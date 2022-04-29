ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

26 photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William showing rare PDA

By Martha Sorren
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPV06_0LzmlDXH00
Prince William and Kate Middleton showed affection the day of their wedding.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William don't often hold hands or publicly show affection.
  • An unwritten rule saying royals must act professionally could be why they rarely engage in PDA.
  • During rare occasions, the pair's been seen holding hands or touching each other's backs.
The couple celebrated their college graduation with a cozy portrait.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dH2N8_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William in college.

Handout / Getty

Middleton and Prince William were friends in college and they both graduated from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

In their early days of dating, they were much more affectionate in public.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDOp2_0LzmlDXH00
The photo is over a decade old.

Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

At an Eton-College sports event in 2006, Prince William can be seen kissing Middleton's cheek. The pair also has their arms wrapped around each other.

They kissed in front of cameras on their wedding day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvJAx_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William got married in 2011.

John Stillwell - PA Images / Contributor

Following their April 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey, the couple was photographed kissing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace .

The newlyweds held hands on their way to their honeymoon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfaPt_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William walking to a helicopter.

WPA Pool / Pool

The couple displayed affection while heading out on their honeymoon.

Middleton and Prince William also embraced during their post-wedding tour to Canada.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UDyuT_0LzmlDXH00
Prince William and Kate Middleton in Canada.

Samir Hussein / Contributor

Cameras captured their smiles as they hugged in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada.

Middleton has also been spotted with her hand on her husband's back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QssQe_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton had her hand on Prince William's back.

Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

In 2011, Middleton and Prince William visited the new Oak Centre for Children and Young People at Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, England.

They don't hold hands in public often, but Prince William has been seen with his hand on Middleton's back a few times.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpSE9_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William at a wedding in 2012.

Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

While attending the 2012 wedding of Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt in Grantham, England, Prince William could be seen with his hand on Middleton's back.

In 2012, the public witness another kiss at a polo event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OvLe_0LzmlDXH00
Prince William and Kate Middleton after the Audi Polo Challenge at Santa Barbara Polo Club in Santa Barbara, California.

Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

While visiting Santa Barbara, California, Middleton congratulated Prince William with a kiss on his cheek following his polo match.

As spectators at the 2012 Olympics, Prince William and Middleton held hands in the stadium seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LN54F_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William during the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff

While attending an equestrian event at the Summer Olympics in London, the couple held hands and smiled at each other.

When England won an event, Prince William and Middleton hugged.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKJz4_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William embracing at the 2012 Olympics.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff

Middleton and Prince William seemed full of excitement while watching the London 2012 Olympics.

Middleton and Prince William also tend to hold hands around Christmas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASDR8_0LzmlDXH00
Prince William and Kate Middleton holding hands on Christmas in 2013.

Chris Jackson / Staff

The couple was captured holding hands in 2013 at Sandringham in King's Lynn, England.

Prince William also held Middleton's hand at a 2014 event in New York.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kffe0_0LzmlDXH00
Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

James Devaney / Contributor

In 2014, the couple descended the stairs while leaving a special dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

They held hands more times in New York in 2014.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jds66_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William visiting New York.

Samir Hussein / Contributor

Middleton and Prince William stayed close while heading into The Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

In 2014, the couple again held hands on their way to the Christmas church service.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdmUd_0LzmlDXH00
Prince William and Kate Middleton holding hands.

Chris Jackson / Staff

On Christmas day in 2014, Prince William held Middleton's hand in King's Lynn, England.

In 2015, shortly before Middleton gave birth to Princess Charlotte, Prince William was again seen with his hand on his wife's back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYHVc_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William attending a Service of Commemoration for troops stationed in Afghanistan.

Simon James / Contributor

Perhaps he had his hand on his wife's back to help steady her as she walked down a set of stairs at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, England. They were there to attend a Service of Commemoration for troops that were stationed in Afghanistan.

Shortly after giving birth in 2015, Middleton was seen holding Prince William's hand.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0jL2_0LzmlDXH00
Prince William and Kate Middleton with their daughter, Princess Charlotte.

AFP / Staff

After giving birth to Princess Charlotte , Middleton held hands with her husband as the pair left St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Middleton was captured with her hand on Prince William's leg during their Royal Tour at the British Columbia Legislature.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtxHG_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William in Canada.

Chris Jackson / Staff

In 2016, Middleton and Prince William sat next to Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau while in Victoria, Canada.

During a marathon-related event in 2017, Prince William put his arm around Middleton.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zQqf_0LzmlDXH00
Prince William with his arm around Kate Middleton in 2017.

Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

At Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, England, Middleton could be seen smiling with her husband's arm around her.

In 2017, Middleton and Prince William repeated their Christmas PDA while at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XKsl_0LzmlDXH00
Prince William and Kate Middleton holding hands on Christmas.

Chris Jackson / Staff

It was the same year that Prince Harry attended the royal holiday festivities with Meghan Markle by his side.

Prince William seems to often place his hand on Middleton's back when she is pregnant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbgCW_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

The couple was all smiles at the 2018 St. Patrick's Day celebration in Hounslow, England.

Middleton continued the hand-holding tradition in 2018 after giving birth to Prince Louis.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TW9Bv_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William holding hands.

Karwai Tang / Contributor

The couple held hands while leaving St. Mary's Hospital after Middleton had recently given birth to Prince Louis.

Middleton was photographed putting her hand on Prince William's thigh during Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdGiG_0LzmlDXH00
Princess Eugenie's wedding was in October 2018.

WPA Pool / Pool

In October of 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge joined other members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In February, the two shared a sweet, subtle moment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBDGi_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William in South Wales.

Getty Images

While on a visit to South Wales , Middleton placed her hand on Prince William's arm.

During a March visit to Dublin, Ireland, the two were photographed close together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y18Wz_0LzmlDXH00
Prince William and Kate Middleton on the cliff walk at Howth.

Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

During their March trip to Dublin, Ireland, the couple was photographed with their arms around one another while at the Howth Cliff Walk.

While at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade, Middleton put her hand on her husband's back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQgsi_0LzmlDXH00
Prince William and Kate Middleton at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade in Barry Island, South Wales.

Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In August 2020, the pair was photographed playing arcade games at Barry Island, South Wales. The photo was even posted to the royals' official Instagram page .

As some pointed out, the image is similar to photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Canada House earlier that year.

The couple got cozy in portraits for their 10th wedding anniversary.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUcrq_0LzmlDXH00
Kate Middleton and Prince William photographed by celebrity photographer Chris Floyd.

Chris Floyd/Camera Press via Getty Images

In April 2021 , the couple shared wedding portraits for their 10th wedding anniversary on their social media accounts.

In them, they're seen hugging and holding hands while sitting close together, with Middleton's elbow resting on her husband's leg.

Read More:

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Duchess Kate's unusual sleeping arrangements revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton live at Kensington Palace in London along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's nothing like an ordinary house with grand décor and plenty of rooms – and what's even more unusual is the royal couple's sleeping arrangements.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke Of Cambridge's 'Awkward Laugh' During Cambridge-Sussex's Joint Engagement Allegedly Hints About Major Feud With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a joint engagement with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the annual Royal Foundation Forum. However, it was the fab four's first and only joint event and it hinted about the major tension between the Cambridges and Sussexes, according to a royal biographer. Prince...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Prince Louis Already Looks So Much Like Dad Prince William in His New Birthday Portraits

Ahead of the young royal's fourth birthday tomorrow, Kensington Palace released four new portraits of Louis, photographed by mom Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. In the photos, the youngest of the Cambridge children wears a a collared shirt under a gray sweater—a look reminiscent of dad Prince William's style—and teal shorts while playing on a beach.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#British Royal Family#Uk#Pda#Eton College#Wpa Pool Pool
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince William and Kate: The Cambridges are looking to move to Frogmore

Prince William and Kate have said they want to move closer to Windsor so they can be closer to the Queen, who is 95-years-old. They have already begun looking at potential residences as well as new schools for their three children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. One residence they like is Frogmore.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A day out at Great-Granny's! Kate Middleton is spotted watching George, Charlotte and Louis play on a horse-drawn carriage while Eugenie's son August toddles nearby - as the Royal Family gather in grounds of Windsor Castle

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted watching on as her three children played in a horse drawn carriage recently in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Kate Middleton, 40, appeared relaxed as she watched on while her children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, four climbed aboard a horse-drawn carriage and could be seen sitting patiently once inside.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Making History, Tipped To Take Over Prince Andrew's Major Role After Taking Over Prince Harry's Royal Patronages

Kate Middleton will be making history and following the step of Queen Elizabeth II as she is tipped to take over Prince Andrew's major role. The news came months after the Duchess of Cambridge also took over Prince Harry's royal patronages. Both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

380K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy