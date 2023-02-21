Strong winds coming tonight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The afternoon will be sunny with unseasonably warm air. Our normal high temperature today is 68°.

Some 90s are likely for the Hill Country

Highs tomorrow will be just as warm, if not warmer, from another sunny sky and a warm west to southwest wind.

A “cold” front comes across Central Texas overnight through Wednesday morning with a miniscule 10% chance of a little rain. Most rain totals will yield nothing than a trace to .01″ for most locations.

The front leaves a west to southwest wind. As the front glides across some wind gusts will rise to between 30 and 40 mph (as forecast) with a few possible higher between 12 and 7 a.m. They will stay strong through the noon hour. Wind speeds will slowly lower during the afternoon.

High to very high fire danger along and west of I-35 Wednesday

A second cold front arrives overnight to Thursday morning with a northwest to north wind immediately after it passes. The result will be cooler temperatures Thursday with highs in the mid/upper 70s. Friday will be cooler than Thursday, and the only day this week with a below-normal high in the mid 60s.

Mornings won’t be cold. Lows will be in the 50s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings.

There will be very low rain chances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with southerly winds bringing moisture back from the Gulf. A better chance of rain appears in the Sunday night/Monday morning forecast (30%) but with rain totals, on the high end, of .25″ to .33″.

Higher totals from rain Sunday night/Monday morning

February ends and March begins with much warmer than normal conditions. Camp Mabry’s last freeze typically comes Feb. 15, though Hill Country communities typically see their last freeze Mar. 20. The forecast is also indicating that we won’t see much rain, if any.

Week two temperature outlooks into early March are much warmer than normal

