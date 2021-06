If you've never tried country fried steak, you're missing out on a real treat. Contrary to popular belief, chicken fried steak is not a dish that you can only order at a restaurant. That's right — you can make your own recipe and enjoy it in the comfort of your own home thanks to your trusty air fryer. (Asking for a friend — is there anything that a beloved air fryer can't do?) While chicken fried chicken is delicious, there's just something about a chicken fried steak that screams comfort food. This recipe has the perfect amount of crunch in addition to the perfect amount of meat, and it's delicious.