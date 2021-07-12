Be Prepared with the 8 Best First-Aid Kits for 2021
If you’re a “live-life-to-the-fullest” sort of fella, cuts, scrapes, and the occasional finger amputation are inevitable. That’s why you can never have too many first-aid kits. We would argue for keeping one in your home, car, bug-out bag, and outdoor gear closet (to grab before hiking and camping trips). That might sound crazy; we call it being prepared. At the very least, you should have one comprehensive DIY emergency kit for the most common mishaps (bug bites, splinters, kitchen knife cuts) at home and a portable, specialized kit for more active outdoor pursuits. Thankfully, we’ve done the legwork for you to find the best first aid kits to shop in 2021.www.themanual.com
Comments / 0