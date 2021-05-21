15 Inflatable Pools That Will Make a Splash This Summer

Can you hear that? The telltale tzz-tzz-tzzzzz sound outside means someone’s turned on the sprinklers. In the words of The Fresh Prince, it’s summer, summer, summertime. And now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared the news that those completely vaccinated may enjoy maskless outings again, the idea of entertaining a few friends outside with a small summer barbecue doesn’t seem like the hazy dream it did last year. Joining the neighborhood pool again is now a joyful possibility. But as you start to venture out more, don’t forget the simple pleasures you can build right in your own backyard. That’s why you’re sure to appreciate this researched guide to the best inflatable pools at your fingertips. Now, this is no slap in the face to splash pads — they’re pretty awesome, especially for toddlers just starting to step with some confidence. But if you or your kids want to sit, relax, and soak more than your toes, these posh tubs are just the ticket.