The best Bluetooth speakers in 2022

Narrowing down the best Bluetooth speakers is a huge undertaking. There are literally hundreds of models on the market today, and very few make the grade when it comes to delivering the very best sound quality for your tunes.

However, the few that do prove to be worth the investment come with long battery life, a practical design that is either portable friendly or sits handsomely on your coffee table and deliver the kind of sound quality to make a musical connection on par with the best headphones .

Whether you’re working to a tight budget or keen to splurge, we’ve compiled a list of the best Bluetooth speakers to suit your needs and pocket. Certain features will increase the price, like built-in digital assistance (e.g., Alexa, Google Assistant) or AirPlay support, but you can still get a rugged design and strong specs for less.

Top 3 best Bluetooth speakers

Best overall: UE Megaboom 3

This portable and rugged sound blaster is still our best Bluetooth speaker overall. It delivers big bass and full vocals, and pairs with older Megaboom and Boom models for stereo sound. You get 20 hours of playback from a full charge, and what's not to love about the color options and waterproof design. View Deal

Best value: Anker Soundcore 3

For just over $50, this Anker Soundcore 3 model delivers pretty remarkable sound that blew our audio editor away . It comes in a durable, compact package, and the 24-hour battery means you can play it all day long. It can even survive being dunked in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes and is one of our best waterproof speakers . View Deal

Best with Wi-Fi smarts: Sonos Roam

We're big fans of the Sonos Roam with its great sound in a portable design. But if you don't need extra perks like Alexa and Google Assistant support and built-in mics, keep an eye out for the new Sonos Roam SL , which is an even cheaper $159.



View Deal

Back to school best Bluetooth speakers for students

Summer will be over before you know it so it’s time to start thinking about back to school sales . The best Bluetooth speakers for students are always in high demand in the run up to schools returning, so it pays to start shopping as early as possible. Whether you’re heading off to college or going back to school, you’ll want the best-sounding Bluetooth speaker suitable for listening to online tutorials and podcasts as well as for listening to music. Right now many of our favorite picks are currently on sale making now the ideal time to buy one of the best Bluetooth speakers. Be sure to follow our back to school guide for all of your shopping needs this season.

The best Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best Bluetooth speaker overall

Size and weight: 8.9 x 3.4 x 3.4 inches, 2 pounds | Battery life (rated): 20 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: No

Big bass and full vocals Good battery life Can pair with older Megaboom and Boom models for stereo sound Big and heavy for a portable No speakerphone

Thanks to its excellent sound quality, long battery life and travel-ready ruggedness, the UE Megaboom 3 is the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy right now. This big, bold portable speaker pumps out rich 360-degree sound complete with detailed highs and satisfying low-end, and maxes out at 100 decibels of noise. And with an IP67-rated design, it can survive drops, splashes and a fall into the pool without skipping a beat.

The Megaboom 3 is on the bigger side compared to other portable speakers, and unlike many of its competitors, it doesn't have Alexa or Google Assistant support, or any other smart features. But if that’s not a deal breaker, the Megaboom 3's sound quality and ruggedness can't be beat for the price. You can also pair it with older Megaboom and Boom models for a stereo sound experience.

Read our full UE Megaboom 3 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Best value small speaker for big sound

Size and weight: 6.75 x 2.25 x 2.25-inch; 13 ounces | Battery life (rated): 24 hours | Water resistant : Yes (IPX67) | Voice controls: No

Big sound from small design Good battery life Useful Soundcore app and EQ modes Sound hardens up at higher volumes Rubberized case marks easily

The Anker Soundcore 3 is an amazing little Bluetooth speaker for outdoor sounds. For just over $50, this tiny powerhouse delivers loud, well-balanced sound within an IPX7-rated design that can survive water, dust, while the robust rubberised outer case takes care of protection from every day knocks. The speaker lasts up to a whopping 24 hours, thanks to Anker's best-in-class battery technology, and the Soundcore 3's dual tweeter drivers and central mid/bass woofer allied to a passive bass driver and Anker's BassUp technology, ensure you'll get powerful sound in any setting.

The Soundcore's compact, 6.75 x 2.25 x 2.25-inch design makes this speaker perfect for tossing into your bag for a quick road trip, and SharePlay allows multiple Soundcore speakers to be synced for an even bigger sound. It's also available in blue, red and silver colors for a little extra ($56) cost in addition to the standard slick black we tested.

Read our full Anker Soundcore 3 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Sonos Roam

The best Bluetooth speaker with Wi-Fi smarts

Size and weight: 6.6 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches, 15 ounces | Battery life (rated): 10 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: Yes (Alexa and Google Assistant)

Lightweight Extensive connectivity Auto TruePlay sound tuning No Bluetooth multipoint Middling battery life

Building on the success of the Sonos Move, the Sonos Roam is a connected smart speaker at home and powerful Bluetooth beast on the road. It’s much more portable and more affordable than the Move, though, and its Auto TruePlay feature automatically adjusts the sound to suit its surroundings, whether you’re listening in a noisy, urban park or a quaint, airy campground.

Although we wish the battery lasted more than 10 hours, it juices up quickly via USB-C or wireless charging. When you return back from your latest excursion, the Sonos Roam should rejoin your larger Sonos system on its own. It also gives you the option to hand off your current soundtrack to the nearest Sonos speaker. Or you could stick to Roam, bringing your voice assistant and streaming services room-to-room, or as far as your Wi-Fi can reach.

Read our full Sonos Roam review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Big boombox-style bass and bling at a great price

Size and weight: 14.4 x 4.1 x 3.1 inches; 11.6 pounds | Battery life (rated): 30 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IPX7) | Voice control: No

Expansive sound Booming bass Battery lasts all day Treble can sound harsh at high volumes No EQ customization

While it costs about $200, the StormBox Blast is not nearly as expensive as some extra-large portable Bluetooth speakers like UE's Hyperboom and JBL's Boombox 3, but it sounds nearly as good, making it something of a bargain compared to other extra-large portable Bluetooth speakers.

If you’re looking for a big speaker that can withstand the elements, the Tribit StormBox Blast has a lot going for it. It fills whatever space you are in with bassy sound and vocals sound clear. It can play all day without needing a recharge, and it’s waterproof so you don’t have to worry about it falling into the pool or getting rained on for a while. And it puts on a light show if you want some visuals to go with your audio.

Read our full Tribit StormBox Blast review .

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

The best portable Bluetooth speaker below $100

Size and weight: 4 x 3.7 x 3.7 inches, 0.9 pounds | Battery life (rated): 13 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: No

Full bass for a small speaker Waterproof and dustproof No app No visual battery life indicator

The UE Wonderboom 2 is proof that great things can come in small packages. This tiny speaker delivers huge sound within a small 4-inch cylinder, complete with throbbing bass, balanced midtones and crisp vocals. It can survive being dunked in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes and is dust-resistant, making it perfect for your next trip to the pool, beach or park.

Other key features include an impressive 13-hour battery life and the ability to pair two Wonderbooms together for immersive stereo sound. If you need an especially small speaker that’s a breeze to tote around and don't want to spend more than $100, the Wonderboom 2 is hard to beat. Add a carabiner to the clever loop to attach the Wonderboom to your bag as you head out the door.

Read our full UE Wonderboom 2 review .

(Image credit: Future)

The best Bluetooth speaker for cheap weatherproofing

Size and weight: 3.4 x 2.7 x 1.6 inches, 7.4 ounces | Battery life (rated): 5 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: No

Good waterproofing at price Light and compact design Most affordable model on test Sound is mediocre and can't fill larger spaces

At fewer than 4 inches wide, the only thing smaller than the Go 3 might be its price; even the Anker Soundcore 2 might sweat when seeing this speaker's price tag. And despite the small investment, your return is IP67-rated waterproofing. That means it will survive full submersion in shallow water for half an hour, and full dust-proofing is part of the package as well.

Battery life looks poor at 5 hours, but in our testing we could stretch this out to over 10 hours if we didn't go too crazy with the volume. As such, there are better alternatives if you need to fill a large space, but as a personal, portable speaker, the Go 3 is very likeable indeed.

Read our full JBL Go 3 review .

(Image credit: Future)

The best Bluetooth speaker with full waterproofing

Size and weight: 8.7 x 3.8 x 3.7 inches, 1.8 pounds | Battery life (rated): 20 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: No

Decent sound, particularly with vocals Impressive bass performance Good battery life with useful top-up facility for other devices Basic control app

The JBL Charge 5 makes only a few changes to the Charge 4's formula, but thanks to the new model's improved sound output and even greater ruggedness, it's a deserving member of the best Bluetooth speaker club. Its IP67 rating, signalling high dust resistance and full waterproofing, is about as good as you'll get on a portable Bluetooth speaker.

JBL's app isn't as advanced as, say, the UE Megaboom 3's, and the Sonos Move has a lot more features. But the Charge 5 can show off a few tricks of its own, chief among them being able to act as a power bank for phones and tablets. Running out of juice when you're streaming music in the yard or at a park? Just plug it into the Charge 5 and the speaker will give you a top-up.

Read our full JBL Charge 5 review .

(Image credit: UE)

The best Bluetooth speaker for parties

Size and weight: 14.3 x 7.5 x 7.5 inches, 13 pounds | Battery life (rated): 24 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IPX4) | Voice controls: No

Powerful sound Goes loud Good battery life Most expensive model on test Bulky size and heavy to carry

Looking to go big? The UE Hyperboom is the best Bluetooth speaker for large gatherings, thanks to its massive size and big, booming audio output. This 14-inch tall speaker offers a big and balanced sound that's especially ideal for barbecues and outdoor parties.

The Hyperboom is as rugged as it is big, with IPX4 water resistance for surviving splashes. And you'll get 24 hours of battery life for keeping the outdoor tunes going all day and night long. Pair that with seamless Bluetooth connectivity and plenty of volume, and you have the ultimate speaker for filling a large outdoor space with great sound.

Read our full UE Hyperboom review .

(Image credit: LG)

The best Bluetooth speaker for sheer style

Size and weight: 9.7 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches, 3.2 pounds | Battery life (rated): 24 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IPX5 rated) | Voice controls: No

Balanced sound with defined bass Good battery life LED lights add to the fun No integrated voice assistant Few sound adjustments available

Every Bluetooth speaker on this list delivers great sound and functionality, but only the LG XBoom Go PL7 does it while boasting awesome LED lights. This unique Bluetooth speaker packs fully customizable LED rings on either side, adding some unique flair to your pool parties or indoor jam sessions.

But the XBoom Go PL7 has much more than looks going for it. The XBoom's appropriately booming sound holds its own against the best Bluetooth speakers in this price range, delivering balanced bass and satisfying treble. And with an IPX5 rating, this speaker can handle sprays or splashes of water and keep on ticking. Factor in its strong 24-hour battery life, and the XBoom Go PL7 is a great Bluetooth speaker that looks as good as it sounds.

Read our full LG XBoom Go PL7 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best Bluetooth speaker for outdoors

Size and weight: 9.4 x 6.3 x 5 inches, 6.6 pounds | Battery life (rated): 10 hours | Water resistant: Yes (IP56 rated) | Voice controls: Yes

Superb audio quality Built-in Automatic TruePlay technology Easy Wi-Fi-to-Bluetooth connection conversion Great build quality One of the most expensive models on test No smart features in Bluetooth mode

The Sonos Move might not be as portable as the newer Roam, but it's still one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. The Move takes the well-tuned sound and rich feature set found in the Sonos One and lets you take it on the go, with a 10-hour battery packed into a portable (albeit fairly chunky) design.

We found the Move delivers a crisp sound with satisfying bass and clear vocals. The speaker works with all major streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, sports Apple AirPlay 2 support and can seamlessly switch from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi on the fly. Alexa and Google Assistant support allow you to do anything from check the weather to control your smart home, and the Move's Auto TruePlay automatically tunes the speaker's audio output for wherever you're listening, whether you're having a rooftop party or rocking out in your bedroom.

The Bose Portable Home Speaker is the next-best option for powerful, portable sound with voice assistants. Check out our Sonos Move vs. Bose Portable Home Speaker to see which is right for you.

Read our full Sonos Move review .

The best Bluetooth speaker for bass heads

Size and weight: 8.1 x 2.5 x 2.5 inches, 1.9 pounds | Battery life (rated): 10 hours | Water resistant: Not stated | Voice controls: No

Decent sound quality Goes loud and delivers awesome bass Neat customization options Daisy-chain multiple speakers Not rated for water resistance No multi-room solution

For a premium speaker that looks as good as it sounds, look no further than the V-Moda Remix. This drool-worthy showpiece is the best Bluetooth speaker for the design-oriented, and can be customized to your heart's content. The base model looks slick in aluminum or vegan leather, while, people with bottomless budgets and a penchant for style can opt for steel or platinum finishes (the later of which will run you well over $300,000).

Most importantly, the Remix sounds great, offering plenty of bass as well as a built-in headphone amp to connect to your favorite set of cans. The Remix's 10-hour battery life certainly makes this speaker worthy of longer jam sessions, and its trusty microphone allows for crisp call quality whether you’re set up inside your house or out.

Read our full V-Moda Remix review .

(Image credit: JBL)

The best Bluetooth speaker with Google Assistant

Size and weight: 8.3 x 3.7 inches, 33.5 ounces | Battery life (rated): 10 hours | Water resistance: Yes (IPX7 rated) | Voice controls: Yes

Well-balanced overall sound Powered by Google Assistant Portable and rugged Can't make calls Expensive

Smart Bluetooth speakers are a niche category, but for the music lover who requires some virtual assistance from time to time, the JBL Link 20 has you covered. This is one of the few models to come with Google Assistant integration, giving you access to all of Google Home’s smart features. That means you can ask the speaker for standard stuff like dinner suggestions or traffic info, or have it control any of best Google Home compatible devices . And you don’t have to be tethered to your living room to enjoy this type of performance. Let’s not forget that the Link 20 is an actual speaker system, and it delivers premium balanced sound with an emphasis on bass. The IPX7-rating also means that it's protected for up to 30 minutes in the shower or pool.

We just wish JBL would have engineered the Link 20 to take calls.

Read our full JBL Link 20 review .

(Image credit: Tribit)

The best Bluetooth speaker that's both cheap and waterproof

Size and Weight: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.4-inch, 8 ounces | Battery life (rated): 8 hours | Water resistance: Yes (IP67 rated) | Voice controls: No

Small and lightweight Decent bass for a small speaker Water resistant No app Limited battery life

Sometimes, being small and easy to carry is the most important quality in a Bluetooth speaker. But the inexpensive Tribot StormBox Micro doesn't skimp on sound, either. While it's just 4 inches square, the StormBox Micro has pretty impressive bass, especially for something its size.

The speaker has a plastic strap that makes it easy to attach to a backpack or bike, an IP67 water-resistant rating, so it's fully protected against dust and dirt as well as submersion in water. However, there's no aux input, so you have to connect to it via Bluetooth.

Read our full Tribot StormBox Micro review .

How to choose the best Bluetooth speaker for you

There are a couple things you’ll want to consider when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker, the first of which is whether you want it to be wireless or wired. While a number of wired speakers like the Amazon Echo (4th gen) provide excellent Bluetooth listening, you can’t take them far from a power socket. Stick to a speaker with a rechargeable battery for on-the-go audio.

With that, you’ll need to decide if a Bluetooth speaker with a voice assistant is the best for you. If you plan to use your speaker in your backyard, it could be useful to have Google Assistant’s or Alexa’s powers at your disposal. That way you can change the music using your voice, rather than controlling the audio through your phone. These smart features will not work beyond your home’s Wi-Fi, so opt for a non-smart Bluetooth speaker for the beach or other outdoorsy locales.

How we test the best Bluetooth speakers

Every product on this list is considered the best Bluetooth speaker for one or more standout features, however each must meet basic requirements during our testing to be considered. We spend several hours listening to music, making calls and toting around every speaker to make sure it sounds great across all music genres, provides solid call quality and withstands minor bumps or splashes.

To determine sound quality, we listen to many tracks across multiple music genres as possible, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical, and electronic, while evaluating volume, clarity and fullness. Movies, podcasts, and video games are also considered, when necessary.

If a speaker offers smart features, we enable the supported voice assistant to see how it fares against other top rated smart speakers. We’ll use it to control smart home devices, browse playlists and get answers to other common queries.

We also test battery life, exhausting each speaker’s battery after a full charge to see how long it can last under realistic conditions. A smart speaker connected to Wi-Fi should last at least 10 hours, while a standard Bluetooth speaker should last around 20. Most people want to know how much play time they can expect when their speaker comes along on a day trip.

Once testing is completed, we rate the best Bluetooth speakers based on our five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). Products that hit nearly every mark are awarded an Editor's Choice badge.

Next: Marshall just unveiled next-gen Woburn, Stanmore, and Acton Bluetooth speakers .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.