Severe storms developing in Central Texas now

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TORNADO WATCH issued for most of Central Texas until 10PM as multiple tornadoes have touched down in Central Texas.

Follow KXAN's live blog for up-to-the-minute updates here.

SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS are closing in around the Austin-metro area through 7PM.

A “Moderate Risk” (Level 4 out of 5) is in place over much of the Austin-metro and eastern counties for the threat of widespread severe thunderstorms. This is Austin’s highest severe storm risk in 10 years. An “Enhanced” Risk (Level 3 of 5) and “Slight Risk” (Level 2 out of 5) is in place for the Hill Country for isolated to scattered severe storms.

Severe threat risk — latest update March 21st 2022

TIMING:

Storms are now developing in the Hill Country, likely to push northeast impacting the Austin-metro area through 7PM. Storms will move northeast at 35-55 MPH across Central Texas through 10PM.

THREATS:

All modes of severe weather are possible: Very large hail (1-2″+), damaging winds (65MPH+) and even a couple of strong tornadoes.

Of all the threats, destructive hail looks to be the most likely threat, but the risk of tornadoes is also concerning. Be sure to have a plan in place if needed to shelter.

