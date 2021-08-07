Cancel
The 11 Best Camp Collar Shirts to Wear this Summer

themanual.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough camp collar shirts have been a surefire summer-style piece for years, you could argue that our current preoccupation with how to handle pandemic dressing has cemented the shirt as a definite menswear must-have. The shirt (some know it as a Cuban collar, revere collar, or simply a vacation shirt) is believed to have its origins in the traditional guayabera — usually constructed of cotton, linen, or silk — that’s designed to beat the hot and muggy climes of the Caribbean. Their more recent fashionable return is mostly credited to Miuccia Prada, who for her fall-winter 2016 menswear collection sent a sensational camp collar down the runway, ultimately leading to the modern versions that we’re so drawn to today.

www.themanual.com

CelebritiesHollywood Life

Rihanna Wears Denim Mini Skirt As She Flirts For The Camera While Promoting Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat – Photo

Rihanna paired the casual ’90s inspired skirt with a turquoise sandal and bright red Chanel bag as she celebrated the massive success of her latest beauty drop!. Rihanna, 33, is always stylish — even when she’s trying to be casual! The “Umbrella” singer looked gorgeous in a denim mini skirt and turquoise high-heeled sandals as she promoted her latest must-have product: Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat, which is the top-selling lip gloss in North America. She finished her look with a bright red and blue accented jacket, along with a fabric Chanel bag. The vintage handbag included a plastic white handle made out of adjoining rings, giving us some serious ’70s vibes — click to the second image below to see her look!
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Katie Holmes’ Baggy Jeans & Button-Down Combo Is The Perfect Summer Uniform

On Wednesday, while embarking on a shopping date in Manhattan with her daughter, Katie Holmes was spotted wearing this summer’s most effortless style uniform. For the mother-daughter occasion, the Dawson’s Creek alum donned a striped button-down from the men’s department — a top trend from quarantine life — with baggy jeans, a tote bag, and her signature black Gucci loafers. *Saves for future summer outfit inspiration.*
ApparelIn Style

These Comfy Italian Shoes Sold Out in 48 Hours, and Now They're Back in Stock

It's practically a fact that Europeans do things better. French pharmacy finds are a holy grail among supermodels, celebs, and fashion editors, German face creams have a lure (and effectiveness) to them that keeps people — like my mom! — coming back for decades, and the shoes, oh, don't even get us started about the shoes.
Teen Vogue

Dua Lipa Wears '90s Style Outfit With Purple Chunky Heels

Dua Lipa is all about bringing the trends of the late ‘90s and early 2000s back, and her latest ensemble has us levitating with inspiration. The star, who is currently on vacation in Albania, showed off her outfit in an Instagram gallery, pairing a set of bright purple square-toed mules featuring a super high chunky heel alongside a black midi skirt with a high slit and a mesh long-sleeved crop top with ties that criss-crossed throughout her midriff. Dua accessorized her ensemble with a handful of rings, earrings, and a thick gold chain ankle bracelet, and kept her beauty look simple, pulling her hair half back and wearing minimal makeup. The look was definitely something we could imagine on the “popular girl” or “cool outsider bad girl” during a party scene in a ‘90s teen movie.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Katie Holmes Shows How To Rock The Boyfriend Shirt

When it comes to shirting, Katie Holmes says go big or go home. Yesterday in New York City, the star stepped out in a classic striped button-up that makes the case for sizing up. Her boyfriend-style top is the perfect shirt for summer, because who wants material clinging onto your skin on a hot, humid day? The looser the better.
StyleCaster

Zara’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection Is A Fall Fashion Goldmine

I’m officially dubbing Zara my Fall Fashion Fairy Godmother, because Zara’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection is *Chef’s Kiss* perfection. As much as I love shopping for weeks on end to build up the perfect autumn wardrobe (what can I say, I love to shop!), I admit I could realistically do a one-and-done trip to Zara and have everything I need. It’s almost too easy! If you, too, are dying to stock up on fall’s top trends even though it’s kinda still summer, then get thee to a Zara.
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Boosts Pink Crop Top & Biker Shorts Set With Striped Yeezy Sneakers for Workout

Jordyn Woods brought a sleek finish with striped sneakers to her latest gym look. While working out with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods donned a matching pink crop top and bike shorts. The outfit created a streamlined appearance, with slim-fitting pieces ideal for movement. The model kept her accessories minimal, adding simple stud earrings to the set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)   When it came to shoes, Woods completed up her gym ensemble with a pair of white and gray striped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, made in partnership with Adidas. The “Reflective...
Apparelsnntv.com

5 Fashion Tips on How to Wear Sneakers With a Dress

Originally Posted On: 5 Fashion Tips on How to Wear Sneakers With a Dress (kickscrew.com) Is your style the perfect blend of sporty and feminine? You might love dressing up, but prefer comfy, athletic kicks that keep your look balanced and approachable. We don’t blame you. After all, studies show that high heels are the biggest culprit behind female foot pain! Ready to put a new spin on your signature look? Today, we’re sharing our top tips on how to wear sneakers with a dress.
ApparelHypebae

Relax in La Perla's "Comfort Zone" Underwear Collection

Intimates label La Perla is expanding its range of underwear with an extra-comfy collection dubbed “Comfort Zone.”. Straying from its usual sultry lace designs, the latest lineup is all about simplicity. Arriving in black, white and light blue options, ribbed bralettes, high-waisted briefs and bodysuits are highlighted with La Perla’s logo printed repeatedly on the elastic band. These pieces can be worn as undergarments, or designs like the halter top can be incorporated into casual daily wear with jeans or bike shorts.
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Is ‘Future Nostalgic’ Chic in a Graphic-Printed Dress and Black Lace-Up Heeled Sandals

Dua Lipa looks edgy and chic in her latest Instagram post. The “Future Nostalgia” singer posted a photoset of her in a fashion-forward Knwls dress that featured an edgy peek-a-boo design and a graphic print. She accented this outfit with an orange clutch (also from Knwls), silver rings and a pearl and silver matching necklace and bracelet set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) As it pertains to footwear, Lipa wore a striking pair of black lace-up heeled sandals with a heel that totals at least 2 inches of height. They feature a square-toe shape...
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Gives Her Twist on Summer’s Boldest Trends in a Cutout Skirt & ‘Ugly’ Sandals

Katie Holmes brought two of summer’s biggest trends out to run errands over the weekend in New York. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress stepped out and about in Manhattan on Sunday in relaxed attire, matching a black crop top to a peek-a-boo cutout white skirt. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s windowed designs.
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Pops in Orange Sneakers With Black Leggings and Beige Halter Top for Workout

Bella Hadid made her way through the streets of New York, looking sporty-casual. The model was spotted while on her way to the gym in an athleisure look that is both functional and stylish. For the ensemble, Hadid wore a beige halter tank top and simple black leggings while incorporating white crew socks pulled up over the leggings. She accessorized the look with a statement-making necklace and a set of gold bracelets. Also, she carried a stylish orange camo duffle bag accented with army green straps. On the eyes, she wore a sleek minimal pair of black sunglasses. As it pertains to...
pymnts

Beyoncé, Adidas To Introduce Black Cowboy Fashion Line

Beyoncé and Adidas are joining the Black Cowboy revival. The superstar and the athletics and fashion giant are preparing to release Ivy Park Rodeo, the fourth Ivy Park offering, Adidas announced on Friday (Aug. 6). "Inspired by the inimitable style and undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls, the 'IVY...
whowhatwear

This Controversial Bag Trend Is Becoming a Thing

Just when you finally figured out how to get all the stuff you need for a day to fit into one of those tiny mini bags, the fashion universe had to go and make a bag that's basically the polar opposite a thing. (But not to fear—your beloved mini bag is still cool.) For the past couple of seasons, there have been indications on the runways of Jacquemus, Proenza Schouler, Loewe, and more that oversize bags are barreling back into relevance in the form of clutches, totes, and top-handle satchels. Sure enough, we're finally seeing indications of this on Instagram and the streets. Many show attendees at the recent Paris Couture Fashion Week fully embraced the oversize bag trend, with Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Maison Margiela (its puffer bag was everywhere) iterations being some of the most popular.
whowhatwear

24 Cute Bras to Wear Under Sheer Shirts

By now, you're probably no stranger to the sheer top trend that's been riding high in the fashion world for the past few seasons. You may, however, have yet to try it because, well, it can be kind of intimidating—we know. What makes it more approachable, though, is if you’re armed with the right equipment, aka undergarments to make it work. Enter the cute black bra. Find the right one, pair it with your top, and you’re practically ready to go! Just add pants, of course. Ready to take the trend for a spin yourself? Continue on to see our picks of the best bras to wear with it!

