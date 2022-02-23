The Best Zero-Turn Mowers

High-tech hunting pants might not make you a great hunter, but they can definitely make a rough day in the field more enjoyable and keep you out hunting longer. Plenty of hunters still find success in denim jeans—I confess to having hunted in camo jeans only a few years ago—but there are lots of benefits to be had from the evolution in hunting-specific bottoms. If you’re like I was not that long ago, you might be skeptical of the value of new high-tech fabrics, especially once you see the price tags. Plenty of hunters will go with a sub-$50 pair of cotton-blend camo pants and call it good enough. And it likely will be. But if you’re considering something more, it’s worth pointing out that higher-end fabrics are trickling down into the budget categories, and I point out a few pairs of hunting pants below that are under $100.

