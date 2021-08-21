Everything You Need to Know about the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race
First run in 1923, the annual 24 Hours of Le Mans in France is the world's greatest sports-car race. On the famous Mulsanne straight, the fastest cars top 200 mph. In 2021, the race takes place August 21–22. Sixty-two cars started the race on Saturday, August 21, at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. Eastern time, for U.S. viewers), with fans in attendance limited to 50,000 instead of the usual quarter-million.www.caranddriver.com
