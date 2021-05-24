I Reviewed Thrive’s Causemetics Mascara and the Pics Are So Good
I don’t know about you, but mascara is just one of those products that I’m unreasonably picky about. Like, I’ve used my favorite Glossier Lash Slick and Yves Saint Laurent The Curler for as long as I can remember, and I’m not exactly trying to branch out, thank you very much. It wasn’t until I saw that mascara video—you know the one, where a smiling blonde girl quickly coats her lashes in Thrive Causemetics mascara until they’re ridiculously long and fluffy—that I even considered adding a new formula to my tight lineup. But something about that video just stuck with me: I mean, how the hell does someone go from standard, meh lashes to a legit falsie-worthy length in a matter of seconds?www.cosmopolitan.com