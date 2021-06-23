Cancel
Recipes

Patriotic Brownie Stars Are Here to Win 4th of July Dessert

By Pam Beth
Parade
Parade
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For a fun food craft to make with the kids, give this Patriotic Brownie Stars recipe a try. It’s perfect for summer parties and celebratory occasions and they taste yummy too! My son and I love making these star brownies for all the different patriotic holidays and even for game days. Plus, they travel well and can be toted along to picnics and barbecues for an easy treat.

parade.com
Parade

Parade

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
