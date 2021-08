It's no secret that Supreme loves to be bold with its unconventional designs and seemingly random collaborations, but its 2021 Fall/Winter lookbook has revealed a crossover that no one expected; the Shrek franchise. You may be familiar with the meme status that both the Supreme brand and the Shrek movies hold, so it's perhaps not surprising that the two have got together for a range of beanies, skateboards and T-Shirts. But the collab has still managed to baffle the internet.