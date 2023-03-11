Back on the temperature roller coaster

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The day dawned with a mostly cloudy sky along with areas of fog mainly east of the interstate. Lows ranged from the middle to upper 50s to some in the low 60s. Camp Mabry’s low was 62°, 11° warmer than normal. Austin Bergstrom’s minimum temperature was 54°.

Much warmer air will be felt today as high temperatures this afternoon peak in the upper 80s to some low 90s. The morning clouds will clear to abundant sunshine especially during the middle- to late-afternoon hours. Today’s normal high is 72°. The record high for today is 92° first set in 1955 and tied in 1967.

The next cold front will slip south during the overnight hours. It comes through with no rain. Winds will come out of the northwest to north after it’s departure. Overnight lows will be in the middle/upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday is the first day of Daylight Saving Time. Sunrise Sunday morning will be at 7:44. The sun goes down at 7:37.

Scattered clouds and the sun will blend during the day. Many highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

The temperature roller coasts continues on a downward slide with highs in the upper 60s Monday down to the mid 60s Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be the chilliest with minimums in the lower to middle 40s.

An upper-level disturbance crosses the region Tuesday to generate a few showers.

Wednesday and Thursday highs will peak in the lower to middle 70s.

Another cold front heads to our area late in the week. Central Texas has an increasing chance of mostly rain Thursday.

Late-week front triggers some rain with nighttime thunderstorms

The front will move closer to I-35 Thursday night to Friday morning increasing the chance of rain but with the addition of a few thunderstorms. It is during this time frame where some of our higher rain totals will be measured.

Rain begins to taper during Friday morning to leave Friday afternoon dry.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time begins.

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Stay up to date with your Central Texas forecast, sign up for our weather newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Stay up-to-date with the First Warning Weather team

Follow the KXAN First Warning Weather team on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

You can also follow our meteorologists’ individual accounts for livestreams and a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.