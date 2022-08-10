Mindy Kaling’s Best Quotes About Raising Her Daughter Katherine and Son Spencer: ‘Can I Do This Myself?’

Keeping it real! Mindy Kaling welcomed her daughter, Katherine, in December 2017 and has been gushing about her baby girl ever since.

In June 2019, the actress’ Late Night costar Scott Reid told Us Weekly exclusively what a great mom Kaling is. When asked if the Office alum is always calm, cool and collected, he said, "In my experience? Yes. It’s starting to freak me out. I don’t know how. She looks amazing. She’s always so chilled out and zenned out. I don’t know what’s going on inside there, but I want some.”

The Veep alum added of his second son, Damon: “My littlest boy [and] her daughter are in this really sweet music class together where they just dance and toddle around. It’s really cute.”

Kaling’s Mindy Project costar Ike Barinholtz ’s little ones also hang out with Katherine . “Our daughters are friends,” he told Us that same month. “It’s so adorable on their playdates, we get sent pictures of them.”

After joking that their children “write a comedy show together [that] … sucks,” Barinholtz told Us why he believes the Why Not Me? author has been able to tackle motherhood with such grace.

“It’s a joy watching Mindy as a mother,” he said. “Mindy’s always been able to handle a ton. I remember when we’d be in the writers’ room, she’d be like, ‘I have to go to a wardrobe fitting,’ and then she’d call and be like, ‘Hey, one thing about that joke.’ … She’s like a polymath. It’s amazing.”

