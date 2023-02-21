Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KXAN

Strong winds coming tonight

By Nick BanninSean KellyRich SegalJim SpencerDavid YeomansKristen Currie,

10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vk3Li_0M7SAPBo00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The afternoon will be sunny with unseasonably warm air. Our normal high temperature today is 68°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJCSo_0M7SAPBo00
Some 90s are likely for the Hill Country

Highs tomorrow will be just as warm, if not warmer, from another sunny sky and a warm west to southwest wind.

A “cold” front comes across Central Texas overnight through Wednesday morning with a miniscule 10% chance of a little rain. Most rain totals will yield nothing than a trace to .01″ for most locations.

The front leaves a west to southwest wind. As the front glides across some wind gusts will rise to between 30 and 40 mph (as forecast) with a few possible higher between 12 and 7 a.m. They will stay strong through the noon hour. Wind speeds will slowly lower during the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlPBH_0M7SAPBo00
High to very high fire danger along and west of I-35 Wednesday

A second cold front arrives overnight to Thursday morning with a northwest to north wind immediately after it passes. The result will be cooler temperatures Thursday with highs in the mid/upper 70s. Friday will be cooler than Thursday, and the only day this week with a below-normal high in the mid 60s.

Mornings won’t be cold. Lows will be in the 50s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings.

BLOG: List: Sunniest U.S. cities: How Austin ranks

There will be very low rain chances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with southerly winds bringing moisture back from the Gulf. A better chance of rain appears in the Sunday night/Monday morning forecast (30%) but with rain totals, on the high end, of .25″ to .33″.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvmZE_0M7SAPBo00
Higher totals from rain Sunday night/Monday morning

February ends and March begins with much warmer than normal conditions. Camp Mabry’s last freeze typically comes Feb. 15, though Hill Country communities typically see their last freeze Mar. 20. The forecast is also indicating that we won’t see much rain, if any.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fsGV_0M7SAPBo00
Week two temperature outlooks into early March are much warmer than normal
BLOG: March forecast: What to expect as severe weather season begins

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Stay up to date with your Central Texas forecast, sign up for our weather newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Stay up-to-date with the First Warning Weather team

Follow the KXAN First Warning Weather team on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

You can also follow our meteorologists’ individual accounts for livestreams and a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes:

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
LIST: Sunniest US cities, how Austin ranks
Austin, TX1 day ago
Street racing, takeovers reported across Texas cities in recent years
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Participate In Early Giving For Amplify Austin Day
Austin, TX3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mountain Lion Sighted Near Texas, Causing Absolute Frenzy
San Marcos, TX3 days ago
NASA confirms 1,000-pound meteor caused giant boom in South Texas
Mcallen, TX5 days ago
Cat survives 14-month journey to Las Vegas from Alabama
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
NASA says meteorite fragments likely fell in Texas: How to handle them
San Isidro, TX3 days ago
Round Rock water park named Texas ‘water park of the year’
Round Rock, TX4 days ago
Looking for a Sugar Daddy or Momma? San Antonio, Texas is Big for Finding One
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
H-E-B launching quest to find Texas-made items to feature in-store
Austin, TX3 days ago
Austin Public Library system named one of best in Texas
Austin, TX2 days ago
Texas Basketball Coach Chris Beard Case Explained – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Austin, TX2 days ago
As emergency food assistance nears end, 1 in 5 Texans face hunger
Austin, TX4 days ago
'It can happen to anyone' | Texas mother fights for change after Gov. Abbott vows to address fentanyl crisis
Austin, TX3 days ago
Need a little assistance with food, clothing or health? Attend Brazos Valley Community Connection Day!
Bryan, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy