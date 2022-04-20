35 photos of the Queen doing commoner things that will make you chuckle
- Queen Elizabeth II is a person just like the rest of us.
- She has reigned for 70 years and turns 96 on April 21.
- Amusing photos show the world's longest-reigning monarch in mundane, everyday situations.
Queen Elizabeth visited Prince William at work at the Royal Air Force Valley, where he was working as a pilot, in 2011.And her great-grandchildren.
At Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015, Prince George wanted to have a word with the Queen.She goes to concerts.
Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Diamond Jubilee with a concert in front of Buckingham Palace in 2012.She has fun at her birthday parties.
At her 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor in 2016, she appeared to be having a great time.She checks her lipstick.
She checked her makeup in the rear view mirror at the Pony Tandems at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.She goes fishing.
She rode in a traditional Maltese fishing boat while visiting Malta in 2015.Or picks up fish at the local market.
Queen Elizabeth visited West Quay Fisheries at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex in 2013.She plants trees.
Queen Elizabeth planted a "Black Sally" gum tree on the grounds of Government House in Canberra in 2006.She sits in pews.
At a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire, the Queen sat with members of the congregation.She eats on trains.
She enjoyed a cup of tea on a train to Potsdam in Germany.She satisfies her sweet tooth.
Queen Elizabeth cut the honorary first slice of cake at an event for the National Federation Of Women's Institute at the Royal Albert Hall.She visits animals at the zoo.
She visited the Asiatic lion enclosure at the London Zoo in 2016.She rides the bus.
To get to the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Queen Elizabeth took the bus.And golf carts.
She uses them to get around the grounds of Buckingham Palace .She waits for trains at the station.
Royals take the train to Sandringham every Christmas.And minds the gap.
Queen Elizabeth boarded a train at Kings Cross station in London in 2009.She rides her trusty steed.
Queen Elizabeth rode her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2002.She wears a raincoat when it's gloomy outside.
At the Royal Windsor Horseshow in 2007, Queen Elizabeth stayed dry in a tan raincoat.And sunglasses when the weather clears up.
Her Majesty wore sunglasses to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2018.She holds her own umbrella.
Her umbrellas always match her outfits .She goes apartment hunting.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip toured an independent-living community for older residents in 2017.She wears a blanket to keep warm.
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Charles laughed as they watched the sack race at the annual Braemer Highland Games in Scotland in 2013.She got cozy with her husband of over 70 years.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared a blanket at the event in 2015. They were married for 73 years before his death in April 2021.She goes grocery shopping.
She surveyed products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket in Poundbury.And gets exasperated by self-checkout.
Self-checkout is rarely smooth sailing.On a visit to another supermarket, the Queen appeared skeptical of the self-checkout phenomenon.
"You can't diddle it? You can't cheat?" she asked.She pets corgis.
She's always had a special connection with the breed .So many corgis.
Queen Elizabeth meets a corgi named Spencer at the Welshpool train station in Wales.She tours museums.
She toured the National Army Museum in 2017.She's an ice-hockey fan.
Queen Elizabeth chatted with players before an ice-hockey match in Bratislava, Slovakia.She wears pants.
It's a rare sight these days, since she usually wears matching skirts and jackets .She checks her notes before a big event.
She's no stranger to public speaking.She talks to her husband through car windows.
Queen Elizabeth talked to Prince Philip through the car window at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2018.She bonds with her relatives.
Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going their own way , they are still family.She takes walks with her kids.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles took a stroll in the garden of Frogmore House in March 2021 in Windsor.Read the original article on Insider
