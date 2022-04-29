26 photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William showing rare PDA

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed affection the day of their wedding. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William don't often hold hands or publicly show affection.

An unwritten rule saying royals must act professionally could be why they rarely engage in PDA.

During rare occasions, the pair's been seen holding hands or touching each other's backs.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in college. Handout / Getty

The couple celebrated their college graduation with a cozy portrait.

Middleton and Prince William were friends in college and they both graduated from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The photo is over a decade old. Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

In their early days of dating, they were much more affectionate in public.

At an Eton-College sports event in 2006, Prince William can be seen kissing Middleton's cheek. The pair also has their arms wrapped around each other.

Kate Middleton and Prince William got married in 2011. John Stillwell - PA Images / Contributor

They kissed in front of cameras on their wedding day.

Following their April 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey, the couple was photographed kissing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace .

Kate Middleton and Prince William walking to a helicopter. WPA Pool / Pool

The newlyweds held hands on their way to their honeymoon.

The couple displayed affection while heading out on their honeymoon.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in Canada. Samir Hussein / Contributor

Middleton and Prince William also embraced during their post-wedding tour to Canada.

Cameras captured their smiles as they hugged in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada.

Kate Middleton had her hand on Prince William's back. Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

Middleton has also been spotted with her hand on her husband's back.

In 2011, Middleton and Prince William visited the new Oak Centre for Children and Young People at Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, England.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at a wedding in 2012. Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

They don't hold hands in public often, but Prince William has been seen with his hand on Middleton's back a few times.

While attending the 2012 wedding of Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt in Grantham, England, Prince William could be seen with his hand on Middleton's back.

Prince William and Kate Middleton after the Audi Polo Challenge at Santa Barbara Polo Club in Santa Barbara, California. Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

In 2012, the public witness another kiss at a polo event.

While visiting Santa Barbara, California, Middleton congratulated Prince William with a kiss on his cheek following his polo match.

Kate Middleton and Prince William during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Pascal Le Segretain / Staff

As spectators at the 2012 Olympics, Prince William and Middleton held hands in the stadium seats.

While attending an equestrian event at the Summer Olympics in London, the couple held hands and smiled at each other.

Kate Middleton and Prince William embracing at the 2012 Olympics. Pascal Le Segretain / Staff

When England won an event, Prince William and Middleton hugged.

Middleton and Prince William seemed full of excitement while watching the London 2012 Olympics.

Prince William and Kate Middleton holding hands on Christmas in 2013. Chris Jackson / Staff

Middleton and Prince William also tend to hold hands around Christmas.

The couple was captured holding hands in 2013 at Sandringham in King's Lynn, England.

Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving the Metropolitan Museum of Art. James Devaney / Contributor

Prince William also held Middleton's hand at a 2014 event in New York.

In 2014, the couple descended the stairs while leaving a special dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visiting New York. Samir Hussein / Contributor

They held hands more times in New York in 2014.

Middleton and Prince William stayed close while heading into The Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

Prince William and Kate Middleton holding hands. Chris Jackson / Staff

In 2014, the couple again held hands on their way to the Christmas church service.

On Christmas day in 2014, Prince William held Middleton's hand in King's Lynn, England.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attending a Service of Commemoration for troops stationed in Afghanistan. Simon James / Contributor

In 2015, shortly before Middleton gave birth to Princess Charlotte, Prince William was again seen with his hand on his wife's back.

Perhaps he had his hand on his wife's back to help steady her as she walked down a set of stairs at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, England. They were there to attend a Service of Commemoration for troops that were stationed in Afghanistan.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their daughter, Princess Charlotte. AFP / Staff

Shortly after giving birth in 2015, Middleton was seen holding Prince William's hand.

After giving birth to Princess Charlotte , Middleton held hands with her husband as the pair left St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in Canada. Chris Jackson / Staff

Middleton was captured with her hand on Prince William's leg during their Royal Tour at the British Columbia Legislature.

In 2016, Middleton and Prince William sat next to Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau while in Victoria, Canada.

Prince William with his arm around Kate Middleton in 2017. Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

During a marathon-related event in 2017, Prince William put his arm around Middleton.

At Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, England, Middleton could be seen smiling with her husband's arm around her.

Prince William and Kate Middleton holding hands on Christmas. Chris Jackson / Staff

In 2017, Middleton and Prince William repeated their Christmas PDA while at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.

It was the same year that Prince Harry attended the royal holiday festivities with Meghan Markle by his side.

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

Prince William seems to often place his hand on Middleton's back when she is pregnant.

The couple was all smiles at the 2018 St. Patrick's Day celebration in Hounslow, England.

Kate Middleton and Prince William holding hands. Karwai Tang / Contributor

Middleton continued the hand-holding tradition in 2018 after giving birth to Prince Louis.

The couple held hands while leaving St. Mary's Hospital after Middleton had recently given birth to Prince Louis.

Princess Eugenie's wedding was in October 2018. WPA Pool / Pool

Middleton was photographed putting her hand on Prince William's thigh during Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding.

In October of 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge joined other members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in South Wales. Getty Images

In February, the two shared a sweet, subtle moment.

While on a visit to South Wales , Middleton placed her hand on Prince William's arm.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on the cliff walk at Howth. Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

During a March visit to Dublin, Ireland, the two were photographed close together.

During their March trip to Dublin, Ireland, the couple was photographed with their arms around one another while at the Howth Cliff Walk.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade in Barry Island, South Wales. Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade, Middleton put her hand on her husband's back.

In August 2020, the pair was photographed playing arcade games at Barry Island, South Wales. The photo was even posted to the royals' official Instagram page .

As some pointed out, the image is similar to photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Canada House earlier that year.

Kate Middleton and Prince William photographed by celebrity photographer Chris Floyd. Chris Floyd/Camera Press via Getty Images

The couple got cozy in portraits for their 10th wedding anniversary.

In April 2021 , the couple shared wedding portraits for their 10th wedding anniversary on their social media accounts.

In them, they're seen hugging and holding hands while sitting close together, with Middleton's elbow resting on her husband's leg.

