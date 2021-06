During the early stages of the 2010s, Yung Lean helped spark a movement with the Sad Boys wave. His drugged-out, incoherent autotuned raps were extremely popular at the time and it inspired many Swedish artists to make their own music. Yung Lean even made sure to show love to these artists, including Bladee, who has taken the baton from Lean and has run with it for the better part of four years. The Drain Gang artist is eclectic, to say the least, and his music leads to polarizing reactions. Regardless, he is immensely popular and on Friday, he decided to surprise his fanbase with a brand new album called "The Fool."