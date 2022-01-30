Warm & day Sunday – two storms next week to bring heavy rain & potential wintry mix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a chilly start to Sunday, but not as cold as Saturday, with most areas falling into the 30s and staying above freezing. Another quick rebound in temperatures will happen Sunday afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs on either side of 70 degrees.

Two storms storms this week will bring several rounds of hazardous weather to Central Texas. The first arriving tonight with details below.

Storm #1

The first storm to impact Central Texas will arrive late tonight and into early Monday morning. This system will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms for much of the day Monday.

Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler than Sunday, but mostly because of the rain and cloud cover — with highs in the 60s. No cold front is accompanying this system, nor any threat for wintry weather. Although, prepare for a potentially hectic Monday morning commute with some locally heavy rainfall at times.

Future clouds and radar for Monday at 12p

Widespread 1 to 2 inches, with isolated pockets of nearly 3 inches, of rain is possible in Central Texas through Monday night.

Monday rain potential

No severe weather is expected with this system, although, it’s possible for some isolated storms to produce lightning, gusty winds and small (non-severe) hail. Heavy rain will be the biggest concern, but our soils should be able to absorb a good amount of the rain. We will be monitoring the threat for ponding on the roads (especially Monday morning) and minor creek and stream flooding.

Flash Flood Risk Monday

Conditions will improve from west to east Monday evening with warmer and drier weather for Tuesday.

KEY TAKEAWAYS : Storm #1 will be an all rain event with isolated thunderstorms and heavy rain. Impacts will be confined to Monday only. Temperatures will be well above freezing. Some flash flooding is possible, especially for our Eastern Counties.

Storm #2

Before getting into the details, be advised that this forecast is highly subject to change , but this will NOT be a repeat of February 2021.

Unlike storm #1, our second storm of the week will arrive with a cold front. Meaning, along with chances for rain, some wintry weather may be possible on the back end of the storm. How much (if any) wintry weather will depend on how quickly the storm turns cold and how much precipitation is left once the air is cold enough.

2nd Storm Highlights

Rain likely begins for all of us either late Wednesday morning or during the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 60s. As a cold front approaches Wednesday night, a changeover to freezing rain or sleet is possible.

KEY TAKEAWAYS : Precipitation type and amounts are still to be determined for storm #2. But timing is coming more into focus with impacts beginning near midday Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Temperatures are also looking colder with more potential for freezing rain or sleet as the storm wraps up.

Temperatures should gradually climb after Thursday and into next weekend.

Other weather stories you may like:

Sign up for our daily forecast newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters . Download the KXAN Weather app to get the latest weather forecast: Apple | Android

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Follow the KXAN First Warning Weather team on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

You can also follow our meteorologists’ individual accounts for livestreams and a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.