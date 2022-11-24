ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Anne Hathaway, Hilary Duff, Audrey Hepburn and More Stars Who Have Played Famous Film Princesses

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KrVr_0Lwa6TcW00

Anne Hathaway , Amy Adams and Audrey Hepburn may not be royalty in real-life, but you’d never know it based on some of their most famous film roles.

All three ladies made waves as fictional versions of famous royal figures throughout history: Hathaway proved herself plenty regal with princess roles such as Ella in Ella Enchanted and Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries ; while Adams fought for love with Prince Edward ( James Marsden ) in Enchanted . As for the Breakfast at Tiffany’s beauty, she showed off the less glamorous side of royal life as Europe’s own Princess Anne in Roman Holiday .

Hathaway's turn as Princess Mia was so popular that the original film spawned a sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement , in 2004. Since then, fans have clamored for a third movie, and the Oscar winner has said there's a script. Even if it never debuts, the Les Misérables star still appreciates the work she got to do on the first two.

“Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day,” she told Jess Cagle in January 2019. “That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical."

Other actresses made art imitate life when they played real-life royals. From Naomi Watts , who channeled the late Princess Diana in 2013’s Diana , to Nicole Kidman , who all but became the movie star-turned-royal Grace Kelly in 2014’s Grace of Monaco , plenty of Hollywood’s leading ladies have reigned on high as actual members of monarchies.

A-listers including Lily Collins and Emma Watson also lived the princess fantasy in their respective royal films, stepping into the shoes of famous Disney stars such as Snow White ( Mirror Mirror ) and Belle ( Beauty and the Beast ), while more still served as heroic leaders of fictional space republics (the late Carrie Fisher ).

Though Fisher later joked about how much she hated the wigs she wore as Leia, she expressed her admiration for the character, who has been an inspiration to kids everywhere since her 1977 debut. "I like how she handles things. I like how she treats people," the Shockaholic author said during a November 2016 interview with NPR . "She tells the truth. She gets what she wants done. ... I've sort of melded with her over time."

Keep scrolling to see which stars have tried on the tiara throughout their film careers:

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

252K+
Followers
25K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy