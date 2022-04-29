Disney has 17 more live-action movies of its animated classics planned — here they all are

"The Little Mermaid," "Pinocchio," "Robin Hood," and "Hercules" are all among the next remakes in the works from Disney. Walt Disney Animation

Disney is remaking a number of animated classics into live-action movies.

Some are remakes while others are origin stories or sequels to existing live-action adaptations.

Among its current remakes are a live-action "The Little Mermaid" and a prequel to "The Lion King."

"Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers" aired for three seasons. Disney Entertprises, Inc.

"Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers": May 20 on Disney+

Popular duo Chip n' Dale are getting a hybrid live-action and animated film based on the animated series "Rescue Rangers."

"Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers" was first reported in 2014 by The Hollywood Reporter . The CGI-hybrid will be directed by Akiva Schaffer, who's a part of the comedy trio The Lonely Island.

Disney's Sean Bailey confirmed that John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will star as the rascally chipmunks with Seth Rogen making a cameo.

Tom Hanks stars in the live-action "Pinocchio." Disney+

"Pinocchio" — September on Disney+

Disney's second animated film "Pinocchio" is being adapted into a live-action version. Deadline first reported the movie in 2015, which will be brought to life using CGI.

After "Paddington" director Paul King left the project over the 2018 holidays, according to cinematographer Seamus McGarvey, Robert Zemeckis ("Back to the Future," "Forrest Gump") signed on to direct the movie.

He'll reteam with Tom Hanks, who will star as the puppet's creator and father, Geppetto.

Halle Bailey will play Ariel in "The Little Mermaid." Disney, composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

"The Little Mermaid" — May 26, 2023

Alan Menken, who worked on the music for the original film, will return for the new movie, which will include songs from Menken and legendary Disney lyricist Howard Ashman. There will also be new songs from Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney announced singer Halle Bailey would play the lead role of Ariel in July 2019.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," producer Rob Marshall said in a statement released by the studio.

Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, are also among the cast.

Jon Favreau directed the new remake of "The Lion King." Walt Disney Studios

Disney's successful 2019 adaptation of "The Lion King" is getting a prequel.

During its 2020 investors day presentation, Disney confirmed Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight") will direct the follow-up .

The film won't be a direct remake of the animated sequel, "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride." Instead, it will explore Mufasa's origins.

"We are in development on an inspired prequel of sorts that revisits these iconic characters," Walt Disney Studios president, Sean Bailey, said in December 2020.

It's little surprise the film is receiving the sequel treatment. The film is Disney's most successful animated remake, grossing more than $1.6 billion worldwide .

Wendy and Peter are seen when they first meet in "Peter Pan." RKO Radio Pictures/Disney

"Peter Pan & Wendy" — Disney+ at a future date.

David Lowry, who directed "Pete's Dragon," will reimagine the remake of Disney's 1953 animated film "Peter Pan."

Lowry told Collider in 2016 that he's a big fan of the film and intends to bring his own spin to the material.

"It made a huge impact on how I grew up. I love the cartoon. I love the 2003 version. I didn't know how I would do it better," said Lowry. "Then, I started thinking, 'Well, how would I do it, not better, but differently?'"

Jude Law will play Peter's nemesis, Captain Hook. "Grown-ish" star Yara Shahidi will play Tinker Bell . The Wrap reports Jim Gaffigan will play Hook's sidekick Mr. Smee .

Stitch and Lilo will likely come to the small screen. Walt Disney

Disney is set to release a live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a live-action/CGI movie is in the works from the same producers who worked on "Aladdin." Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians") is in talks to direct .

The DisInsider reports the film will head to Disney's streaming service .

Quasimodo is going to get his time to shine. Disney

Disney is working on an adaptation of 1996's "Hunchback of Notre Dame."

According to Deadline , a live-action version of Disney's 1996 movie about an orphaned Quasimodo living in the bell tower of Notre Dame is in the works. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who teamed up on "Pocahontas," will write the music, while Josh Gad ("Frozen") is producing.

Deadline reports the live-action film will adapt both the 1996 Disney film and the Victor Hugo novel. It's not clear whether or not the remake will be for Disney's streaming service or a theatrical release.

You can't have an "Aladdin" sequel without Will Smith. Disney

A sequel to the live-action "Aladdin" is in the works.

Variety reports John Gatins and Andrea Berloff are writing a sequel to the 2019 film with producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich returning.

Lin told Insider back in August 2019 they were discussing a sequel.

"I can't talk too much about the sequel just yet, but know that we are hearing fans' desires to see another 'Aladdin' movie and feel like there's more story to tell," Lin told Insider after the film crossed $1 billion at the box office.

Stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott haven't joined and won't be given offers until a script is finished.

Disney released two popular direct-to-video sequels for "Aladdin" in the '90s, including "The Return of Jafar" and "Aladdin and the King of Thieves." Variety reports the sequel will be completely original and not based on the straight-to-video films.

Disney has not officially announced the sequel.

Billy Magnussen will be back as the aloof Prince Anders. Disney

An Aladdin spinoff, featuring Prince Anders, is also in development for Disney+.

In 2019, THR reported that Billy Magnussen's "Aladdin" character would get his own spin-off movie on Disney Plus . The film is not supposed to be a sequel.

Anders is a prince who, rather unsuccessfully, sought Princess Jasmine's hand in marriage in the 2019 film.

"Aladdin" producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce the untitled Anders' project.

The animated "Robin Hood" is currently available to stream on Disney Plus. Disney

"Robin Hood" is getting remade for Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the remake will be directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and will head to Disney+.

The moment the young Arthur reaches for the sword is iconic. Disney

Disney is remaking 1963's "The Sword in the Stone," which follows a young King Arthur and his lessons with the wizard Merlin.

The remake will be written by "Game of Thrones" writer and producer Bryan Cogman . Juan Carlos Fresnadillo was named as the director in January 2018 .

The movie will also be available on Disney's streaming service .

"Hercules" came out in 1997. Walt Disney Animatino

A live-action "Hercules" is expected to get a theatrical release.

The DisInsider first reported the 1997 animated film about the son of Zeus will get a live-action remake.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo will produce, but not direct, the film.

Danny DeVito and James Woods lent their voices in the animated film. Ariana Grande performed a solo six-part harmony of the movie's "I Won't Say I'm In Love" in 2020, prompting many fans to suggest she'd be the perfect Meg. It's unclear at this time whether or not music will be a part of the film.

The Prince of the forest is getting his own Disney movie. Disney

"Bambi" will be getting remade for a new generation.

According to Variety , the remake of the 1942 film won't be live-action with a real deer, rabbit, and skunk. Disney will utilize the technology that helped bring "The Lion King" remake to life to look photorealistic.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet ("Captain Marvel") and Lindsey Beer ("Sierra Burgess Is a Loser") will write the screenplay for the film.

Snow White is the original Disney princess. Disney/"Snow White"

Disney is also working on a live-action version of its first animated classic, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

The Hollywood Reporter made the announcement in October 2016. The fairy tale will have new music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who most recently wrote the songs for "The Greatest Showman." They also did the music for "La La Land."

Marc Webb ("The Amazing Spider-Man") will direct the upcoming adaptation, according to a May 2019 report in Variety . "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler will play the iconic Disney princess .

Plan on seeing more of Baloo and Mowgli. Disney

We haven't heard updates on the rest of these films in a while. "The Jungle Book" sequel was originally announced years ago.

Before the release of Disney's remake of 1961's "The Jungle Book," the studio already started planning a sequel. The movie was a huge success , grossing nearly $1 billion at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 , Jon Favreau is expected to return to the director's chair for "The Jungle Book 2" along with Justin Marks to return for the sequel. There is no set release date for the movie.

Would you want to see a "James and the Giant Peach" movie? Buena Vista Pictures

Disney is reportedly in talks to remake Roald Dahl's "James and the Giant Peach," which was adapted as a stop-motion film in 1996.

No new information has been released since 2016.

Tinker Bell may finally get her own live-action movie. RKO Radio Pictures/Disney

Peter Pan's fairy companion Tinker Bell was reportedly getting her own live-action film, too.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote about a movie in 2015 that would star Reese Witherspoon. If the live-action "Peter Pan" movie performs well, there's still room for Yara Shahidi to get her own spinoff film.