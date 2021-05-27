Free Things to Do in Spartanburg, SC

Perhaps one of the best ways to describe Spartanburg is that it’s a city that’s “not too big, not too small.”. As one of the larger cities in South Carolina – 12th largest to be exact – there is no shortage of fun things to do whether you’re moving to the city or just passing through. And you can bet that the city offers a wide variety of things to do, whether it’s exploring the rich culture and history, walking through the streets of the rising downtown area, or hiking along one of the many trails in or near the city.