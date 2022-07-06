ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best Bluetooth speakers in 2022

By Lee Dunkley
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Narrowing down the best Bluetooth speakers is a huge undertaking. There are literally hundreds of models on the market today, and very few make the grade when it comes to delivering the very best sound quality for your tunes.

However, the few that do prove to be worth the investment come with long battery life, a practical design that is either portable friendly or sits handsomely on your coffee table and deliver the kind of sound quality to make a musical connection on par with the best headphones .

Whether you’re working to a tight budget or keen to splurge, we’ve compiled a list of the best Bluetooth speakers to suit your needs and pocket. Certain features will increase the price, like built-in digital assistance (e.g., Alexa, Google Assistant) or AirPlay support, but you can still get a rugged design and strong specs for less.

Top 3 best Bluetooth speakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HYWF_0M1yBzs100

Best overall: UE Megaboom 3
This portable and rugged sound blaster is still our best Bluetooth speaker overall. It delivers big bass and full vocals, and pairs with older Megaboom and Boom models for stereo sound. You get 20 hours of playback from a full charge, and what's not to love about the color options and waterproof design. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yEZx_0M1yBzs100

Best value: Anker Soundcore 3
For just over $50, this Anker Soundcore 3 model delivers pretty remarkable sound that blew our audio editor away . It comes in a durable, compact package, and the 24-hour battery means you can play it all day long. It can even survive being dunked in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes and is one of our best waterproof speakers . View Deal

Best with Wi-Fi smarts: Sonos Roam
We're big fans of the Sonos Roam with its great sound in a portable design. But if you don't need extra perks like Alexa and Google Assistant support and built-in mics, keep an eye out for the new Sonos Roam SL , which is an even cheaper $159.

View Deal

Back to school best Bluetooth speakers for students

Summer will be over before you know it so it’s time to start thinking about back to school sales . The best Bluetooth speakers for students are always in high demand in the run up to schools returning, so it pays to start shopping as early as possible. Whether you’re heading off to college or going back to school, you’ll want the best-sounding Bluetooth speaker suitable for listening to online tutorials and podcasts as well as for listening to music. Right now many of our favorite picks are currently on sale making now the ideal time to buy one of the best Bluetooth speakers. Be sure to follow our back to school guide for all of your shopping needs this season.

The best Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1U3v_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. UE Megaboom 3

The best Bluetooth speaker overall

Size and weight: 8.9 x 3.4 x 3.4 inches, 2 pounds | Battery life (rated): 20 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: No

Big bass and full vocals Good battery life Can pair with older Megaboom and Boom models for stereo sound Big and heavy for a portable No speakerphone

Thanks to its excellent sound quality, long battery life and travel-ready ruggedness, the UE Megaboom 3 is the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy right now. This big, bold portable speaker pumps out rich 360-degree sound complete with detailed highs and satisfying low-end, and maxes out at 100 decibels of noise. And with an IP67-rated design, it can survive drops, splashes and a fall into the pool without skipping a beat.

The Megaboom 3 is on the bigger side compared to other portable speakers, and unlike many of its competitors, it doesn't have Alexa or Google Assistant support, or any other smart features. But if that’s not a deal breaker, the Megaboom 3's sound quality and ruggedness can't be beat for the price. You can also pair it with older Megaboom and Boom models for a stereo sound experience.

Read our full UE Megaboom 3 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sh1gw_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Anker Soundcore 3

Best value small speaker for big sound

Size and weight: 6.75 x 2.25 x 2.25-inch; 13 ounces | Battery life (rated): 24 hours | Water resistant : Yes (IPX67) | Voice controls: No

Big sound from small design Good battery life Useful Soundcore app and EQ modes Sound hardens up at higher volumes Rubberized case marks easily

The Anker Soundcore 3 is an amazing little Bluetooth speaker for outdoor sounds. For just over $50, this tiny powerhouse delivers loud, well-balanced sound within an IPX7-rated design that can survive water, dust, while the robust rubberised outer case takes care of protection from every day knocks. The speaker lasts up to a whopping 24 hours, thanks to Anker's best-in-class battery technology, and the Soundcore 3's dual tweeter drivers and central mid/bass woofer allied to a passive bass driver and Anker's BassUp technology, ensure you'll get powerful sound in any setting.

The Soundcore's compact, 6.75 x 2.25 x 2.25-inch design makes this speaker perfect for tossing into your bag for a quick road trip, and SharePlay allows multiple Soundcore speakers to be synced for an even bigger sound. It's also available in blue, red and silver colors for a little extra ($56) cost in addition to the standard slick black we tested.

Read our full Anker Soundcore 3 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32caKO_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Sonos Roam

The best Bluetooth speaker with Wi-Fi smarts

Size and weight: 6.6 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches, 15 ounces | Battery life (rated): 10 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: Yes (Alexa and Google Assistant)

Lightweight Extensive connectivity Auto TruePlay sound tuning No Bluetooth  multipoint Middling battery life

Building on the success of the Sonos Move, the Sonos Roam is a connected smart speaker at home and powerful Bluetooth beast on the road. It’s much more portable and more affordable than the Move, though, and its Auto TruePlay feature automatically adjusts the sound to suit its surroundings, whether you’re listening in a noisy, urban park or a quaint, airy campground.

Although we wish the battery lasted more than 10 hours, it juices up quickly via USB-C or wireless charging. When you return back from your latest excursion, the Sonos Roam should rejoin your larger Sonos system on its own. It also gives you the option to hand off your current soundtrack to the nearest Sonos speaker. Or you could stick to Roam, bringing your voice assistant and streaming services room-to-room, or as far as your Wi-Fi can reach.

Read our full Sonos Roam review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvKFj_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tribit StormBox Blast

Big boombox-style bass and bling at a great price

Size and weight: 14.4 x 4.1 x 3.1 inches; 11.6 pounds | Battery life (rated): 30 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IPX7) | Voice control: No

Expansive sound Booming bass Battery lasts all day Treble can sound harsh at high volumes No EQ customization

While it costs about $200, the StormBox Blast is not nearly as expensive as some extra-large portable Bluetooth speakers like UE's Hyperboom and JBL's Boombox 3, but it sounds nearly as good, making it something of a bargain compared to other extra-large portable Bluetooth speakers.

If you’re looking for a big speaker that can withstand the elements, the Tribit StormBox Blast has a lot going for it. It fills whatever space you are in with bassy sound and vocals sound clear. It can play all day without needing a recharge, and it’s waterproof so you don’t have to worry about it falling into the pool or getting rained on for a while. And it puts on a light show if you want some visuals to go with your audio.

Read our full Tribit StormBox Blast review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvII8_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

5. UE Wonderboom 2

The best portable Bluetooth speaker below $100

Size and weight: 4 x 3.7 x 3.7 inches, 0.9 pounds | Battery life (rated): 13 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: No

Full bass for a small speaker Waterproof and dustproof No app No visual battery life indicator

The UE Wonderboom 2 is proof that great things can come in small packages. This tiny speaker delivers huge sound within a small 4-inch cylinder, complete with throbbing bass, balanced midtones and crisp vocals. It can survive being dunked in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes and is dust-resistant, making it perfect for your next trip to the pool, beach or park.

Other key features include an impressive 13-hour battery life and the ability to pair two Wonderbooms together for immersive stereo sound. If you need an especially small speaker that’s a breeze to tote around and don't want to spend more than $100, the Wonderboom 2 is hard to beat. Add a carabiner to the clever loop to attach the Wonderboom to your bag as you head out the door.

Read our full UE Wonderboom 2 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTVXz_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: Future)

6. JBL Go 3

The best Bluetooth speaker for cheap weatherproofing

Size and weight: 3.4 x 2.7 x 1.6 inches, 7.4 ounces | Battery life (rated): 5 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: No

Good waterproofing at price Light and compact design Most affordable model on test Sound is mediocre and can't fill larger spaces

At fewer than 4 inches wide, the only thing smaller than the Go 3 might be its price; even the Anker Soundcore 2 might sweat when seeing this speaker's price tag. And despite the small investment, your return is IP67-rated waterproofing. That means it will survive full submersion in shallow water for half an hour, and full dust-proofing is part of the package as well.

Battery life looks poor at 5 hours, but in our testing we could stretch this out to over 10 hours if we didn't go too crazy with the volume. As such, there are better alternatives if you need to fill a large space, but as a personal, portable speaker, the Go 3 is very likeable indeed.

Read our full JBL Go 3 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pOC0_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: Future)

7. JBL Charge 5

The best Bluetooth speaker with full waterproofing

Size and weight: 8.7 x 3.8 x 3.7 inches, 1.8 pounds | Battery life (rated): 20 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: No

Decent sound, particularly with vocals Impressive bass performance Good battery life with useful top-up facility for other devices Basic control app

The JBL Charge 5 makes only a few changes to the Charge 4's formula, but thanks to the new model's improved sound output and even greater ruggedness, it's a deserving member of the best Bluetooth speaker club. Its IP67 rating, signalling high dust resistance and full waterproofing, is about as good as you'll get on a portable Bluetooth speaker.

JBL's app isn't as advanced as, say, the UE Megaboom 3's, and the Sonos Move has a lot more features. But the Charge 5 can show off a few tricks of its own, chief among them being able to act as a power bank for phones and tablets. Running out of juice when you're streaming music in the yard or at a park? Just plug it into the Charge 5 and the speaker will give you a top-up.

Read our full JBL Charge 5 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzIFQ_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: UE)

8. UE Hyperboom

The best Bluetooth speaker for parties

Size and weight: 14.3 x 7.5 x 7.5 inches, 13 pounds | Battery life (rated): 24 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IPX4) | Voice controls: No

Powerful sound Goes loud Good battery life Most expensive model on test Bulky size and heavy to carry

Looking to go big? The UE Hyperboom is the best Bluetooth speaker for large gatherings, thanks to its massive size and big, booming audio output. This 14-inch tall speaker offers a big and balanced sound that's especially ideal for barbecues and outdoor parties.

The Hyperboom is as rugged as it is big, with IPX4 water resistance for surviving splashes. And you'll get 24 hours of battery life for keeping the outdoor tunes going all day and night long. Pair that with seamless Bluetooth connectivity and plenty of volume, and you have the ultimate speaker for filling a large outdoor space with great sound.

Read our full UE Hyperboom review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqkQc_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: LG)

9. LG XBoom Go PL7

The best Bluetooth speaker for sheer style

Size and weight: 9.7 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches, 3.2 pounds | Battery life (rated): 24 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IPX5 rated) | Voice controls: No

Balanced sound with defined bass Good battery life LED lights add to the fun No integrated voice assistant Few sound adjustments available

Every Bluetooth speaker on this list delivers great sound and functionality, but only the LG XBoom Go PL7 does it while boasting awesome LED lights. This unique Bluetooth speaker packs fully customizable LED rings on either side, adding some unique flair to your pool parties or indoor jam sessions.

But the XBoom Go PL7 has much more than looks going for it. The XBoom's appropriately booming sound holds its own against the best Bluetooth speakers in this price range, delivering balanced bass and satisfying treble. And with an IPX5 rating, this speaker can handle sprays or splashes of water and keep on ticking. Factor in its strong 24-hour battery life, and the XBoom Go PL7 is a great Bluetooth speaker that looks as good as it sounds.

Read our full LG XBoom Go PL7 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wb0y6_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

10. Sonos Move

The best Bluetooth speaker for outdoors

Size and weight: 9.4 x 6.3 x 5 inches, 6.6 pounds | Battery life (rated): 10 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP56 rated) | Voice controls: Yes

Superb audio quality Built-in Automatic TruePlay technology Easy Wi-Fi-to-Bluetooth connection conversion Great build quality One of the most expensive models on test No smart features in Bluetooth mode

The Sonos Move might not be as portable as the newer Roam, but it's still one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. The Move takes the well-tuned sound and rich feature set found in the Sonos One and lets you take it on the go, with a 10-hour battery packed into a portable (albeit fairly chunky) design.

We found the Move delivers a crisp sound with satisfying bass and clear vocals. The speaker works with all major streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, sports Apple AirPlay 2 support and can seamlessly switch from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi on the fly. Alexa and Google Assistant support allow you to do anything from check the weather to control your smart home, and the Move's Auto TruePlay automatically tunes the speaker's audio output for wherever you're listening, whether you're having a rooftop party or rocking out in your bedroom.

The Bose Portable Home Speaker is the next-best option for powerful, portable sound with voice assistants. Check out our Sonos Move vs. Bose Portable Home Speaker to see which is right for you.

Read our full Sonos Move review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILnLR_0M1yBzs100

11. V-Moda Remix

The best Bluetooth speaker for bass heads

Size and weight: 8.1 x 2.5 x 2.5 inches, 1.9 pounds | Battery life (rated): 10 hours | Water resistant: Not stated | Voice controls: No

Decent sound quality Goes loud and delivers awesome bass Neat customization options Daisy-chain multiple speakers Not rated for water resistance No multi-room solution

For a premium speaker that looks as good as it sounds, look no further than the V-Moda Remix. This drool-worthy showpiece is the best Bluetooth speaker for the design-oriented, and can be customized to your heart's content. The base model looks slick in aluminum or vegan leather, while, people with bottomless budgets and a penchant for style can opt for steel or platinum finishes (the later of which will run you well over $300,000).

Most importantly, the Remix sounds great, offering plenty of bass as well as a built-in headphone amp to connect to your favorite set of cans. The Remix's 10-hour battery life certainly makes this speaker worthy of longer jam sessions, and its trusty microphone allows for crisp call quality whether you’re set up inside your house or out.

Read our full V-Moda Remix review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ASRJ_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: JBL)

The best Bluetooth speaker with Google Assistant

Size and weight: 8.3 x 3.7 inches, 33.5 ounces | Battery life (rated): 10 hours | Water resistance: Yes (IPX7 rated) | Voice controls: Yes

Well-balanced overall sound Powered by Google Assistant Portable and rugged Can't make calls Expensive

Smart Bluetooth speakers are a niche category, but for the music lover who requires some virtual assistance from time to time, the JBL Link 20 has you covered. This is one of the few models to come with Google Assistant integration, giving you access to all of Google Home’s smart features. That means you can ask the speaker for standard stuff like dinner suggestions or traffic info, or have it control any of best Google Home compatible devices . And you don’t have to be tethered to your living room to enjoy this type of performance. Let’s not forget that the Link 20 is an actual speaker system, and it delivers premium balanced sound with an emphasis on bass. The IPX7-rating also means that it's protected for up to 30 minutes in the shower or pool.

We just wish JBL would have engineered the Link 20 to take calls.

Read our full JBL Link 20 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bRel_0M1yBzs100

(Image credit: Tribit)

13. Tribit StormBox Micro

The best Bluetooth speaker that's both cheap and waterproof

Size and Weight: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.4-inch, 8 ounces | Battery life (rated): 8 hours | Water resistance: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: No

Small and lightweight Decent bass for a small speaker Water resistant No app Limited battery life

Sometimes, being small and easy to carry is the most important quality in a Bluetooth speaker. But the inexpensive Tribot StormBox Micro doesn't skimp on sound, either. While it's just 4 inches square, the StormBox Micro has pretty impressive bass, especially for something its size.

The speaker has a plastic strap that makes it easy to attach to a backpack or bike, an IP67 water-resistant rating, so it's fully protected against dust and dirt as well as submersion in water. However, there's no aux input, so you have to connect to it via Bluetooth.

Read our full Tribot StormBox Micro review .

How to choose the best Bluetooth speaker for you

There are a couple things you’ll want to consider when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker, the first of which is whether you want it to be wireless or wired. While a number of wired speakers like the Amazon Echo (4th gen) provide excellent Bluetooth listening, you can’t take them far from a power socket. Stick to a speaker with a rechargeable battery for on-the-go audio.

With that, you’ll need to decide if a Bluetooth speaker with a voice assistant is the best for you. If you plan to use your speaker in your backyard, it could be useful to have Google Assistant’s or Alexa’s powers at your disposal. That way you can change the music using your voice, rather than controlling the audio through your phone. These smart features will not work beyond your home’s Wi-Fi, so opt for a non-smart Bluetooth speaker for the beach or other outdoorsy locales.

How we test the best Bluetooth speakers

Every product on this list is considered the best Bluetooth speaker for one or more standout features, however each must meet basic requirements during our testing to be considered. We spend several hours listening to music, making calls and toting around every speaker to make sure it sounds great across all music genres, provides solid call quality and withstands minor bumps or splashes.

To determine sound quality, we listen to many tracks across multiple music genres as possible, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical, and electronic, while evaluating volume, clarity and fullness. Movies, podcasts, and video games are also considered, when necessary.

If a speaker offers smart features, we enable the supported voice assistant to see how it fares against other top rated smart speakers. We’ll use it to control smart home devices, browse playlists and get answers to other common queries.

We also test battery life, exhausting each speaker’s battery after a full charge to see how long it can last under realistic conditions. A smart speaker connected to Wi-Fi should last at least 10 hours, while a standard Bluetooth speaker should last around 20. Most people want to know how much play time they can expect when their speaker comes along on a day trip.

Once testing is completed, we rate the best Bluetooth speakers based on our five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). Products that hit nearly every mark are awarded an Editor's Choice badge.

Next: Marshall just unveiled next-gen Woburn, Stanmore, and Acton Bluetooth speakers .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Wireless Earbuds and Bluetooth Headphones for Making Calls

Comfort and sound quality are certainly key factors when buying headphones and earbuds. But these days a lot of folks also want their cans and buds to work well as a headset for making calls. So, how do we determine the best headphones and earbuds for making phone calls? Well, we torture test them in the streets of New York City where there's a lot of ambient noise (traffic, people talking and sometimes wind).
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Nura’s Newest Wireless Earbuds Offer ‘CD-Quality’ Lossless Sound

Click here to read the full article. Nura is giving its customizable earbuds a massive upgrade. The Australian audio company has just unveiled its latest in-ear headphones: the NuraTrue Pro. The pair has all the features we loved in its predecessor, but is one of the first earbud designs to add lossless Bluetooth audio to the mix. The NuraTrue Pros are reportedly able to produce true “CD-quality” sound thanks to Qualcomm’s new aptX Lossless codec. That may seem like a strange thing to brag about. The CD is turning 40 this October, after all. However, the audio that comes from those old shiny...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Home Speakers for Room-Filling Sound

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It used to be that the only option for a surround sound setup to fill your space with warm, enveloping sound required a central receiver, with connecting wires running around the room and multiple speakers in every corner. But these days, speakers are smaller, sleeker, smarter, and can deliver a surround sound experience while only occupying a minimal footprint. That’s thanks to a category of speakers known as home speakers. What Are the...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Save on Big Names Like Braun, Waterpik, Bowflex, JBL and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on big brand names: Bowflex kettlebells, JBL Waterproof earbuds, Ring security floodlights bundled...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth Speakers#Powered Speakers#Smart Speakers#Google
Android Central

Best Alexa speaker 2022

Whether you buy an Amazon-branded Echo smart speaker, or something from a third party like Sonos or eufy, there are many great Alexa speakers to choose from. We're here to break down all the options and help you make the best purchase decision.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Vizio’s Elevate soundbar with rotating speakers is $300 off

Prime Day 2022 is quickly approaching. The two-day sale event that’s exclusive to Prime members will kick off Tuesday, July 12th, (who said Tuesdays always have to be boring?) and last through Wednesday, July 13th. We’ll be covering every great deal that’s available so you won’t have to worry about missing out on stellar discounts. But all of that’s for next week. Here’s what you can save big on today.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Prime Day Speaker and Headphone Deals to Pick Up Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner, slated for July 12 and 13. But any keep deal hunters will know that Amazon starts ramping up its deal selection before Prime Day actually starts: Plenty of Prime Day discounts are already live — from home goods to tech to fitness gear — that are well worth scooping up now. Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day Discounts Among the Prime Day deals already up...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Instagram
yankodesign.com

X300 portable projector and speaker adds a vintage twist to entertainment

Home and portable projectors are becoming more common these days. And like any other popular consumer electronics, their designs are becoming more common as well. The large, nondescript boxes try to avoid calling attention to themselves so as not to ruin or clash with your room’s existing decor. But what if you actually had something worth noticing? What if your hi-tech piece of equipment could actually be the centerpiece of the room or a reason to brag to your friends? That is the fusion of technology and aesthetics that the X300 Smart Portable Speaker and Projector puts on the table, literally and figuratively, and, best of all, it’s more than just a pretty face.
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals on Smart Home Gadgets, Tablets, TVs and More

Some of the best tech sales of the summer happen on Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant’s highly-anticipated shopping event that takes place July 12 and 13 this year. Arguably the biggest draws are the massive savings on electronics, including laptops, rare Apple deals, headphones, tablets, smart TVs, computer accessories and more — but online deal hunters don’t need to wait until next week to save. Whether you’re upgrading your home theater or getting ahead of your back-to-school (or office) shopping, Amazon has already rolled out early discounts on its own devices and on brands including Meta Portal, LG, Sony, Hisense,...
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Running Earbuds and Headphones to Use for 2022

A good pair of earbuds is imperative if you like working out to your favorite songs. The best workout headphones stay in place, while also being sweat-resistant and providing superior sound and battery life. Good sound quality is important, as are durability, battery life and reliable performance with minimal dropouts.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to connect two Bose speakers together

Bose Bluetooth speakers are great for small gatherings and solo listening, and they really come into their own when you wirelessly connect two compatible speakers together. This will help you to create a true stereo sound experience, with left and right channel separation. Also, they create a more immersive listening experience that can fill up a large room.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

The German Audio Pros at Beyerdynamic Just Dropped Their First True Wireless Earbuds

Beyerdynamic is bringing its audio know-how to a much smaller package. The German brand, which famously supplied The Beatles with microphones, just unveiled its first pair of pure wireless earbuds. The new in-ear models, called Free Byrd, are easily the company’s smallest Bluetooth offering yet, but don’t let their size fool you. They were designed to offer the high-quality sound audiophiles have come to expect over the last century.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best smart kitchen appliances for 2022

Smart home devices add easy automations to your daily life, allowing you to control lighting, locks, entertainment hardware, and more, all through simple voice commands or with an intuitive and personalized companion app. But when it comes time to throw dinner together for the whole family, who says the web-connected fun has to stop in the kitchen?
ELECTRONICS
geardiary

14″ Lenovo Yoga 9i 7th Gen Review: A Bowers & Wilkins Speaker System Wrapped in an Impressive Laptop

I know the summer has just started, but I can’t help but think that the Lenovo Yoga 9i 7th Gen would make an excellent computer for someone heading to college in the fall. The 14″ screen is large and easy to read; the metal body is sturdy and can probably put up with a fair amount of campus use. At just over 3 pounds, the 14″ Lenovo Yoga 9i 7th Gen is light enough to throw in a backpack without issue.
YOGA
Popular Science

How to connect headphones to your smartwatch

Smartwatches continue to improve, and many of the newest models can play music, podcasts, and audiobooks without any help from a connected smartphone. That means you can easily leave your phone behind for a morning jog or afternoon gym session. You do, however, need a way to listen to this...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Both gamers and audiophiles will want Asus’ latest dual-mode earbuds

To go along with the new Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro smartphones, Asus has a new pair of wireless headphones made especially for gaming. Except they’re not only wireless, as inside the box is a cable that attaches to the earbuds and adds a quad DAC, giving you the option of how to listen. Called the Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds, they’re designed to appeal to anyone who wants gaming prowess, convenience, and audiophile quality.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy