ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Total Transformation! Khloé Kardashian Has Changed So Much Over the Years

By Lex Briscuso
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

If there's any celebrity who has proven themselves to be a true agent of change, it's Khloé Kardashian . The E! personality has gone through quite the physical transformation over the years and she has emerged a truly beautiful butterfly .

Not to say she wasn't beautiful to begin with — but you can't deny it's fun to look back and see someone like KoKo's humble beginnings. Seeing photos of her then and now proves how much she's changed. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star saw her rise to fame begin with her family's reality show in 2007.

See How Much the Kardashians Have Changed Since Season 1 of 'KUWTK'

Along with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian , later followed by younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner , Khloé let the world watch her formative years as a Los Angeles socialite from the comfort of their own homes. The series is still a hit to this day — and it has documented some of the entrepreneur's craziest ups and downs. Her marriage to Lamar Odom in 2009 was captured on the series, as well as her divorce from him in 2013.

Khlo's next noteworthy relationship was a huge plot point on the series during seasons 14 and 15. The Good American founder started dating basketball player Tristan Thompson in summer 2016 and made their first appearance as a couple at Flo Rida ’s birthday party at LIV nightclub in Miami that September.

So Much Love! Inside Khloe Kardashian and True's Sweetest Moments

She revealed her pregnancy in December 2017, calling the exciting news her "greatest dream realized." In April 2018, Tristan was spotted kissing another woman at a club while Khloé was nine months pregnant. The same day, videos of him kissing two other women at a hookah lounge in October 2017 were released.

Their daughter, True Thompson , was born just days after the cheating allegations broke. The parents were forced to relive the scandal as footage from the tumultuous time aired on KUWTK in November 2018. In February 2019, the couple called it quits after the athlete hooked up with Kylie's former BFF Jordyn Woods .

Nowadays, the Revenge Body host has reconciled her differences with Tristan — and is all about being a mama. Her toddler “makes her want to be a better person ,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “Hands down, True is the best thing that’s ever happened to Khloé.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Khloé Kardashian's complete transformation from 2006 to now.

Comments / 35

Linda Stanley
2021-02-03

They All Look The Same. So Much SoThey Look Like Rubberstamp PeopleWith Differant Names.

Reply(2)
10
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Jordyn Woods
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm

Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Celebrity#Good American
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson, Scott Disick and Travis Barker Attend Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign’s Baseball Game

Batter up! Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old son Reign’s Sunday, March 20, baseball game was a star-studded event. Not only did the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s fiancé, Travis Barker, attend the sports event, according to photos obtained by Deuxmoi, but her ex Scott Disick was in the stands as well. (The former couple dated on […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Reportedly Said He Was ‘Engaged’ To Khloe After Learning About Baby With Maralee

Apparently, Tristan Thompson informed Maralee Nichols while she was pregnant that he was ‘engaged’ to Khloe Kardashian and they would ‘be married soon.’. Tristan Thompson‘s paternity drama is back in the headlines. Maralee Nichols, the mother of Tristan’s third child, submitted court documents on March 4 that were obtained by Us Weekly and feature alleged Snapchat messages between the pair. The messages are reportedly from April 2021 and show the NBA star, 30, and Maralee, 31, discussing her pregnancy. Tristan allegedly told Maralee that he was engaged to Khloe Kardashian, 37, at the time of his cheating.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gives Tour Of Baby Brother Wolf’s Nursery: Watch

See the tour of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s nursery, featuring baby books, stylish sneakers, and a modern-style crib. The adorable is in the details!. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a beautiful, tender video for their son, Wolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, titled “For Our Son,” featured moments of footage that lead up to his Feb. 2 birth and several tributes from Kylie’s family members. Also in the video was a tour of Wolf’s nursery, given by the couple’s first child, the now-big sister Stormi!
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy