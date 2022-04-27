Best AMD motherboards in 2022

With the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD tested the advantages of adding an enormous amount of Level 3 cache to its existing Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Our benchmark tests of that processor showed minor benefits across the board with more significant, though variable, benefits in games. Now, with the Ryzen 5 5500 ($159), we get to test the opposite: what happens when you take a Ryzen 5000 series chip and drastically reduce its cache. It turns out that the impact, as with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, varies with different applications, but the Ryzen 5 5500 seems destined to be a tough sell unless street prices show smaller differences than list prices—AMD's Ryzen 5 5600 is generally better in every way and costs just $40 more.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO