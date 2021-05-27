Grilling Wild Game: 5 Methods You Need to Use for Your Fire-Grilled Feasts

This grilled kale is proof that the grill is for so much more than just meat. Adapted from Barton Seaver | Where There’s Smoke | Sterling Epicure, 2013. This is simply one of my favorite dishes, and it has a legendary place in the history of my marriage. My wife was not a fan of this vegetable—or of any vegetable. Fan might not be the right word. It’s not just that she didn’t like them; she actively campaigned against them, prosecuting them, all guilty as charged, although on scant evidence. It was this simple dish that got her to at least begin to consider laying down her sword. The crisp texture, the smoky, charred taste, the transparency of the whole process got her to let her guard down. And now it’s a staple. So you might say that this recipe is a gateway vegetable.–Barton Seaver.