13 Years Ago: Darius Rucker Releases His Debut Country Single

By Annie Zaleski
The Boot
The Boot
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 27, 2008, Darius Rucker made the jump into country music: Thirteen years ago today, he released his debut country single, "Don't Think I Don't Think About It." By that time, Rucker was a decorated musician who had already experienced multi-platinum success in the 1990s with the pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. "Don't Think I Don't Think About It" was Rucker's first country single, but it wasn't his first solo single: Back in 2002, he released a solo album, Back to Then, that took inspiration from soul and R&B.

