total fats: 15 g

Next time you're craving chocolate, swap this one out for your traditional chocolate bar and you will be saving 21 grams of carbohydrates and adding 2 grams of healthy fat.

This chocolate bar contains MCT oil, which is a medium-chain triglyceride that comes from coconut or palm oil. In addition to being keto-friendly. this chocolate bar is free from artificial sweeteners, GMOs, and gluten.

25. Olives and Cheese

Total carbs: 2-3 g

Total fats: 13 g

Olives, in both green and black varieties, are a delicious and savory low-carb treat. If you prefer saltier snacks over sugary ones, you'll enjoy combining olives with cheese, another low-carb food.

"Olives are packed with monounsaturated fat and tons of flavor and a few cubes of your favorite cheese adds more fat and needed protein to keep you going," says Dr. Adams. "Just 10 olives and 1 ounce of cheddar cheese have 7 grams of protein, 13 grams of fat and 2 to 3 grams of carbohydrates."

26. Daiya Mozzarella Cheeze Sticks

Total carbs: 5 g

Total fats: 6 g

For cheese lovers who've gone totally plant-based, Daiya Deliciously Dairy-Free Mozzarella Style Deluxe Cheeze Sticks make a great keto-friendly snack. In addition to being dairy-free, this low-carb food is also dairy-, gluten-, soy- and peanut-free.

Avena recommends pairing this snack with a handful of high-fat nuts (Brazil or macadamia) for an easy keto snack to enjoy at home or take with you on the go.

27. Buffalo Cauliflower

Total carbs: 15 g

Total fats: 7 g

If you're vegetarian, vegan or simply looking to cut down on meat, one of the tastiest ways to do so is by cooking up some buffalo-style cauliflower.

Cauliflower is a nutrient-packed cruciferous vegetable that sits at number 24 on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) list of the "Most Powerful Fruits and Vegetables." Because cauliflower is a wonderful source of dietary fiber, it may help you stay full for longer.

Tossing the cauliflower in some tangy buffalo sauce only adds taste — not too many calories, carbs or fats, so you can enjoy it as a keto-friendly snack.

28. Doctor in the Kitchen Flackers

Total carbs: 11 g

Total fats: 10 g

These delicious crackers are made out of flax seeds, which are one of the healthiest ingredients you can find thanks to their high nutrient count. They are also low in carbs as well as fat.

Crunchy and savory, these crackers are made with all-organic ingredients that are gluten-free, non-GMO and USDA-organic. They're not only low in carbs and fats, but they're also fairly high in protein boasting 6 grams per serving.

29. Cottage Cheese

Total carbs: 3.8 g

Total fats: 4.9 g

When opting for full-fat cottage cheese , you get a creamy, rich snack that is packed with flavor and low in carbs. In fact, just one 4-ounce serving serves up just 3.8 grams, only 111 calories and 14 grams of protein, which helps you feel full and stay full for longer.

You can enjoy cottage cheese as is or toss in some low-carb berries like raspberries and blackberries.

30. Harvest Snaps Green Pea Snack Crisps

Total carbs: 16 g

Total fats: 5 g

Salty and delicious, this easy, on-the-go snack is low in carbs and high in fat — just what you're looking for when you're following the keto diet. They're baked instead of fried and made entirely out of green peas.

31. Hoody's Keto Trail Mix

Total carbs: 9g

Total fats: 17g

Trail mix is one of the most classic snacks because it contains beneficial fats, doesn't require refrigeration and has a very long shelf life. It's also delicious and satiating.

Some trail mixes can be high in carbs depending on what ingredients they contain, but this one from Hoody's is keto-friendly. The ingredient list includes almonds, dried coconut, macadamia nuts and dark chocolate.

32. Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms

Total carbs: 5 g



Total fats: 8 g

Not only are mushrooms a low-carb veggie, but they're also full of vitamins and minerals including folate, potassium, niacin and copper, per the USDA .

Stuff them with Italian chicken sausage, like in this recipe, and you get a low-carb, high-protein and high-fat snack.

33. Tuna Salad

Total carbs: 8 g

Total fats: 7.9 g

Tuna salad is an excellent snack for those following a keto diet because it's low in carbs, high in fat and also chock full of protein. In fact, just 3 ounces of tuna fish salad contains 14 grams of protein !

You can enjoy tuna salad as is, throw it on top of a fresh salad or eat it wrapped in romaine lettuce for a low-carb snack.

34. Sliced Veggies and Guacamole

Total carbs: 14.2 g

Total fats: 5.4 g

Sliced veggies are a nutrient-rich snack, especially when paired with guacamole. Just one medium-sized red bell pepper contains 7.2 grams of carbs and only 0.4 grams of fat. But when paired with guacamole, which has just 6 grams of carbs and 5 grams of fat, you get a keto-friendly snack.

Not only are the omega-3 fatty acids in guacamole's main ingredient, avocado, good for your heart, but they've also been linked to a lower risk of dementia, per May 2013 research in ​ Prostaglandins Leukot Essent Fatty Acids ​.

35. Brad’s Plant-Based Kale Cheeze It Up Chips

Total carbs: 6 g

Total fats: 5 g

Of all the green, leafy vegetables, kale is one of the most nutritious. This cruciferous veggie is loaded with nutrients, including vitamins A, K, C, B6 and calcium, to name a few.

These cheesy kale chips are not full of nutrients, but they are also keto-friendly, containing just 6 grams of carbs and 5 grams of fat.