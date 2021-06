Your pay stub is a document that describes what money you earned during the pay period and year-to-date, and how that money was allocated. When you got your first part time job as a teenager, your pay stub was pretty simple – you got an hourly rate, for a dozen or so hours a week, and there was a check on the bottom that you tore off and deposited at your banking institution. Other than making sure you got the total dollar amount you expected, this document was so simple and intuitive that you likely ignored it.