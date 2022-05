The best Elden Ring class depends on how you want to play. Do you want to be a strength focused damage dealer, say? Or focus on spells and incantations to use range and to defeat enemies. Whatever you're after, the good news is you can be almost anything whatever you choose as a starting class. The 'classes' you can initially begin with might come with stat points and gear distributed to favor certain play styles - extra strength, more magic, or certain weapons and armor, say - but you're not locked in. As you play you can spend your XP in any attribute and turn your starting classes into anything.

