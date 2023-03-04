Patchy fog to give way to a warm Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) – After an incredibly beautiful and comfortably warm Saturday, we should keep the great weather going to wrap up the weekend.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, but some areas of patchy fog will be possible briefly to start your Sunday morning. All fog should be gone by 10 or 11am Sunday at the latest.

Patchy fog or low clouds possible Sunday morning.

The rest of your Sunday looks just as nice as Saturday with full sunshine and highs up near 80. Humidity levels remain comfortable…for now.

Starting Monday we’ll have higher humidity and therefore morning clouds and fog. We should still get in on plenty of sunshine for Monday afternoon as temperatures climb higher into the 80s.

Humidity makes a return to Central Texas

The heat should peak on Tuesday when some upper 80s are possible.

Late in the week a few disturbances and a cold front should give us a decent chance of rain. That cold front, though, should usher in the beginning of a cooler stretch for us that may last several days or as much as a whole week!

The extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center seems fairly confident spring break could be a cooler one for most of the country, including here in Central Texas.

Mid-March outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Stay tuned for updates as the cooler weather approaches.

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Stay up to date with your Central Texas forecast, sign up for our weather newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Stay up-to-date with the First Warning Weather team

Follow the KXAN First Warning Weather team on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

You can also follow our meteorologists’ individual accounts for livestreams and a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.