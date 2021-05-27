Cancel
European Coronavirus Slump Persists in 2021

By Katharina Buchholz
statista.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGDP figures by the OECD for the first quarter of 2021 show the ongoing impact the coronavirus is having on economies around the world. China was the first economy that bounced back from its coronavirus losses. The country recorded a GDP growth of 3.2 percent as early as Q2 of 2020 and most recently even grew its economy by 18.3 percent compared with Q1 of 2020. 2020's first quarter was the only one in which China's economy shrank due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is now creating a negative carryover effect, making GDP growth in the latest quarter seem extremely high. Most other economies did not see negative GDP growth until Q2 of 2020, so this phenomenon has not occurred for them yet.

Reuters

Swiss gold exports to China rebound after coronavirus slump

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to mainland China surged in April to their highest since December 2019, customs data showed on Thursday, as demand for gold in the world's biggest bullion consuming nation rebounded from a slump during the coronavirus pandemic. Switzerland is the world's largest gold refining centre and transit hub. Its numbers provide an insight into global market trends. Swiss customs data show exports of 40.2 tonnes of gold worth around $2.5 billion at current prices to China in April -- more metal than was sent in the last 14 months combined. Switzerland also sent 10.1 tonnes of gold to Hong Hong, the most since January 2020. Reuters reported last month that China's central bank had granted commercial banks permission to import large amounts of bullion in April and May and around 150 tonnes of gold was likely heading to the country. China's return to the market has helped fuel a rise in gold prices from below $1,700 an ounce in early April to above $1,900 an ounce. The customs data also showed that Switzerland exported 56.4 tonnes of gold to India in April, down from a record high of 82.6 tonnes in March. India is the second biggest bullion consumer after China. Demand there also plunged during the first wave of the pandemic but began to recover much earlier. Following are numbers for April and comparisons. SWISS TRADE DATA (KG) EXPORT (kg) Apr-21 131,413 Mar-21 134,566 Apr-20 132,030 To China To Hong Kong To India Apr-21 40,245 10,082 56,449 Mar-21 9,389 31 82,641 Apr-20 0 1 500 * Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source. (Reporting by Peter Hobson, Editing by William Maclean)
Pandemic Triggers US Sake Slump

The sake industry has been hit harder than the wine industry by the pandemic because it was more dependent on restaurant sales, according to a state of the industry webinar this week. This is especially true in the US, which spent decades as Japan's top export sake market but dropped to third in 2020.
China’s Guangdong tightens coronavirus measures as cases persist

BEIJING (Reuters) -Cities in China’s most populous province of Guangdong have locked down compounds and streets and ordered some travellers to furnish negative COVID-19 test results, as health officials battle to control outbreaks. All 10 of China’s locally confirmed mainland cases on June 1 were in southern Guangdong, the National...
European Escapes

Castell Son Claret opened its four new garden suites in time for the start of the season at the end of March 2021. Each of the four 75 square meter suites has a light-flooded living area, large bedroom and spacious bathroom. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow an uninterrupted view of the breathtaking landscape of the Tramuntana mountain range that hugs the Castell estate, bringing nature right to the doorstep.
European Photonics Industry Growing Close to Double Global GDP Rate

BRUSSELS, June 9, 2021 — According to recent figures published by deep technology research group Tematys, the European photonics industry is growing at a rate close to double that of the global GDP. The industry, a new report says, is outperforming the European Union (EU) GDP and EU industrial production by three and five times, respectively.
French Trade Deficit Widens In April

France’s foreign trade deficit increased slightly in April, data published by customs office revealed on Tuesday. The trade deficit widened to EUR 6.24 billion in April from EUR 6.14 billion in March. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 4.54 billion. Both exports and imports grew 1.6...
Spain Industrial Production Surges In April

Spain’s industrial output grew sharply in April on higher production of durable consumer goods and capital goods, data from the statistical office INE showed on Monday. Industrial production surged 48.2 percent year-on-year in April, after rising 12.9 percent in March. Economists had forecast output to climb 12.6 percent. On an...
Euro Mixed After German ZEW Survey, Eurozone GDP Data

The euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals in the European session on Tuesday, after a slew of reports on German ZEW economic sentiment for June, Eurozone GDP and employment for the first quarter. Survey data from the ZEW – Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed that German...
Coronavirus links: coronavirus severity

A coronavirus-focused linkfest is for now a weekly feature here on Abnormal Returns. Please stay safe and find a vaccination site near you. You can read last week’s edition here. Quote of the Day. "SARS-CoV-2 is new to our immune systems. That makes it very dangerous. Viruses that are new...
East Asia, Pacific growth to rebound to 7.7% in 2021 – World Bank

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Economic growth in the east Asia and Pacific region is projected to strengthen to 7.7% in 2021 from 1.2% last year, primarily reflecting the strong rebound in China, the World Bank said late on Tuesday. Growth in China is projected to pick up to 8.5% this year, up by...
World Bank sees 5.6% global growth in 2021, best since 1973

WASHINGTON — The World Bank is upgrading the outlook for global growth this year, predicting that COVID-19 vaccinations and massive government stimulus in rich countries will power the fastest worldwide expansion in nearly five decades. In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, out Tuesday, the 189-country anti-poverty agency forecasts that...
Update: World Bank upgrades China's growth forecast to 8.5 pct in 2021

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese economy is on track to grow by 8.5 percent in 2021, up 0.6 percentage point from a previous projection, the World Bank Group said in its latest Global Economic Prospects released on Tuesday. China's ability to contain the pandemic pretty quickly, its significant...
Japan GDP Data On Tap For Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release final Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to sink 1.2 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year after climbing 2.8 percent on quarter and 11.7 percent on year in the three months prior.
S Korea Q1 GDP growth revised higher to 1.9% on stronger exports

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--South Korea's first-quarter year-on-year GDP growth was revised up to 1.9% from the previous estimate of a 1.8% expansion amid stronger exports, the country's central bank said on Wednesday. Exports rose by 5.1% year on year in the first quarter, up from the previous projection of a 4.5% expansion,...
Xinhua world economic news summary at 0930 GMT, June 10

SEOUL -- South Korean banks' household loan fell last month due to the repayment of borrowing for stock investment, central bank data showed Thursday. Debts, owed by households to banks, totaled 1,024.1 trillion won (918.6 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of May, down 1.6 trillion won (1.4 billion U.S. dollars) from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
India's GDP estimated to grow at 8.3 pc, says World Bank

Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): Economic growth in South Asian countries is expected to rebound to a stronger-than-expected 6.8 per cent in 2021 and India's GDP is predicted to grow at 8.3 per cent, according to the latest World Bank report on global economy recovery post Covid-19 pandemic. In its...
German economic sentiment at pre-pandemic levels, outlook softens

LONDON (ICIS)--German economic sentiment strengthened in June as the current situation was assessed at pre-pandemic levels, economic research institute Zew said in a report on Tuesday. Assessments of the current economic situation rose to -9.1 in June, beating analyst expectations of -28, to reach the highest point since August 2019.