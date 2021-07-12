Be Prepared with the 8 Best First-Aid Kits for 2021

When it comes to camping, there’s no greater pleasure than building and basking in the full glory of a man-made campfire. Though you likely had the help of some old newspapers and a lighter, that doesn’t make it any less impressive to have brought life to one of man’s greatest inventions. While it’s all well and good to simply gaze longingly into the fire, it’s even better to take a cue from our ancestors and get roasting, whether it be marshmallows, hot dogs, sandwiches, or a huge slab of meat. We’ve put together some of the best campfire accessories for roasting. The camping sticks will make the most out of your summer camping trip with this top campfire cookware.