Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Grilling Wild Game: 5 Methods You Need to Use for Your Fire-Grilled Feasts

By Travis Smola
Posted by 
Wide Open Spaces
Wide Open Spaces
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are some tips and tricks for grilling wild game meat this summer. As hunters, we love our wild game. With summer upon us, it is time to break out the grill and relax while enjoying the hard-earned results of last fall's big game hunts. But grilling game can be...

www.wideopenspaces.com
Wide Open Spaces

Wide Open Spaces

Austin, TX
198K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Spaces honors the passion of sportsmen with accurate and entertaining information about one of the original branches of America’s roots: The great outdoors.

 https://www.wideopenspaces.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Boar#Spices#Wild Turkey#Mule Deer#Brown Butter#Grilling Wild Game#Meateater#Bbq#Flintstones#Grilled Glazed#Twitter#Travis Youtube#Fire Grilled Feasts#Grilling Game#Wild Game Meat#Grilled Loins#Steak#Beef#Deer Meat#Taste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Grilling Gone Wrong: A Chef Tells You 4 Things You Need to Know Before You Fire Up the Grill

While outdoor grilling is an American tradition, common mistakes, such as using the wrong oil in your marinade, can be disastrous to your taste buds and bad for your health, says Chef Gerard Viverito, the Director of Culinary Education for Passionfish, a NGO non-profit organization dedicated to educating people around the globe on the issue of sustainability in the seas. This year, before you prepare your marinades or fire up your grill, run through this list of precautions from Chef Gerard:
LifestyleBrenham Banner-Press

A simple guide to finding the best grill for you

(BPT) - The sound of the sizzle, the smell of foods cooking outdoors, the undeniable taste — it’s time to get back to the barbecue. For many people, a grill becomes a second kitchen. For others, it’s their primary way of cooking all year long. “We need it more than...
LifestyleThe Weather Channel

Grilling Season Has Arrived And This BBQ Smoker Needs To Be Your Next Purchase

This product was selected by StackCommerce, which created this article. The products are not endorsed by the Weather.com editorial team. If you buy something through these links, Weather.com will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. The unofficial start of summer is here, temperatures are rising, and you...
RecipesElkhart Truth

Grill cactus (nopales) at your next cookout

Over the weekend our family had a cookout, what we call a “carne asada,” which literally means grilled meat. There is always meat galore with plenty of steak, chicken, chorizo and ribs but very few vegetables. Because grilling happens to be one of the easiest ways to cook vegetables, that is my go-to. The vegetables are always well received and a good way to balance out the meat overload. One of my favorite vegetable to bring is cactus!
Recipesrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Open Fire Grilled Pork & Mango Churrasco Style

6¾ lb. country style deboned pork ribs, cubed (1½ in. pieces) 6 red onions, sliced ½-inch thick and seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper. 60 scallions, cleaned and seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper. Chef Olivier Gaupin. Benchmark Global Hospitality. The Woodlands, Texas. Mangoes are available most of...
RecipesPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Here’s Your Top 10 Barbecue & Grilling Tips For Summer 2021

With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, here comes a summer (and fall) of grilling. It might be on a camping trip or it might be on the deck in the backyard. Some folks might grill, oh, once a week. Or you might be like my son who maybe doesn't grill about once a week. Either way, one thing is for sure: Food always tastes better when it comes off the grill.
Grocery & SupermaketOdessa American

It’s grilling season: Know your meat cuts

When we think about summer holidays and warm weather, we imagine spending time outdoors, swimming, and of course eating all of the delicious foods that come with it! Spending time outdoors on the grill is a fun way to celebrate the season, but you don’t have to skimp out on the nutrition when you do it!
RecipesFood Network

4 Beyond-Basic Veggies You Should Grill This Summer

Skip the peppers and zucchini and try something new. Grilling doesn’t have the best reputation for being veggie-friendly, but that is a huge misconception. There are so many ways to turn your favorite vegetables into fabulous grilled dishes — and we’re not just talking about the typical peppers and zucchini. This summer, use your grill to cook corn, cabbage, bok choy and potatoes with these amazing new recipes.
Food & DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

It’s Time to Embrace the German Art of Putting Cheese Directly on Your Grill

From carrot-fed beef to pork wings to Hawaiian venison, there isn’t a type of meat on God’s green earth that doesn’t benefit from being cooked on the grill due to an actual scientific process the American Chemical Society has dubbed “the holy grail of all culinary chemical reactions.” But the Maillard reaction — which occurs when high heat from the grill transforms proteins and sugars in our food to produce new flavors, aromas and colors — isn’t limited to meat.
RecipesSimply Recipes

5 Dinner Favorites to Up Your Grilling Game

It’s easy to fall into a rut when it comes to cooking. Grilling is no exception. Consider this the week to up your grilling game and add some new recipes to your repertoire. Skip the standard ribs and burgers (as delicious as they may be) and experiment a little. In...
RecipesTODAY.com

Make a Memorial Day feast of grilled caprese chicken and chipotle-lime steak

Looking for some grilling ideas for Memorial Day? Who better to turn to that Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey,aka The Grill Dads. On Monday, they're joining TODAY to fire up the grill and with two show-stopping cookout recipes: a Caveman Tomahawk Rib-Eye with Chipotle-Lime Compound Butter and Grilled Caprese Chicken with Blistered Tomato, Burrata and Torn Basil.
RecipesWRAL

5 On Your Side shares must-haves to step up your grilling game

Is your dad a grillmaster who’s always interested in the latest grilling gadget?. 5 On Your Side’s Monica Laliberte sorts through some of the options that can help take him next level. Grills aren’t just for steaks, burgers and chicken. How about pizza?. “One thing that trips people up when...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Grilled Kale

This grilled kale is proof that the grill is for so much more than just meat. Adapted from Barton Seaver | Where There’s Smoke | Sterling Epicure, 2013. This is simply one of my favorite dishes, and it has a legendary place in the history of my marriage. My wife was not a fan of this vegetable—or of any vegetable. Fan might not be the right word. It’s not just that she didn’t like them; she actively campaigned against them, prosecuting them, all guilty as charged, although on scant evidence. It was this simple dish that got her to at least begin to consider laying down her sword. The crisp texture, the smoky, charred taste, the transparency of the whole process got her to let her guard down. And now it’s a staple. So you might say that this recipe is a gateway vegetable.–Barton Seaver.
LifestyleHartford Courant

Everything you need to clean a gas grill

Gas grills may be easier to clean than other grills, but they can still get dirty over time. Left unchecked, this can lead to such problems as rust and bacteria growth. At most, this can cause anyone eating food from the grill to get sick; at the very least, it can taint the flavor of the food grilled on it.
RecipesClean Eating

A Levantine Grilling Feast

You may not have heard the term “Levantine” before, but you’ve likely tasted the cuisine — think creamy hummus, perfectly spiced chicken skewers and garlicky, lemony eggplant dip. So why are we using the term “Levantine” rather than simply “Middle Eastern”? The Middle East is actually a very large region...
Recipesfafagilbert.com

THE GREEN MARINADE FOR YOUR GRILLS

The hot weather is upon us here in London and a perfect time to grill and barbecue our meals. Thanks to Weber UK for sponsoring this Barbecue series as we kick start it off with my versatile Green Marinade. The perfect marinade for most Fish and Poultry dishes. Once you’ve...
Recipeslifesavvy.com

You Can Literally Grill This Cheese … on Your Grill

You’re probably familiar with a grilled cheese sandwich, but as it turns out, there’s a cheese that you can literally cook on your actual grill. Now, before you start slapping mozzarella on those grates, this technique requires a specific type of cheese. Rougette’s Seasonal Bon-Fire Cheese is made in Germany from pasteurized cow’s milk and features a thick rind that allows it to be plopped on the grill with no sticky messes.
Food & DrinksSan Bernardino County Sun

5 summer grilling ideas to make your barbecues healthy and delicious

Summer is the season for outdoor grilling, which can be a time to enjoy healthy and fresh food with friends and family. While grilling is a generally healthful cooking technique, there are ways to take your barbeque to the next level and make it even healthier. Enjoying summer barbeques does not mean compromising your healthy eating plan. How about this summer we plan fun and safe outdoor gatherings that are consistent with our goals to eat well?
Food & Drinkskenilworthweeklynews.co.uk

Creating food as tasty as charcoal BBQ, but as easy to use and reliable as gas, a pellet barbecue offers the best outdoor grilling experience you can have

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. If you’re a terrible barbecue cook who either burns food to a crisp or doesn’t cook it well enough, a pellet grill may change your al fresco life. The system was originally invented by an American called Joe Traeger who wanted a ‘set it and forget it’ method of grilling and smoking food outdoors, one that didn’t require constant attention or indeed any expertise in the art of barbecuing or smoking.
Food & Drinksctvoice.com

Grill & Chill

Turning Up the Heat on Salads Can Elevate a Casual Meal. It’s summer, and I wonder…is there anything that tastes better in summer than food that’s cooked on the grill? The clear answer is “Nope.”. This year, I encourage you to elevate your favorite summer meal by using your favorite...