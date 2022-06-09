ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best Oculus Quest & Quest 2 controller batteries 2022

By Nick Ransbottom
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

The Touch Controllers for the Oculus Quest 2 ship with one disposable AA battery each, but you should invest in the best Oculus Quest 2 replacement batteries to ensure you can keep playing when they eventually run out of juice.

While the Touch Controllers last much longer than the headset's limited battery — up to several months, depending on usage — it's still wise to invest in some rechargeable batteries or a stack of disposable batteries to stop your VR sessions from getting disrupted. Here are the batteries and chargers we recommend for your Oculus Touch controllers.

The best battery and charger options for your Oculus Quest controllers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izEdw_0LwWslSV00

Panasonic 3 Hour Quick Charger + 4 AA eneloop Rechargeable Batteries

Best rechargable batteries + charger

These rechargeable batteries store up to 2,000 mAh of power, and can be recharged up to 2,100 times. They can be charged completely from dead or partially charged without damaging the energy storage memory. We recommend buying them with the quick charger accessory, which will get your AAs recharged in three hours or less, but you can also purchase the batteries alone for half the price if you already have one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474UsO_0LwWslSV00

Panasonic eneloop Pro AA Rechargeable Batteries (4 Pack)

Extra battery potential

Storing up to 2,550 mAh of energy and able to be recharged 500 times apiece, these eneloop pros will give your Oculus Touch controllers even more time before you have to swap them out. They have significantly fewer recharge cycles than the non-pro batteries, but give you the added convenience of not having to recharge them so often and should still last you for several years. Make sure to buy the charger if you need it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138TCq_0LwWslSV00

BeswinVR Magnetic Charge Kit for Oculus Quest 2

Never open them again

This unique charge kit comes with two special batteries, form-fitting covers, and special recharging cables. Each battery has a small magnetic connector that fits through the opening in the battery cover, making it easy to recharge each controller when the battery gets low. If you pair this with one of the BeswinVR controller grips in the same Amazon listing below — which features that same cut-out for the charging port — you won't even need to remove your grips to charge your controllers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1to7i2_0LwWslSV00

Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2

Dock it up

It's probably difficult to justify at nearly $100, but the Anker Charging Dock for Quest 2 is one of the coolest bespoke accessories you'll find for the VR headset. You can dock your headset and both controllers in its form-fit design and never have to worry about overcharging or overvoltage, thanks to the series of safety components inside. Just be aware that you'll need to remove any controller grips before docking. That's annoying, but at least you will only need to charge these batteries once every few months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKV1c_0LwWslSV00

Panasonic BQ-CC17SBA eneloop Advanced Individual Battery Charger

Charging Panasonic batteries

This charger will take your Panasonic eneloop batteries from dead to charged in up to two hours. It has an LED indicator to help you know when your batteries are done charging, and automatically shuts off to protect your batteries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361bgp_0LwWslSV00

Energizer Recharge Universal AA batteries

Keep going and going

These Energizer batteries are affordable and dependable with a five-year shelf life, 1,000 recharge cycles, and 12 months of charge retention. Its 2,000 mAh may not be ideal for electronics with higher power demands, but should be more than sufficient for the energy-efficient Oculus Touch controllers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28z9gH_0LwWslSV00

EBL LCD Battery Charger

Universal battery charger

This smart charger will charge up to four Ni-MH or Ni-CD AA batteries. The LCD screen shows the current charge level of each battery individually, detects non-rechargeable and defective batteries, and protects against accidents like overheating and short-circuiting. Best of all, it can also charge AAA batteries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acqQk_0LwWslSV00

Amazon Basics 8-Pack AA Batteries 2400mah

Rechargeable and budget friendly

These rechargeable batteries are budget-friendly but have a large 2,400 mAh capacity. They'll maintain 70% of their original capacity for up to six months, so after you're finished with the two in the Touch Controllers, you'll still be able to use the other two from the pack with a decent charge. We don't know how many recharge cycles they're predicted to keep their full charge, but Amazon says at least "three years," which should last you until the Oculus Quest 3 arrives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mavyz_0LwWslSV00

Energizer Ultimate Lithium AA Batteries

Best lithium disposables

These batteries have a massive 3,000 mAh capacity, and can last up to 20 years in storage. They are also able to perform in extreme temperatures ranging from 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. You probably aren't using your headset in extreme temperatures, but you can take a couple from the four-pack for your Oculus Quest, and two others for more extreme conditions. They aren't rechargeable, but last longer, are cheaper in bulk, and won't force you to buy a charger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIS9p_0LwWslSV00

EnergizerMax AA Alkaline Battery (24 pack)

Best alkaline disposables

These batteries last up to 10 years in storage, so you can grab a pair out of the drawer and keep your Touch Controllers powered and ready to go. They're leak-resistant, which helps protect your hardware, and the 24-pack is available for a budget-friendly price. The Oculus Touch controllers don't demand a lot of power, so this pack of 3,000 mAh alkalines should last you for years if you only use them exclusively for your Oculus Touch controllers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVm7U_0LwWslSV00

Rayovac AA Batteries (72 pack)

Great bargain

These batteries come in a 72-pack that costs around the same price or less than name-brand battery 48-packs. They're leak-protected to guard your device and can hold power for up to 10 years in storage. We guarantee you won't need all of these for your Touch, but this is a great bargain if you need AAs for your other controllers or devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXmiK_0LwWslSV00

POWEROWL AA Rechargeable Batteries (16 pack)

High capacity, low discharge

These eco-friendly batteries have a large 2,800mAh capacity and can be charged over 1,200 times. They're both explosion and leakproof, so you won't have to worry about any accidents. Best of all, they keep 70% of their charge after three months of non-use.

Keep playing

As wireless headsets with wireless controllers, the Quest and Quest 2 headsets don't have particularly long battery lives, but the Touch controllers are a different story entirely. That's why we recommend getting rechargeable AA batteries, as you'll be able to easily have a pair handy when the batteries get low, and will have plenty of warning ahead of time. The only thing worse than having to stop playing the best Oculus Quest 2 games to replace your batteries is not to have any spare batteries to swap in.

When picking the best Oculus Quest 2 replacement batteries, pay attention to any information they give on recharge cycles and usable battery life. You'll want at least 500 recharge cycles and several years of promised durability to ensure your battery won't suddenly stop working or lose its charge. That's one reason why we love the Panasonic eneloop rechargeable batteries, which can recharge an absurd 2,100 times before you'll finally have to buy some new ones.

Battery capacity is also an essential factor to consider, though perhaps not as vital as you might think. The higher mAh rating you see, the longer the battery will last and the more it can handle demanding electronics. But the Oculus Touch controllers aren't that demanding and are frequently in standby mode. Since standby mode doesn't use any real power, it's important to get batteries that can hold their juice for a long time, even when not in use.

For reliable performance in both areas, the Panasonic eneloop Pros have a solid 2,500 mAh while also retaining 85% of their charge for a whole year. Or, if you don't want to bother with rechargeable batteries, the Energizer Ultimate Lithium batteries have a massive 3,000 mAh capacity, and can last up to 20 years in storage.

If you were looking for something a little more bespoke than generic AA batteries, both Anker and BeswinVR offer charging docks or special cables and batteries that'll get the job done without having to ever remove the battery cover again. They're a bit more expensive than regular batteries but shouldn't ever need to be replaced while you have your Quest 2, thanks to battery longevity.

Once you've chosen the batteries you need, look into ways to make sure your headset is staying properly charged as well. You can look into the best Oculus Quest 2 battery packs to attach to the Quest 2, or buy a replacement Quest 2 charging cable that'll keep you topped off as you play.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Best cheap Android tablet 2022

The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Best Amazon Fire tablet 2022

Amazon has expanded its lineup of Fire Tablets over the years and now offers three different sizes: Two with HD resolution, and a similar spread of Kids Edition Tablets. With so many options, which is right for you?
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

How do I downgrade my version of Fire OS?

I have a Amazon Fire HD8 2020 and I am having trouble finding any tutorials on how to downgrade the OS. I am trying to downgrade from Fire OS 7.3.2.3 to 5.3.1 so I can root it and install Android. Does anyone have any ideas on how I would go about this?
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Oculus Go#Rechargeable Batteries#Rechargeable Battery#Oculus Touch
Android Central

Still no updte on note 20 ultra at&t

Try Smart switch on PC or manually check for software in settings if not then flash to latest with odin. I've already done the Smart switch and it says it's up to date AT&t is just not putting it out on a lot of phones hs flashing your phone hard I've never done that.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 review: The little smartphone that could

For the smallest of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has refined its design and threw in a few hardware upgrades. But some spec changes could ruin the experience for users looking to upgrade to a small flagship Android smartphone. In our review, we test out the S22 to see if these changes make or break an otherwise great phone.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Central

Also Android 11 has no on board FM Radio like it use to WHY

So Android 11 tablet addition has no built in on board FM Radio like pretty much all the other previous Android additions did. The less snarky answer is that the US government use to mandate that devices had an FM radio on board for safety reasons. But it's now considered the the mobile network is robust enough that it's no longer needed. Or something...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Interesting Video From MKBHD

He posted this yesterday. A very interesting subject....Google Glass came out 10 years ago..I'm feeling old(er). But what surprised me even more was the phone he would pull out as emphasis when he would mention a smart phone. Clue..it is the phone he blasted in a video a month ago and on Twitter. Is that phone now his go to phone? Things that make you go "hmmm."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Central

How would I get involved in Android Beta testing. ? ?

No, beta testing for Android versions is for the upcoming version. You install the beta version of the newer Android version on your own device. It's not recommended for novice users, nor is it recommended for people to use on their daily driver phone, since there can be significant bugs.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

514
Followers
453
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy