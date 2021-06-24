One of Sarah Sherman Samuel’s Signature Colors Is Officially a Design Classic
The most celebrated colors these days pop just as much as their names. Millennial pink, Miranda Hobbes green, and Gen-Z yellow are undeniably fun, vibrant, and made to be ’grammed. But if you’re over bubblegum and can’t quite get on board with citron, there’s another, subtler option. Consider ochre, a color trend that comes without a generational prefix and feels so much more elevated than its punchy counterpart.www.domino.com