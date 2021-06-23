Patriotic Brownie Stars Are Here to Win 4th of July Dessert

It's a cookie, and it's a cake. It's also a genius idea, but just whose idea was it? According to Franchising.com, the cookie cake was invented by Great American Cookies in 1977. That may be so, but ESPN has another story to tell. They note that cookie cakes are given to just about every college football recruit, a practice that got its start in the early '90s at West Point. It seems that all the West Point cadets were given goodie bags (or "boodle boxes," as they called them) containing cookies baked by a woman who worked in the West Point kitchens. When Army's coach started bringing recruits for on-campus visits, the baker made extra-large cookies so those always-hungry football players could bring the treats back to their hotel rooms and nibble on them all weekend. Other teams soon picked up on this practice, and now, cookie cakes are pretty much essential for any top prospect's college visit.