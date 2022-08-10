ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mindy Kaling’s Best Quotes About Raising Her Daughter Katherine and Son Spencer: ‘Can I Do This Myself?’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnUhv_0M5NV4WY00

Keeping it real! Mindy Kaling welcomed her daughter, Katherine, in December 2017 and has been gushing about her baby girl ever since.

In June 2019, the actress’ Late Night costar Scott Reid told Us Weekly exclusively what a great mom Kaling is. When asked if the Office alum is always calm, cool and collected, he said, "In my experience? Yes. It’s starting to freak me out. I don’t know how. She looks amazing. She’s always so chilled out and zenned out. I don’t know what’s going on inside there, but I want some.”

The Veep alum added of his second son, Damon: “My littlest boy [and] her daughter are in this really sweet music class together where they just dance and toddle around. It’s really cute.”

Kaling’s Mindy Project costar Ike Barinholtz ’s little ones also hang out with Katherine . “Our daughters are friends,” he told Us that same month. “It’s so adorable on their playdates, we get sent pictures of them.”

After joking that their children “write a comedy show together [that] … sucks,” Barinholtz told Us why he believes the Why Not Me? author has been able to tackle motherhood with such grace.

“It’s a joy watching Mindy as a mother,” he said. “Mindy’s always been able to handle a ton. I remember when we’d be in the writers’ room, she’d be like, ‘I have to go to a wardrobe fitting,’ and then she’d call and be like, ‘Hey, one thing about that joke.’ … She’s like a polymath. It’s amazing.”

Keep scrolling to take a look at the sweet things Kaling, who has yet to reveal the paternity of her daughter, has said about raising her.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Sandra Bullock’s Sweetest Motherhood Quotes: ‘Family Is What You Fight for, Family Is What You Protect’

Family comes first! Sandra Bullock has fully embraced motherhood since adopting her son, Louis, in 2010, and expanding her brood with daughter Laila in 2015. The Miss Congeniality star has continued to churn out hits in Hollywood, but being a parent is her top priority. With the completion of 2018’s Bird Box, Bullock revealed that the film, which is about […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Ike Barinholtz
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office

When it comes to what changed John Legend and Kanye West's friendship, it wasn't so much a heartless thing as it was a political one. Legend has gotten candid about the breakdown of his bond with the rapper. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod this week. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

184K+
Followers
20K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy