Overwatch 2 guide and what you need to know about the hero shooter sequel

Use our Overwatch 2 guide to get yourself ready for the launch of the hero shooter sequel and learn what’s new and what else is coming in the future. Overwatch 2 massively expands on Overwatch 1 with more Heroes, more maps, and lots of balance changes and graphical updates to revitalize the game. At launch, you’ll be able to try out Sojourn and Junker Queen, try and win in the new Push mode, and can buy the first Overwatch 2 Battle Pass , featuring new cosmetic items and support Hero, Kiriko. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch 2 in one guide.

What is Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play sequel to 2016's popular, team-based hero shooter Overwatch, created by Blizzard Entertainment. Confusingly, it’s not really a sequel, as it’s really just a big update that adds lots of new content and freshens things up, such as a new user interface and rebalanced Heroes. It also means that it entirely replaces Overwatch 1, so old players that already own Overwatch 1, will be forced to update to Overwatch 2 and new players will only be able to play this version of the game.



In terms of gameplay, Overwatch 2 sticks to the core objective-focused modes but switches things up with 5v5 matches instead of 6v6. With locked roles, this means teams will have only one Tank along with the usual pair of Damage Heroes and Supports. New maps for existing modes are also coming, as well as a new mode called Push that sees teams vying for control over a robot that needs to advance into enemy territory to score points. Co-op PvE missions are also coming at some point in 2023, serving to advance the story and offer players a new way to play Overwatch 2.



While there hasn’t been a new Overwatch Hero since 2019, Overwatch 2 finally ends that draught with three new ones – Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. Even more heroes will be joining the fray with each season but you’ll have to earn them through the new Battle Passes. Expect to see plenty of new cosmetics for all Heroes, including new skins and charms as time goes on too.

The Overwatch 2 release time is at 12pm PDT on October 4 (that’s today at the time of writing) on PC via Battle.net, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is free-to-play for anyone, even if you didn’t own Overwatch 1, but is technically just in an early access phase that only features the PvP side of the game. You can also start your Overwatch 2 preload to ensure that the game is ready for you as soon as it launches.

SMS protection

Aside from having the hardware to run the game, Overwatch 2 requires little else to play since it’s free-to-play and does not require you to have played or owned Overwatch 1. The one other requirement is that you must set up Overwatch 2 SMS protection on a linked Battle.net account. Don’t forget to do this as you will not be able to play Overwatch 2 without doing so!

Cross-progression and account merging

If you did play Overwatch 1 and built up a considerable bank of Hero Gallery unlocks to customize your favorite Heroes, consider setting up Overwatch 2 cross-progression and account merging . If you do, you’ll get to keep all the Hero cosmentics, game stats, ranks, and more, that you unlocked and earned as you played.

All Heroes and how they’ve changed

The 32 Heroes from Overwatch 1 are being joined by three more Heroes in Overwatch 2, and most of them have undergone some serious changes to rebalance them, make them fit the new fast-paced 5v5 matches, and freshen them up. You can read all about the Overwatch 2 Hero changes and the three new Heroes here.

New Push mode in Overwatch 2

Joining Control, Assault, Escort, and Hybrid is new mode Push. This symmetrical mode sees both teams battling for control over a central robot. Once one team has gained control of the robot, it will start moving into enemy territory, scoring more points the further it moves. Get the robot all the way to the end of the enemy’s side of the map to win. It’s therefore the opposition’s job to try and do the same, but if they find themselves on the backfoot, they must battle it out to take control of the robot for themselves and defend it as it moves back towards the center of the map and then into the other team’s half.



Push will launch in Overwatch 2 with three maps – Rome, Toronto, Lisbon There is no doubt that more maps will come in the future, and Blizzard has said that more modes will be added too.

Assault mode is being removed for Overwatch 2

Due to its unpopularity, Assault (the mode that requires the attacking team to capture two points while the other team defends them, sometimes known as 2CP) and the Hanamura, Horizon Lunar Colony, Paris, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries maps are being entirely removed from Overwatch 2’s playlists. However, they will remain in the custom games workshop, so they can be played in custom matches.

New Overwatch 2 maps

Overwatch 2 is introducing six new maps that feature the new Push mode, Escort, and Hybrid. They are:

New Queen Street (Toronto) – Push

(Toronto) – Push Circuit Royal (Monaco) – Escort

(Monaco) – Escort Colosseo (Rome) – Push

(Rome) – Push Midtown (New York) – Hybrid

(New York) – Hybrid Paraiso (Rio de Janeiro) – Hybrid

(Rio de Janeiro) – Hybrid Esperanca (Lisbon) – Push

With the five Assault maps getting removed, the regular Quick Play and Competitive playlists in Overwatch 2 will have 20 possible maps. A map set in Gothenburg, Sweden was revealed back in 2019, but not much has been heard about it since. There also appears to be a map set in India and one in a temple much like the existing Nepal map, but nothing official has been said about these maps aside from some brief glimpses in trailers. Hopefully these maps will be added in the next few seasons of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 PvE missions

Co-operative player-versus-environment are supposed to be coming to Overwatch 2 but won’t arrive until some time in 2023. It appears that what was originally the main draw for Overwatch 2 has lost priority to rebalancing and freshening up the main team-based multiplayer experience.



Overwatch 1 players that tried out the co-op Archives events missions will be familiar with the PvE format that these missions appear to be based on – four players take control of a set team of Heroes and navigate their way through the mission, completing objectives and defeating enemies. It’s no single-player campaign, but definitely seems like the closest Overwatch 2 will get to a PvE story mode.

Back in 2019, we saw a sample mission featuring Reinhardt, Tracer, Lucio, and Mei fighting through Rio de Janeiro against the forces of Null Sector. The mission even had its own animated cutscene and showed off some Hero ability customization options, that allow you to level up and enhance your Heroes the more you play as them. Since it’s nearing three years since we saw that PvE preview, and not much has been mentioned since, we have no idea if any of these features still exist, so hopefully more gets announced soon.

Hero customization is evolving

As mentioned, the release of Overwatch 2 means that the Overwatch 1 shut down has happened and the original game is gone forever. Despite the name, it’s important to remember that Overwatch 2 is very much just a major update to Overwatch 1 and not the sequel it’s made out to be. There are significant changes and lots of new content, but it’s still the same team-based hero shooter.