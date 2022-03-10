ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest winter freeze since 1993 possible this weekend

By Sean Kelly, Nick Bannin, Kristen Currie, David Yeomans, Jim Spencer
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pleasant warming trend continues Thursday, but an unusually strong March cold front is set to bring two widespread late-season freezes across Central Texas this weekend.

Following high temperatures in the 60s Wednesday, continued sunshine and gusty south-southeasterly winds bump Thursday’s highs into the 70s. It will be a very pleasant day for outdoor plans.

Late-season freeze likely

Around sunrise Friday, a strong front blows through Central Texas bringing light drizzle for some and cold northerly wind gusts to 40 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory may be issued Friday by the National Weather Service.

As cold air rushes in, daytime temperatures Friday are expected to drop instead of rise, hovering in the lower 40s Friday afternoon with wind chills near freezing. It will be heavy jacket weather at the afternoon bus stop and for your Friday evening plans on the town.

The potential of light rain briefly mixing with sleet now looks lower in your latest forecast, as cold, dry air may shut off precipitation before it has a chance to transition.

A widespread freeze appears likely Saturday morning, and another will be possible Sunday morning. Colder rural areas outside of Austin may see a hard freeze with low temperatures in the 20s. This late-season freeze would come nearly one month later than Austin’s typical last freeze of the winter, and would be Camp Mabry’s latest freeze in a given winter since March, 1993. Austin’s latest first freeze was on Apr. 9, 1914.

