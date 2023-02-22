Briefly cooler weather coming Friday following the hottest day of the year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a few light rain showers Wednesday morning, high temperatures soared to the hottest levels so far this year — and Austin’s 9th-earliest 90-degree day on record.

Temperatures at Camp Mabry topped 90 degrees today roughly a month and a half ahead of the typical arrival of that kind of warmth. Gusty winds subside overnight as slightly drier air settles in, allowing low temperatures to fall to comfortable levels in the 50s.

A weak cool front quietly blows through early Thursday morning, leading to high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s (still well above average for this time of year). But a more significant cold front — the same one bringing historic winter weather to other parts of the country — now looks like it will make it through parts of our area early Friday.

Strong cold front briefly enters the area on Friday

Depending on where the front stalls, some areas will have afternoon highs Friday in the 50s, while others will be in the 70s. We are expecting this cooler weather to stick around for only one day as winds reverse to a southerly direction this weekend, bringing the return of abnormal warmth.

