From ‘Victorious’ to ‘Positions’: See How Much Ariana Grande Has Changed Over the Years

Shutterstock; @photokohli/Instagram

From her breakout role on Nickelodeon’s Victorious to releasing her sixth studio album, Positions, Ariana Grande has transformed from a quirky preteen actress into a powerhouse performer, role model and all-around powerful woman. That said, Ariana’s profession isn’t the only thing that’s changed since her Hollywood debut. The superstar has also had one serious style metamorphosis over the years. In fact, some of you will be surprised to learn that the brunette beauty’s iconic ponytail wasn’t always part of her look.

It turns out, the updo is more of a strategic beauty trick than it is a style choice. “I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely absurd when I let it down,” Ariana revealed on Facebook in 2014. “It’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years).”

The “7 Rings” singer went on to explain that due to constantly coloring her hair while on Victorious, her tresses suffered a lot of damage. “I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first four years of playing Cat [Valentine] … as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair.” Afterward, Ari opted for a wig on Sam & Cat, which aired from 2013 to 2014.

Another classic Ariana accessory from the days of yore is her cat ears, which she began incorporating in her wardrobe in 2014. “I’m always sort of drawn to things that are slightly retro and sort of like throwback. I love an animal ear, clearly,” she previously told the Daily Mail. “They’re just fun.”

Not only has Ariana’s style evolved over the years, but so has her tattoo collection. The brunette beauty first got inked in 2012 to honor her debut album as well as other accomplishments that year.

“Writing my first album, working with my castmates and best friends on Victorious, being young, having fun and being surrounded by love … so, I wanted to do something permanent to remind me to always be grateful and not take anything for granted so … I got a little tattoo,” she wrote of the tiny heart-shaped outline on her toe. Since then, the “God Is a Woman” artist has gotten over 50 tattoos.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Ariana’s complete style transformation from 2008 to today!