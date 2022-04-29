ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney has 17 more live-action movies of its animated classics planned — here they all are

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfBA0_0Ly14bfq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCTN9_0Ly14bfq00
"The Little Mermaid," "Pinocchio," "Robin Hood," and "Hercules" are all among the next remakes in the works from Disney.

Walt Disney Animation

  • Disney is remaking a number of animated classics into live-action movies.
  • Some are remakes while others are origin stories or sequels to existing live-action adaptations.
  • Among its current remakes are a live-action "The Little Mermaid" and a prequel to "The Lion King."
"Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers": May 20 on Disney+
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qsf38_0Ly14bfq00
"Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers" aired for three seasons.

Disney Entertprises, Inc.

Popular duo Chip n' Dale are getting a hybrid live-action and animated film based on the animated series "Rescue Rangers."

"Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers" was first reported in 2014 by The Hollywood Reporter . The CGI-hybrid will be directed by Akiva Schaffer, who's a part of the comedy trio The Lonely Island.

Disney's Sean Bailey confirmed that John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will star as the rascally chipmunks with Seth Rogen making a cameo.

"Pinocchio" — September on Disney+
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ph9YX_0Ly14bfq00
Tom Hanks stars in the live-action "Pinocchio."

Disney+

Disney's second animated film "Pinocchio" is being adapted into a live-action version. Deadline first reported the movie in 2015, which will be brought to life using CGI.

After "Paddington" director Paul King left the project over the 2018 holidays, according to cinematographer Seamus McGarvey, Robert Zemeckis ("Back to the Future," "Forrest Gump") signed on to direct the movie.

He'll reteam with Tom Hanks, who will star as the puppet's creator and father, Geppetto.

"The Little Mermaid" — May 26, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2eZ9_0Ly14bfq00
Halle Bailey will play Ariel in "The Little Mermaid."

Disney, composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Alan Menken, who worked on the music for the original film, will return for the new movie, which will include songs from Menken and legendary Disney lyricist Howard Ashman. There will also be new songs from Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney announced singer Halle Bailey would play the lead role of Ariel in July 2019.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," producer Rob Marshall said in a statement released by the studio.

Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, are also among the cast.

Read more: 'The Little Mermaid's' iconic song 'Part of Your World' would have been cut from the movie if a top Disney boss had his way

Disney's successful 2019 adaptation of "The Lion King" is getting a prequel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1i0m_0Ly14bfq00
Jon Favreau directed the new remake of "The Lion King."

Walt Disney Studios

During its 2020 investors day presentation, Disney confirmed Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight") will direct the follow-up .

The film won't be a direct remake of the animated sequel, "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride." Instead, it will explore Mufasa's origins.

"We are in development on an inspired prequel of sorts that revisits these iconic characters," Walt Disney Studios president, Sean Bailey, said in December 2020.

It's little surprise the film is receiving the sequel treatment. The film is Disney's most successful animated remake, grossing more than $1.6 billion worldwide .

"Peter Pan & Wendy" — Disney+ at a future date.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lMEL_0Ly14bfq00
Wendy and Peter are seen when they first meet in "Peter Pan."

RKO Radio Pictures/Disney

David Lowry, who directed "Pete's Dragon," will reimagine the remake of Disney's 1953 animated film "Peter Pan."

Lowry told Collider in 2016 that he's a big fan of the film and intends to bring his own spin to the material.

"It made a huge impact on how I grew up. I love the cartoon. I love the 2003 version. I didn't know how I would do it better," said Lowry. "Then, I started thinking, 'Well, how would I do it, not better, but differently?'"

Jude Law will play Peter's nemesis, Captain Hook. "Grown-ish" star Yara Shahidi will play Tinker Bell . The Wrap reports Jim Gaffigan will play Hook's sidekick Mr. Smee .

Disney is set to release a live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9WRu_0Ly14bfq00
Stitch and Lilo will likely come to the small screen.

Walt Disney

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a live-action/CGI movie is in the works from the same producers who worked on "Aladdin." Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians") is in talks to direct .

The DisInsider reports the film will head to Disney's streaming service .

Disney is working on an adaptation of 1996's "Hunchback of Notre Dame."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9uXT_0Ly14bfq00
Quasimodo is going to get his time to shine.

Disney

According to Deadline , a live-action version of Disney's 1996 movie about an orphaned Quasimodo living in the bell tower of Notre Dame is in the works. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who teamed up on "Pocahontas," will write the music, while Josh Gad ("Frozen") is producing.

Deadline reports the live-action film will adapt both the 1996 Disney film and the Victor Hugo novel. It's not clear whether or not the remake will be for Disney's streaming service or a theatrical release.

A sequel to the live-action "Aladdin" is in the works.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyWaE_0Ly14bfq00
You can't have an "Aladdin" sequel without Will Smith.

Disney

Variety reports John Gatins and Andrea Berloff are writing a sequel to the 2019 film with producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich returning.

Lin told Insider back in August 2019 they were discussing a sequel.

"I can't talk too much about the sequel just yet, but know that we are hearing fans' desires to see another 'Aladdin' movie and feel like there's more story to tell," Lin told Insider after the film crossed $1 billion at the box office.

Stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott haven't joined and won't be given offers until a script is finished.

Disney released two popular direct-to-video sequels for "Aladdin" in the '90s, including "The Return of Jafar" and "Aladdin and the King of Thieves." Variety reports the sequel will be completely original and not based on the straight-to-video films.

Disney has not officially announced the sequel.

An Aladdin spinoff, featuring Prince Anders, is also in development for Disney+.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBxsm_0Ly14bfq00
Billy Magnussen will be back as the aloof Prince Anders.

Disney

In 2019, THR reported that Billy Magnussen's "Aladdin" character would get his own spin-off movie on Disney Plus . The film is not supposed to be a sequel.

Anders is a prince who, rather unsuccessfully, sought Princess Jasmine's hand in marriage in the 2019 film.

"Aladdin" producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce the untitled Anders' project.

"Robin Hood" is getting remade for Disney+.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5KaD_0Ly14bfq00
The animated "Robin Hood" is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.

Disney

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the remake will be directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and will head to Disney+.

Disney is remaking 1963's "The Sword in the Stone," which follows a young King Arthur and his lessons with the wizard Merlin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lCDX_0Ly14bfq00
The moment the young Arthur reaches for the sword is iconic.

Disney

The remake will be written by "Game of Thrones" writer and producer Bryan Cogman . Juan Carlos Fresnadillo was named as the director in January 2018 .

The movie will also be available on Disney's streaming service .

A live-action "Hercules" is expected to get a theatrical release.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erOCY_0Ly14bfq00
"Hercules" came out in 1997.

Walt Disney Animatino

The DisInsider first reported the 1997 animated film about the son of Zeus will get a live-action remake.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo will produce, but not direct, the film.

Danny DeVito and James Woods lent their voices in the animated film. Ariana Grande performed a solo six-part harmony of the movie's "I Won't Say I'm In Love" in 2020, prompting many fans to suggest she'd be the perfect Meg. It's unclear at this time whether or not music will be a part of the film.

"Bambi" will be getting remade for a new generation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgFrS_0Ly14bfq00
The Prince of the forest is getting his own Disney movie.

Disney

According to Variety , the remake of the 1942 film won't be live-action with a real deer, rabbit, and skunk. Disney will utilize the technology that helped bring "The Lion King" remake to life to look photorealistic.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet ("Captain Marvel") and Lindsey Beer ("Sierra Burgess Is a Loser") will write the screenplay for the film.

Disney is also working on a live-action version of its first animated classic, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUeT0_0Ly14bfq00
Snow White is the original Disney princess.

Disney/"Snow White"

The Hollywood Reporter made the announcement in October 2016. The fairy tale will have new music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who most recently wrote the songs for "The Greatest Showman." They also did the music for "La La Land."

Marc Webb ("The Amazing Spider-Man") will direct the upcoming adaptation, according to a May 2019 report in Variety . "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler will play the iconic Disney princess .

We haven't heard updates on the rest of these films in a while. "The Jungle Book" sequel was originally announced years ago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQv3j_0Ly14bfq00
Plan on seeing more of Baloo and Mowgli.

Disney

Before the release of Disney's remake of 1961's "The Jungle Book," the studio already started planning a sequel. The movie was a huge success , grossing nearly $1 billion at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 , Jon Favreau is expected to return to the director's chair for "The Jungle Book 2" along with Justin Marks to return for the sequel. There is no set release date for the movie.

Disney is reportedly in talks to remake Roald Dahl's "James and the Giant Peach," which was adapted as a stop-motion film in 1996.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08F70Z_0Ly14bfq00
Would you want to see a "James and the Giant Peach" movie?

Buena Vista Pictures

No new information has been released since 2016.

Peter Pan's fairy companion Tinker Bell was reportedly getting her own live-action film, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CgG8_0Ly14bfq00
Tinker Bell may finally get her own live-action movie.

RKO Radio Pictures/Disney

The Hollywood Reporter wrote about a movie in 2015 that would star Reese Witherspoon. If the live-action "Peter Pan" movie performs well, there's still room for Yara Shahidi to get her own spinoff film.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Lucasfilm Reportedly Casts Live-Action Ezra Bridger

Star Wars is riding a huge wave of momentum thanks to the creation of the MandoVerse and just when it felt like the Lucasfilm property was on the brink of obscurity, shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have undeniably breath new life onto the franchise. click...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seamus Mcgarvey
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Dan Lin
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Billy Magnussen
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Jon Favreau
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Animated Movie#Disney Films#Animated Films#Rescue Rangers#Disney Tom Hanks#Disney Disney
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘Beetlejuice 2’: Release Date, Rumored Cast, & Everything To Know About Anticipated Sequel

It’s (almost) showtime! Over 30 years after Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice came out, a sequel film has finally been confirmed. There’s been talks of a second movie happening for the past three decades, so fans are overjoyed about the news. For those that haven’t seen it, Beetlejuice follows deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who try to scare away a family now living in their house. They make contact with an over-the-top bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse played by Michael Keaton, but his antics only complicate matters.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

CinemaCon 2022 Day 3 Recap: Walt Disney Studios, Doctor Strange & Lightyear Footage, Universal, Jurassic World Dominion

CinemaCon 2022 continued with Day 3. The Wednesday showcases for the convention featured studio presentations for both Walt Disney Studios and Universal Pictures, with some big reveals and footage screenings. Walt Disney Studios. Following the opening remarks for the Walt Disney Studios presentation, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige appeared live...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
Collider

'Avatar 2' Title Revealed as 'The Way of Water'

It seems like a lifetime ago since the confirmation that there would be sequels to James Cameron's 2009 phenomenon Avatar. Now, more than a decade later and the release date of the first sequel approaching, Avatar 2 has officially received its title. The anticipated return to Pandora will be called Avatar: The Way of Water.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Sam Raimi Says He’s Open To ‘Spider-Man 4’ As Tobey Maguire Cast As Charlie Chaplin In ‘Babylon’

After giving us his original “Spider-Man” trilogy, it’s exciting for many comic book movie fans that director Sam Raimi‘s finally returning to the world of Marvel Comics Raimi is in the director’s chair for the upcoming “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” allowing him to play the biggest sandbox in modern cinema, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while that film is starting to bubble with anticipation and is only a few short weeks away, Raimi isn’t closing the door on more Marvel, more specifically, his old Spider-Man character.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

'The Batman 2' Announced, 'Avatar 2' Footage & More At CinemaCon

Sean has been in Las Vegas all week attending this year’s CinemaCon. So why don’t we take the chance to sit down and run through some of the most exciting footage and announcement?. Olivia Wilde gave a first look at her sophomore film, Don’t Worry Darling, and it...
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

381K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy