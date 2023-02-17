Warmer days ahead

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This morning will be the last cold morning for a few days. Wind chill readings at 6 a.m. were in the mid/upper 20s to low 30s.

The day will start out with a clear to partly cloudy sky. A weak area of low pressure moving across Texas will cause an increase in clouds through the morning. Look for a mainly cloudy sky this afternoon with most highs in the mid/upper 50s. A southwest wind sends highs Sunday into the low/mid 70s.

Chilly today followed by a warming trend starting tomorrow

Highs reach the 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The next cold front fuels the next chance of rain beginning late Tuesday afternoon and ending by late Wednesday morning.

The next rain chance produces low totals

The front has minor cooling behind it as highs go from the lower 80s Wednesday to the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be unseasonably warm both Thursday and Friday mornings with most minimums in the mid 50s.

