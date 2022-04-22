Every Time Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Public Declarations of Love Made Us Swoon

Swoon alert! After keeping their relationship under wraps for years, Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan started shouting their love for each other from the social media rooftops.

The couple were introduced by Morgan’s Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles , who is married to Burton’s former One Tree Hill castmate Danneel Harris .

"I happened to be single and Jensen said, 'I've got a girl you should meet,’” Morgan recalled to HuffPost in 2015. “So I went to a bar and I met Hilarie at a bar with Jensen and Danneel, and the rest is history. … We ended up back at my house drinking shots of tequila.”

While the duo both had work commitments, the Walking Dead star convinced the former MTV VJ to blow off her plans.

“I was on my way to do a movie called The Resident in New Mexico, and she was on her way to Paris, and I talked her into, instead of going to Paris, to come and see me in New Mexico,” he explained. “And I ruined her life and now she's stuck with me."

After getting together in 2009, Burton and Morgan welcomed a son named Gus in 2010. While reports surfaced that they exchanged vows in 2014, the couple didn't legally marry until October 2019.

While the spouses continued to act in various projects, they also moved their family to the quiet town farm in Dutchess County, New York. In February 2018, Burton gave birth to their daughter, George.

“Please meet George Virginia Morgan,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “She was born February 16th. Her daddy delivered her. We love her very much.”

