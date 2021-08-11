HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

ABC13 is working to put job seekers in touch with businesses who are hiring!

Theis looking for a recruiter.

Job requirements include a high school diploma or equivalent, inventory management, equipment maintenance, data entry, and basic computer skills.

The recruiter is responsible for meeting or exceeding accuracy expectations and productivity minimums as directed by operations management.

This includes unloading trucks and checking merchandise for quality, damages and/or missing items, operating scanners to prepare orders, pulling materials, packing boxes and placing orders in the delivery area or trailer, sorting and placing materials or items on racks, shelves or in bins according to organizational standards, preparing parcels for mailing, shrink wrapping products to pallets and more.

To apply online, visit careers.academy.com.

Theis looking for a before/after school youth development counselor and a before/after school youth development site lead.

The positions will assist with providing quality care in before and after-school site and camp setting by teaching values, ensuring safety and facilitating structured play and educational activities with the children.

They will also assist with providing a quality experience to children and parents that focuses on youth development, including the YMCA core values: honesty, respect, responsibility, caring, and faith.

For more information and to apply online, visit

is searching for a nurturing toddler teacher to ensure that the basic and educational needs of their students are met. As a toddler teacher, the new hire will be required to prepare and deliver classroom activities, communicate with staff and parents and ensure that the learning environment remains safe at all times. Applicants should also be excellent role models for the students.

Top candidates will possess a thorough understanding of the contextual factors that shape early childhood development, LMM says.

Requirements include a high school diploma or equivalent, a clear criminal record, prior experience working with young children, basic first aid training and more.

You can submit your resume to Lmm.sunset@gmail.com or call (832) 951-2410 for more information.

is looking for sales and customer service staff.

Scrubs To The Rescue is a minority/women owned and operated business serving the Houston area with customized medial attire.

You can apply online at scrubstotherescue.com.

, a coin and jewelry store on the Katy Freeway, is looking for an assistant manager who can grow into deeper roles with customer services and develop jewelry industry connections.

No experience is necessary for the job, just a great attitude!

You can find more information at hathorncoin.com.

is looking for talent in a variety of skill sets as their Houston based startup ramps up.

The company sells light-weight, comfortable electric bikes that are designed to help people live car-free.

You can find more information at euphree.com.

, a family-owned domestic manufacturer of promotional and collegiate licensed products, is looking for a manual screen printer.

The position is full time and available immediately.

Applicants can apply online at

, a leader in safety and cleaning for industrial sized kitchen hoods and ducts, is looking for full-time general laborers.

No experience is required. Applicants must be able to pass a background check, be available to work overnight and have a valid driver's license and reliable transportation.

Applicants can email their resume to suzanne.brooks@triplebcleaninginc.com.

is hiring a maintenance worker. The ideal candidate has five years of experience. Pay is dependent on experience.

Interested applicants can email resumes to tmd49@texasmgmt.com or call (713) 290-0090.

Applicants can visit tmdstaffing.com for more information.

is hiring bus drivers, cafeteria workers, crossing guards, custodians and skilled maintenance workers.

If you want to apply, visit conroeisd.net.

is looking to fill four 365 associate positions.

The four new hires will get the opportunity to get licensed, accredited and receive specialized training for one full year. During this year, team members will be provided mentorship and a career track that is one of the most sought-after in the insurance industry, according to Highpoint. After the associate's initial year in the program, top candidates will have an opportunity for advanced career placement within all departments of the agency.

Applicants must have some college or related work experience, experience with Microsoft Office, typing proficiency and other soft skills.

To read more and apply online, visit hpigrp.com.

is seeking lead teachers and assistant teachers.

The new hires will present and enhance age-appropriate curriculum for students ages 6 weeks trough fifth grade.

To see more information and apply online, visit childrenslighthouse.com.

is looking for maintenance workers, porters, housekeepers and leasing workers in the greater Houston area.

Each position pays between $13 and $19/hour.

Six months of multifamily experience is required for all leasing and maintenance positions.

This restaurant chain coming to Houston is looking for candidates for their new location at 5018 San Felipe St.

Original Chop Shop will hold a hiring event on Aug. 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bring a friend for a chance to win $500.

There will also be games, giveaways and on the spot interviews.