Here's the latest on Amazon's ad business, which is $31 billion and growing

 4 days ago

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Amazon has become the third-biggest digital advertising company behind Google and Facebook, hitting $31 billion in ad revenue in 2021. Its ad revenue charged ahead 18% in the second quarter, an exception to the otherwise dismal picture for online advertising.

Under new CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon is shaking up its ad business to attract TV ad dollars. It's also seeking out new frontiers for ads — including placements in its physical Whole Foods stores. Its growth has also led Walmart, Instacart, Walgreens and other retailers to build their own retail media platforms.

Here's the latest on Amazon's moves to expand its advertising business and the growing competition.

Amazon's ad business is big and growing

Advertising is a tiny sliver of Amazon's business, but it's one of the company's fastest-growing areas, up 32% in the fourth quarter, when it broke out its ad business for the first time. The tech giant continues to cut into advertisers' search budgets that mostly go to Google . It's also ramping up its audio and video sales pitch.

Read more: Amazon is building an advertising behemoth — and it's coming for Facebook

Amazon is building a local advertising business in its latest attempt to dent Google and Facebook's ad dominance

Exclusive: Amazon plans to sell digital advertising space inside its physical stores

Amazon will spend an estimated $1.1B on sports content in 2022. Experts break down how sports fuels the rest of its business, and where it could go next.

Inside Google's fierce Goliath-versus-Goliath fight against Amazon for shopping dollars

Insiders break down Amazon Advertising's aggressive new push to win over big marketers like P&G with a new sales structure and help from AWS

Amazon's advertising revenue is booming. Here's exactly how much its ads cost.

Who runs Amazon's ad business

Amazon has built a team of execs to pitch advertisers, including people like Alan Moss and Colleen Aubrey; and agency and brand vets who work directly with marketers.

Read more: The 26 Amazon execs powering its $31 billion advertising business

Meet Amazon's behind-the-scenes leader who helped it take on Google and Facebook's advertising business and could become its next top ad exec

Alan Moss is spearheading Amazon's push to steal ad dollars from Facebook and Google. Insiders lay out his playbook for getting a slice of the $70 billion TV ad market.

Meet the 18 power players who are leading Amazon's ambitions to take on heavyweights like Netflix and Hulu in media

Amazon's competition for ad dollars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIkVe_0LxxguR600
A Michaels store.

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Other big retailers and delivery companies including Walmart, Albertsons, and Instacart are scrambling to build their own ad businesses, and hiring top talent to do so.

Read more: Retailers are fueling an advertising explosion, and it could present a nightmare for brands

Walmart is 'so far ahead,' and Kroger is 'a grade above': Advertisers break down which retailers are winning the hot e-commerce ad market

10 adtech firms companies like Walmart and Klarna are hiring to get a piece of the growing e-commerce advertising pie

4 ways that Walmart, Instacart, and Target are copying Amazon to build billion-dollar ad businesses

Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart are vying for advertising dollars — here's exactly how much they charge for ads

How advertisers navigate Amazon

Marketers have complained that Amazon is tough to navigate, and its structure has spawned a cottage industry of specialty firms. Amazon has rolled out buying tools, boosted its presence at industry events, and hired big agency talent to cozy up to advertisers.

Read more: Amazon is coming after Google and Meta's ad businesses with a major charm offensive to convince advertisers it can do more than just drive purchases

Meet 18 firms solving companies' giant problems selling and advertising on Amazon

I'm an Amazon advertiser. Here's how I used my ad budget to pull in $100 million in sales in 2021.

How to rank first with Amazon Ads, according to ex-Amazon ad sales managers

Amazon is breeding a new crop of marketing startups, and investors are buying in

The complete guide to hiring an Amazon agency

Amazon is hiring ad talent

Amazon is staffing up in advertising , but its tough interviewing process and distinct culture can make it hard for outsiders to break into the company.

We talked to insiders about how to ace the interview process.

Read more: Amazon has more than 3,300 advertising jobs open, many paying over $100,000. Here's how much you could make in sales, marketing, and more.

Amazon is known for its ruthless interviewing process. We talked to insiders about how to get a job there.

Amazon insiders explain the company's unique 'loop' interview system and how it's the ultimate test of whether someone will be a cultural fit

Amazon is coming for Madison Avenue's talent, and it could be another blow to embattled agencies and ad-tech companies

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 9

