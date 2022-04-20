35 photos of the Queen doing commoner things that will make you chuckle

Queen Elizabeth is skeptical of self-checkout. Justin Tallis/Pool/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II is a person just like the rest of us.

She has reigned for 70 years and turns 96 on April 21.

Amusing photos show the world's longest-reigning monarch in mundane, everyday situations.

Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William. Christopher Furlong/Pool/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth dotes on her grandchildren.

Queen Elizabeth visited Prince William at work at the Royal Air Force Valley, where he was working as a pilot, in 2011.

Prince George with the Queen. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

And her great-grandchildren.

At Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015, Prince George wanted to have a word with the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth at her Diamond Jubilee concert. Dave Thompson/Pool/Reuters

She goes to concerts.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Diamond Jubilee with a concert in front of Buckingham Palace in 2012.

Celebrating her 90th birthday. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She has fun at her birthday parties.

At her 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor in 2016, she appeared to be having a great time.

Queen Elizabeth in the car. Eddie Keogh/Reuters

She checks her lipstick.

She checked her makeup in the rear view mirror at the Pony Tandems at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Queen Elizabeth tours the Grand Harbour. Toby Melville/Reuters

She goes fishing.

She rode in a traditional Maltese fishing boat while visiting Malta in 2015.

Queen Elizabeth at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex. Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

Or picks up fish at the local market.

Queen Elizabeth visited West Quay Fisheries at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex in 2013.

Digging a hole. Will Burges/Reuters

She plants trees.

Queen Elizabeth planted a "Black Sally" gum tree on the grounds of Government House in Canberra in 2006.

Queen Elizabeth attends a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire August 4, 2014. Andrew Milligan/Pool/Reuters

She sits in pews.

At a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire, the Queen sat with members of the congregation.

Traveling by train. Ian Jones/Pool/Reuters

She eats on trains.

She enjoyed a cup of tea on a train to Potsdam in Germany.

She gets the first slice. Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

She satisfies her sweet tooth.

Queen Elizabeth cut the honorary first slice of cake at an event for the National Federation Of Women's Institute at the Royal Albert Hall.

Saying hello to the lions. Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

She visits animals at the zoo.

She visited the Asiatic lion enclosure at the London Zoo in 2016.

On the bus. Andrew Winning - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She rides the bus.

To get to the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Queen Elizabeth took the bus.

Stepping out of a golf cart. Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

And golf carts.

She uses them to get around the grounds of Buckingham Palace .

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at Kings Lynn train station. KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2017/AP

She waits for trains at the station.

Royals take the train to Sandringham every Christmas.

Boarding a train. Stefan Rousseau/Pool/Reuters

And minds the gap.

Queen Elizabeth boarded a train at Kings Cross station in London in 2009.

Horseback riding. Dan Chung/Reuters

She rides her trusty steed.

Queen Elizabeth rode her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2002.

Queen Elizabeth in a raincoat. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She wears a raincoat when it's gloomy outside.

At the Royal Windsor Horseshow in 2007, Queen Elizabeth stayed dry in a tan raincoat.

Queen Elizabeth wearing sunglasses. Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

And sunglasses when the weather clears up.

Her Majesty wore sunglasses to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2018.

Holding an umbrella. MJ Kim/Getty Images

She holds her own umbrella.

Her umbrellas always match her outfits .

Looking at an apartment. Peter Nicholls/Reuters

She goes apartment hunting.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip toured an independent-living community for older residents in 2017.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Charles laugh. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She wears a blanket to keep warm.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Charles laughed as they watched the sack race at the annual Braemer Highland Games in Scotland in 2013.

Watching a sack race. Russell Cheyne/Reuters

She got cozy with her husband of over 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared a blanket at the event in 2015. They were married for 73 years before his death in April 2021.

Going grocery shopping. Justin Tallis/Pool/Reuters

She goes grocery shopping.

She surveyed products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket in Poundbury.

It's a lot. Justin Tallis/Pool/Reuters

And gets exasperated by self-checkout.

Self-checkout is rarely smooth sailing.

A Sainsbury's employee and the Queen use a self-service register in May 2019. WPA Pool/Getty Images

On a visit to another supermarket, the Queen appeared skeptical of the self-checkout phenomenon.

"You can't diddle it? You can't cheat?" she asked.

Queen Elizabeth pets a corgi during a visit to Sherborne Abbey in 2012. Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She pets corgis.

She's always had a special connection with the breed .

Hi, Spencer. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

So many corgis.

Queen Elizabeth meets a corgi named Spencer at the Welshpool train station in Wales.

Visiting a museum. Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She tours museums.

She toured the National Army Museum in 2017.

She's a sports fan. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She's an ice-hockey fan.

Queen Elizabeth chatted with players before an ice-hockey match in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Queen Elizabeth in Scrabster, Scotland. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She wears pants.

It's a rare sight these days, since she usually wears matching skirts and jackets .

At the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2003. Warren Little/Getty Images

She checks her notes before a big event.

She's no stranger to public speaking.

A quick word. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

She talks to her husband through car windows.

Queen Elizabeth talked to Prince Philip through the car window at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2018.

Queen Elizabeth with Meghan Markle in 2018. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

She bonds with her relatives.

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going their own way , they are still family.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in 2021. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She takes walks with her kids.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles took a stroll in the garden of Frogmore House in March 2021 in Windsor.