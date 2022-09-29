28 'Game of Thrones' actors who have played 'Star Wars' characters

Ian Whyte is one of the latest "Game of Thrones" actors to appear in a galaxy far, far away. HBO, Disney+/Lucasfilm

Both HBO's " Game of Thrones " and the " Star Wars " universe feature large casts.

Some "GoT" actors, like Anton Lesser, have made cameos in "Star Wars" films and shows.

Emilia Clarke and Gwendoline Christie have prominent roles in "GoT" and "Star Wars."

Anjelica Oswald contributed reporting to an earlier version of this article.

Julian Glover on "Game of Thrones" and in "The Empire Strikes Back." HBO and 20th Century Fox

Julian Glover played Grand Maester Pycelle on "Game of Thrones." But early in his career, he played General Maximilian Veers in "The Empire Strikes Back."

In "The Empire Strikes Back," Veers is a general in the Empire's Imperial Army. Glover voiced Veers in a 2012 TV special called "Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out."

Oliver Ford Davies on "Game of Thrones" and as Sio Bibble in the "Star Wars" franchise. HBO and 20th Century Fox

Oliver Ford Davies played Maester Cressen, who served Dragonstone under Stannis Baratheon, on "Game of Thrones," He also played Sio Bibble in the prequel trilogy.

Sio Bibble is the governor of Naboo.

Keisha Castle-Hughes on "Game of Thrones" and in "Revenge of the Sith." HBO and 20th Century Fox

Keisha Castle-Hughes played Obara Sand on "Game of Thrones" and was Queen Apailana in "Revenge of the Sith."

Queen Apailana ruled over Naboo after Padmé.

Gwendoline Christie on "Game of Thrones" and as Captain Phasma. HBO and Disney

Gwendoline Christie portrayed Ser Brienne of Tarth on "Game of Thrones" and joined the "Star Wars" universe as Captain Phasma in "The Force Awakens."

She reprised her role as the leader of the First Order's stormtroopers in "The Last Jedi."

Max Van Sydow on "Game of Thrones" and in "The Force Awakens." HBO and Disney

Max Van Sydow played the Three-Eyed Raven who passed his mantle to Bran on "Game of Thrones" and played Lor San Tekka in "The Force Awakens."

Lor San Tekka was an explorer who supports the Resistance.

Emun Elliot on "Game of Thrones" and in "The Force Awakens." HBO and Disney

Emun Elliot appeared as Marillion, a singer who has his tongue cut out on Joffrey's orders on "Game of Thrones" and was Major Brance in "The Force Awakens."

Brance is a communications officer for the Resistance.

Jessica Henwick on "Game of Thrones" and in "The Force Awakens." HBO and Disney

Jessica Henwick was on "Game of Thrones" as Nymeria Sand and played Jessika Pava in "The Force Awakens."

Pava is a Resistance pilot and fights against the First Order at Starkiller Base.

Miltos Yerolemou HBO and Disney

Miltos Yerolemou was Syrio Forel, Arya's sword instructor, on "Game of Thrones" and appeared in "The Force Awakens" as a bar patron.

In "The Force Awakens," he is at Maz Kanata's castle when the First Order attacks.

Ian Whyte as Wun Wun on "Game of Thrones" and as Roodown in "The Force Awakens." HBO and Disney

Ian Whythe portrayed multiple characters on "Game of Thrones," including a White Walker, the Mountain on season two, and Wun Wun the giant. He was in "The Force Awakens" as two characters: Crusher Roodown and Bollie Prindel.

Roodown is a scavenger from Jakku while Prindel is a Urodel who serves the Resistance.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster on "Game of Thrones" and in "The Force Awakens." HBO and Disney

Thomas Brodie-Sangster played Jojen Reed on "Game of Thrones" and made a cameo in "The Force Awakens" as Petty Officer Thanisson.

Thanisson serves the First Order under General Hux.

Hannah John-Kamen on "Game of Thrones" and in "The Force Awakens." HBO and Disney

Hannah John-Kamen played Ornela, a member of the Dosh khaleen who meets Daenerys Targaryen, on "Game of Thrones" and was First Order Officer No. 1 in "The Force Awakens."

Her character makes a brief appearance in "The Force Awakens."

Jefferson Hall on "Game of Thrones" and in "The Force Awakens." HBO and Disney

Jefferson Hall played Ser Hugh of the Vale, who was killed in a jousting match with the Mountain, on "Game of Thrones" and briefly appeared as First Order Officer No. 4 in "The Force Awakens."

He works on Starkiller Base in "The Force Awakens."

Mark Stanley on "Game of Thrones" and in "The Force Awakens." HBO and Disney

Mark Stanley played Grenn, a member of the Night's Watch, on "Game of Thrones" and appeared in "The Force Awakens" as a Knight of Ren.

He appears behind Kylo Ren during a flashback.

Kate Dickie on "Game of Thrones" and in "The Last Jedi." HBO and Disney

Kate Dickie played Lysa Arryn on "Game of Thrones" and appeared in "The Last Jedi" as a monitor for the First Order.

The monitor works for General Hux.

Ralph Ineson on "Game of Thrones" and in "The Last Jedi." HBO and Disney

Ralph Ineson played Dagmer Cleftjaw, a raider for House Greyjoy, on "Game of Thrones" and was cast as Colonel Ansiv Garmuth in "The Last Jedi."

He serves on Snoke's ship.

Mark Lewis Jones on "Game of Thrones" and in "The Last Jedi." HBO and Disney

Mark Lewis Jones played Shagga, leader of the Stone Crows, on "Game of Thrones" and was Captain Moden Canady in "The Last Jedi."

Canady is a First Order officer.

Ian McElhinney on "Game of Thrones" and in "Rogue One." HBO and Disney

Ian McElhinney played Ser Barristan Selmy on "Game of Thrones" and made a cameo appearance in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" as General Jan Dodonna.

General Dodonna was introduced in "A New Hope" where he was played by Alex McCrindle.

Francis Magee on "Game of Thrones" and in "Rogue One." HBO and Disney

Francis Magee was Yoren, a Night's Watch recruiter who kept Arya safe on the journey out of King's Landing, on "Game of Thrones" and played Jav Mefran in "Rogue One."

Jav Mefran is a soldier for the Republic and joins the rebels in the fight at the Battle of Scarif.

Emilia Clarke on "Game of Thrones" and in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." HBO and Disney

Emilia Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Thrones" and was Qi'ra in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Qi'ra is Han Solo's childhood friend and former romantic partner.

Tobias Menzies on "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars Rebels." HBO and Disney/ABC

Tobias Menzies played Edmure Tully, Catelyn Stark's brother, on "Game of Thrones" and voiced Tiber Saxon on "Star Wars: Rebels."

Tiber serves the Empire and becomes the governor of Mandalore after his brother dies.

Pedro Pascal on "Game of Thrones" and "The Mandalorian." HBO and Disney

Pedro Pascal was Oberyn Martell on "Game of Thrones" took the titular role on Disney+'s "The Mandalorian."

"The Mandalorian" is on Disney+ and takes place five years after "Return of the Jedi."

Spencer Wilding in "Game of Thrones" and "Rogue One." HBO, Lucasfilm

Spencer Wilding played a white walker on "Game of Thrones" and was the stand-in actor for Darth Vader in "Rogue One."

Wilding appears on the series' premiere of "Game of Thrones" as White Walker No. 2.

While James Earl Jones provided the voice for Vader in "Rogue One," Wilding was who audiences saw on screen. He does not reprise Vader in "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Richard E. Grant on "Game of Thrones" and "The Rise of Skywalker." HBO, Disney/Lucasfilm

Richard E. Grant played Izembaro, the director of a theater group in Braavos, on "Game of Thrones" and appears in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" as Allegiant General Pryde.

Pryde is a general for the First Order who killed Hux in "The Rise of Skywalker."

Indira Varma on "Game of Thrones" and in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Macall B. Polay/HBO, Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM.

Indira Varma was Ellaria Sand in "Game of Thrones" and played Tala on Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Varma helps Obi-Wan in the "Star Wars" Disney+ series.

Rupert Vansittart on "GoT" and "Andor." HBO, Lucasfilm

Rupert Vansittart appeared as Yohn Royce on "Game of Thrones" and is Chief Hyne on "Andor."

Chief Hyne is introduced on the "Andor" premiere as a lead inspector who instructed a subordinate to ignore a potential murder investigation involving two colleagues.

Hyne asked for the incident to be recorded as an accident to make it look like crime rates in his sector were low. Cassian Andor, the protagonist of the series, was behind the deaths.

Ian Whyte played two roles on "GoT" and appeared on "Andor" (right). HBO, Lucasfilm

Ian Whyte played Wun Wun and one iteration of Gregor Clegane on "Game of Thrones" and Vetch on "Andor."

Whyte briefly appeared as Clegane on season two of "GoT." On Andor, Vetch is supposed to appear threatening to Cassian Andor to convince him to pay a debt.

Anton Lesser on "Game of Thrones" and season one, episode four of "Andor." HBO, Lucasfilm

Anton Lesser played Qyburn on "Game of Thrones" and Major Partagaz on "Andor."

Major Partagaz led the Imperial Security Bureau meeting on episode four of "Andor."

Faye Marsay on "GoT" and "Andor." HBO, Lucasfilm

Faye Marsay played the Waif on "Game of Thrones" and Vel Sartha on "Andor."

Cassian Andor is introduced to Vel Sartha, the leader of a group of rebels, on episode four of "Andor."