Read on www.oaklandcountymoms.com
Related
Yardbarker
The essential back-to-school checklist
Before you know it, the dog days of summer will be leading right into the first day of school. As your little ones prepare for the big day, now is a great time to start taking stock of everything you need to accomplish before hitting the carpool line once again.
How To Get A Toddler To Sleep In
How to get a toddler to sleep — it’s one of the great conundrums of parenthood. Toddler sleep patterns can be wildly unpredictable with nighttime disruptions. And oftentimes the issue is that your toddler is waking up too early. Finding a way to get your toddler to sleep later is a common mission among parents. When you’re woken up by a bouncing kid on your bed at 6 a.m., you may groggily ask yourself: “When do kids start sleeping in?”
KIDS・
How I Get My Kids on a Back-to-School Routine
Click here to read the full article. One of my favorite parts about summer break is the laziness and lack of structure. Some days, my kids are practically up with the sun, while other days it’s nearly lunchtime before I see signs of life. At 17, 14, 13, and 10, they’re old enough to not rely solely on me for meals and snacks, so they eat when they’re hungry. And I no longer have to put them to bed, so they just go to sleep whenever. Usually it’s a fairly reasonable hour, but sometimes it’s not, and even the most...
KIDS・
How To Succeed At Night Time Potty Training
After you complete nearly every level of the potty training game, defeating the final boss of night time potty training can be quite the challenge. Your child has mastered staying dry during the day, pooping and perhaps even wiping themselves. But unlocking the grand prize of potty training at night rarely comes quickly. So what can parents do to make the process go as smooth as possible?
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Ways for Parents To Prepare for the Back-to-School Money Crunch
Back-to-school season is an even bigger budget challenge this year for parents working hard to avoid exceeding spending amid surging inflation. How can families face this new financial dilemma and...
How One Student Donated 500,000+ Meals to Kids in Need with Her Cookbook
For most high school students, the end of the school day often means running to practice or tackling homework. For Sahana Vij, the end of the school day meant heading home to work on a major project: her cookbook, Bake Away (it’s one of our top baking book picks).
Get 10 free children or teen books from Kellogg’s
Open a book, after you open your favorite box of cereal or crackers — thanks to Kellogg’s. The cereal company is giving away lots of books to families and libraries across the country. Kellogg’s Feeding Reading program is all about fueling the minds and bodies for success in...
Oakland County Moms
Rochester, MI
915
Followers
772
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT
Oakland County Moms is a community resource for families in Oakland County and Metro Detroit, MI. Events, news, reviews, contests, things to do, and much more.https://www.oaklandcountymoms.com/
Comments / 0