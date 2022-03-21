Severe storms developing in Central Texas now
AUSTIN (KXAN) — TORNADO WATCH issued for most of Central Texas until 10PM as multiple tornadoes have touched down in Central Texas.
SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS are closing in around the Austin-metro area through 7PM.
A “Moderate Risk” (Level 4 out of 5) is in place over much of the Austin-metro and eastern counties for the threat of widespread severe thunderstorms. This is Austin’s highest severe storm risk in 10 years. An “Enhanced” Risk (Level 3 of 5) and “Slight Risk” (Level 2 out of 5) is in place for the Hill Country for isolated to scattered severe storms.
TIMING:
Storms are now developing in the Hill Country, likely to push northeast impacting the Austin-metro area through 7PM. Storms will move northeast at 35-55 MPH across Central Texas through 10PM.
THREATS:
All modes of severe weather are possible: Very large hail (1-2″+), damaging winds (65MPH+) and even a couple of strong tornadoes.
Of all the threats, destructive hail looks to be the most likely threat, but the risk of tornadoes is also concerning. Be sure to have a plan in place if needed to shelter.
