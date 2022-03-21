ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Severe storms developing in Central Texas now

By Jim Spencer, Nick Bannin, David Yeomans, Kristen Currie, Sean Kelly
KXAN
KXAN
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyvX2_0M7SAPBo00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TORNADO WATCH issued for most of Central Texas until 10PM as multiple tornadoes have touched down in Central Texas.

Follow KXAN’s live blog for up-to-the-minute updates here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQ04L_0M7SAPBo00
TORNADO WATCH issued for most of Central Texas until 10PM Monday.

SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS are closing in around the Austin-metro area through 7PM.

A “Moderate Risk” (Level 4 out of 5) is in place over much of the Austin-metro and eastern counties for the threat of widespread severe thunderstorms. This is Austin’s highest severe storm risk in 10 years. An “Enhanced” Risk (Level 3 of 5) and “Slight Risk” (Level 2 out of 5) is in place for the Hill Country for isolated to scattered severe storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gXw9_0M7SAPBo00
Severe threat risk — latest update March 21st 2022

TIMING:

Storms are now developing in the Hill Country, likely to push northeast impacting the Austin-metro area through 7PM. Storms will move northeast at 35-55 MPH across Central Texas through 10PM.

THREATS:

All modes of severe weather are possible: Very large hail (1-2″+), damaging winds (65MPH+) and even a couple of strong tornadoes.

Of all the threats, destructive hail looks to be the most likely threat, but the risk of tornadoes is also concerning. Be sure to have a plan in place if needed to shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jA8W3_0M7SAPBo00

Stay with the First Warning Weather team for updates and download the free KXAN Weather App. Below are some helpful resources:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Tu6c_0M7SAPBo00

Other weather stories you may like:

Report: Delays in global climate action may lead to missed chance ‘to secure a livable future’ IN-DEPTH: Meteorological winter ends warmer than normal in Austin BLOG: Spring forecast release: Here’s what to expect in Central Texas

Sign up for our daily forecast newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters . Download the KXAN Weather app to get the latest weather forecast: Apple | Android

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Follow the KXAN First Warning Weather team on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

You can also follow our meteorologists’ individual accounts for livestreams and a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 53

Maggie Bradley
12-12

2 get an accurate weather report all u need is look out window,,it's never wrong

Reply(2)
19
SoFedUp
10-11

That sounds gross..."decaying Tropical System"...Like it's going to pour Black Mold on our heads! 😂

Reply(3)
8
gary
10-10

The last three or four predictions of rain in East Texas never materialized

Reply(4)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Severe Weather#Tornado#Storm Warnings#Severe Storm#Extreme Weather#Kxan Weather App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KXAN

KXAN

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy