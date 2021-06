If rock and roll has a high priestess, Stevie Nicks is it. In 1975, the singer-songwriter joined British blues band Fleetwood Mac, her otherworldly songwriting and mystical stage presence elevating them into one of the most legendary rock groups of all time. Known for her pop sensibilities and literary lyrics, Stevie is the woman behind some of Fleetwood Mac’s most beloved songs, from the wistful “Landslide” and spellbinding “Rhiannon” to the eternal “Dreams.” On top of her work with Fleetwood Mac, Stevie also forged a wildly successful solo career, being proclaimed the “Queen of Rock and Roll” by Rolling Stone and becoming the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.