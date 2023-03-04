Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KXAN

Patchy fog to give way to a warm Sunday

By Jim SpencerDavid YeomansSean KellyRich SegalNick BanninKristen Currie,

21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2f14_0M7SAPBo00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – After an incredibly beautiful and comfortably warm Saturday, we should keep the great weather going to wrap up the weekend.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, but some areas of patchy fog will be possible briefly to start your Sunday morning. All fog should be gone by 10 or 11am Sunday at the latest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QW3Fq_0M7SAPBo00
Patchy fog or low clouds possible Sunday morning.
NEW BLOG: Here’s why your car looks disgusting

The rest of your Sunday looks just as nice as Saturday with full sunshine and highs up near 80. Humidity levels remain comfortable…for now.

Starting Monday we’ll have higher humidity and therefore morning clouds and fog. We should still get in on plenty of sunshine for Monday afternoon as temperatures climb higher into the 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTFzh_0M7SAPBo00
Humidity makes a return to Central Texas

The heat should peak on Tuesday when some upper 80s are possible.

Late in the week a few disturbances and a cold front should give us a decent chance of rain. That cold front, though, should usher in the beginning of a cooler stretch for us that may last several days or as much as a whole week!

The extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center seems fairly confident spring break could be a cooler one for most of the country, including here in Central Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Rx2O_0M7SAPBo00
Mid-March outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Stay tuned for updates as the cooler weather approaches.

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Stay up to date with your Central Texas forecast, sign up for our weather newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Stay up-to-date with the First Warning Weather team

Follow the KXAN First Warning Weather team on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

You can also follow our meteorologists’ individual accounts for livestreams and a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes:

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
February started icy but ended unseasonably warm
Austin, TX3 days ago
PHOTOS: Severe weather hits Central Texas Thursday morning, evening
Fredericksburg, TX2 days ago
Brushy Creek calls off ice storm damage pickup
Brushy Creek, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texans turn to telehealth while battling ‘primary care deserts’
Austin, TX1 day ago
Biden Administration does not want Lubbock court to have Texas lawsuit
Lubbock, TX21 hours ago
Texas State system chancellor requires removal of diversity statement in hiring process
San Marcos, TX4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy