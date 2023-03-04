Patchy fog to give way to a warm Sunday

The rest of your Sunday looks just as nice as Saturday with full sunshine and highs up near 80. Humidity levels remain comfortable…for now.
Starting Monday we’ll have higher humidity and therefore morning clouds and fog. We should still get in on plenty of sunshine for Monday afternoon as temperatures climb higher into the 80s.
The heat should peak on Tuesday when some upper 80s are possible.
Late in the week a few disturbances and a cold front should give us a decent chance of rain. That cold front, though, should usher in the beginning of a cooler stretch for us that may last several days or as much as a whole week!
The extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center seems fairly confident spring break could be a cooler one for most of the country, including here in Central Texas.
Stay tuned for updates as the cooler weather approaches.
