35 photos of the Queen doing commoner things that will make you chuckle

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Queen Elizabeth is skeptical of self-checkout.

Justin Tallis/Pool/Reuters

  • Queen Elizabeth II is a person just like the rest of us.
  • She has reigned for 70 years and turns 96 on April 21.
  • Amusing photos show the world's longest-reigning monarch in mundane, everyday situations.
Queen Elizabeth dotes on her grandchildren.
Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William.

Christopher Furlong/Pool/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth visited Prince William at work at the Royal Air Force Valley, where he was working as a pilot, in 2011.

And her great-grandchildren.
Prince George with the Queen.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015, Prince George wanted to have a word with the Queen.

She goes to concerts.
Queen Elizabeth at her Diamond Jubilee concert.

Dave Thompson/Pool/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Diamond Jubilee with a concert in front of Buckingham Palace in 2012.

She has fun at her birthday parties.
Celebrating her 90th birthday.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At her 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor in 2016, she appeared to be having a great time.

She checks her lipstick.
Queen Elizabeth in the car.

Eddie Keogh/Reuters

She checked her makeup in the rear view mirror at the Pony Tandems at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

She goes fishing.
Queen Elizabeth tours the Grand Harbour.

Toby Melville/Reuters

She rode in a traditional Maltese fishing boat while visiting Malta in 2015.

Or picks up fish at the local market.
Queen Elizabeth at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex.

Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth visited West Quay Fisheries at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex in 2013.

She plants trees.
Digging a hole.

Will Burges/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth planted a "Black Sally" gum tree on the grounds of Government House in Canberra in 2006.

She sits in pews.
Queen Elizabeth attends a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire August 4, 2014.

Andrew Milligan/Pool/Reuters

At a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire, the Queen sat with members of the congregation.

She eats on trains.
Traveling by train.

Ian Jones/Pool/Reuters

She enjoyed a cup of tea on a train to Potsdam in Germany.

She satisfies her sweet tooth.
She gets the first slice.

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth cut the honorary first slice of cake at an event for the National Federation Of Women's Institute at the Royal Albert Hall.

She visits animals at the zoo.
Saying hello to the lions.

Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

She visited the Asiatic lion enclosure at the London Zoo in 2016.

She rides the bus.
On the bus.

Andrew Winning - WPA Pool/Getty Images

To get to the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Queen Elizabeth took the bus.

And golf carts.
Stepping out of a golf cart.

Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She uses them to get around the grounds of Buckingham Palace .

She waits for trains at the station.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at Kings Lynn train station.

KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2017/AP

Royals take the train to Sandringham every Christmas.

And minds the gap.
Boarding a train.

Stefan Rousseau/Pool/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth boarded a train at Kings Cross station in London in 2009.

She rides her trusty steed.
Horseback riding.

Dan Chung/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth rode her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2002.

She wears a raincoat when it's gloomy outside.
Queen Elizabeth in a raincoat.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At the Royal Windsor Horseshow in 2007, Queen Elizabeth stayed dry in a tan raincoat.

And sunglasses when the weather clears up.
Queen Elizabeth wearing sunglasses.

Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Her Majesty wore sunglasses to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2018.

She holds her own umbrella.
Holding an umbrella.

MJ Kim/Getty Images

Her umbrellas always match her outfits .

She goes apartment hunting.
Looking at an apartment.

Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip toured an independent-living community for older residents in 2017.

She wears a blanket to keep warm.
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Charles laugh.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Charles laughed as they watched the sack race at the annual Braemer Highland Games in Scotland in 2013.

She got cozy with her husband of over 70 years.
Watching a sack race.

Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared a blanket at the event in 2015. They were married for 73 years before his death in April 2021.

She goes grocery shopping.
Going grocery shopping.

Justin Tallis/Pool/Reuters

She surveyed products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket in Poundbury.

And gets exasperated by self-checkout.
It's a lot.

Justin Tallis/Pool/Reuters

Self-checkout is rarely smooth sailing.

On a visit to another supermarket, the Queen appeared skeptical of the self-checkout phenomenon.
A Sainsbury's employee and the Queen use a self-service register in May 2019.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

"You can't diddle it? You can't cheat?" she asked.

She pets corgis.
Queen Elizabeth pets a corgi during a visit to Sherborne Abbey in 2012.

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She's always had a special connection with the breed .

So many corgis.
Hi, Spencer.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth meets a corgi named Spencer at the Welshpool train station in Wales.

She tours museums.
Visiting a museum.

Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She toured the National Army Museum in 2017.

She's an ice-hockey fan.
She's a sports fan.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth chatted with players before an ice-hockey match in Bratislava, Slovakia.

She wears pants.
Queen Elizabeth in Scrabster, Scotland.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It's a rare sight these days, since she usually wears matching skirts and jackets .

She checks her notes before a big event.
At the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2003.

Warren Little/Getty Images

She's no stranger to public speaking.

She talks to her husband through car windows.
A quick word.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth talked to Prince Philip through the car window at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2018.

She bonds with her relatives.
Queen Elizabeth with Meghan Markle in 2018.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going their own way , they are still family.

She takes walks with her kids.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in 2021.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles took a stroll in the garden of Frogmore House in March 2021 in Windsor.

