Warming back to the 80s starting Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The chill is over as we look to several afternoons with highs in the lower half of the 80s. That won’t happen today but will beginning tomorrow. Southerly winds have returned to give us those warmer temperatures.

That south wind has also returned moisture which resulted in the dense fog that continued into the afternoon along with areas of drizzle/light rain/mist. Some .10″ to .25″ rain totals have been measured since midnight in some of Travis Co.

A low rain chance will continue this afternoon. Look for another round of drizzle/light rain/mist along with fog to develop overnight to Wednesday morning’s commute.

First Warning: Next Threat of Severe Thunderstorms

We have been tracking the next upper level storm system that this afternoon is moving through the eastern Pacific Ocean towards the central California coast. This low will travel into the southern Rockies by Thursday drawing in more moisture from the Pacific as it works in tandem with the next cold front.

Rain will affect some of the area Thursday before the onset of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night to Friday morning.

A wet Thursday night and Friday morning

The Storm Prediction Center’s updated risk area finds a better chance for severe weather in the Hill Country. Hail and wind will be our biggest threats during the Thursday night to Friday morning time frame.

Low risk of strong to severe storms in the Hill Country late Thursday into early Friday

The front that sweeps across the region will drive the rain out by early Friday afternoon. Clouds will clear during that time leaving us with a bright sky to end Friday afternoon and a full day of sunshine Saturday.

Another cold front arrives Sunday with a low chance for rain Sunday afternoon.

Rain in small dosages through Sunday afternoon

