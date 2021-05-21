15 Inflatable Pools That Will Make a Splash This Summer
Summer is here, and everyone—kids and adults alike!—is ready to get outside. And whether you want to work on your tan, splash around all day, or have an amazing pool party, there's nothing like hanging out at a swimming pool on a hot day. But this summer may be a little different when it comes to access to our local community pools, water parks, and lazy rivers. If you find they're closed for the majority of the season, don't fret! You can get your very own backyard pool without having to spend a gazillion dollars putting it in. And, yes, you can do it in a stylish way.