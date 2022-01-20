ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Read the powerful, viral note this dad wrote to his makeup artist son's bully.

By Robbie Couch
Upworthy
Upworthy
 4 days ago

This article was originally published on January 18, 2017


This is YouTuber and makeup guru M anny Gutierrez .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWcLy_0LvHCeZq00

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for People.

He's taking the beauty world by storm, one tweet at a time.

Maybelline just recruited Gutierrez to be the face of its new mascara campaign — the very first time the role has ever been given to a man.

From a promotional standpoint, the move was a smart one. Gutierrez has amassed millions of social media fans who follow him for his expert makeup advice and hilarious online presence .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4i2H_0LvHCeZq00

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Maybelline New York.

But with all the extra fanfare lately, Gutierrez, who is openly gay, has attracted some unwanted attention too.

On Jan. 6, 2017, conservative blogger Matt Walsh tweeted out a photo of Gutierrez, writing, "Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons."

Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons.pic.twitter.com/8ybirgppKi

twitter.com

Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons.pic.twitter.com/8ybirgppKi

Needless to say, Walsh's tweet — which racked up nearly 5,000 favorites and over 1,600 retweets — encapsulates a whole lot of bigotry and ignorance in less than 140 characters.

Walsh's rhetoric wasn't just harmful, though, it was factually incorrect too.

Gutierrez's dad, "Manny Sr.," has been there for the social media star.

In fact, he's been one of Gutierrez's biggest supporters.

After Walsh's example of fragile masculinity went viral, Manny Sr. — who works for his son and is " so proud " of him — decided to throw in his two cents. He wrote a message addressed to Walsh and asked Gutierrez to share it on his social media accounts:

My dad is a fucken SAVAGE, I can't with him pic.twitter.com/iWceEmZ6L4

twitter.com

My dad is a fucken SAVAGE, I can't with him pic.twitter.com/iWceEmZ6L4

"Not only am I proud of what [my son] has accomplished, but I'm more proud of the person he has become," Manny Sr. wrote.

"I know the words you speak are from lack of knowing anybody from the LGBT community," he wrote. "If you did, you would soon realize they are some of the most real and kind hearted individuals that walk this planet of ours."

Fortunately, Manny's tweet with his dad's message has spread much further than Walsh's original hateful comment, garnering more than 12,000 retweets and nearly 60,000 favorites.

Gutierrez's dad's love for his son reflects a broader shift in parents who are accepting and supportive of their LGBTQ children.

While the popularity of same-sex marriage doesn't necessarily indicate progress on all queer issues, it does serve as a general barometer to gauge Americans' evolving attitudes on LGBTQ rights. And in that sense, we've come a long way.

Not only has national approval of marriage equality trended upward in recent years — surpassing 60% in 2016 — but, more specifically, parents of a certain generation are coming around to the idea too: A 2016 WedInsights study found that 60% of married same-sex couples reported having emotional support from their parents — up from 46% in 2013.

There are many more Manny Sr.'s out there.

In response to the letter, fans applauded Gutierrez's dad.

Whether it was through an abundance of exclamation points...

...attempts to recruit Gutierrez's dad for public office...

Can we have your dad for president?!

twitter.com

Can we have your dad for president?!

...or sending him a simple message of love via hug.

Fans loved Manny Sr.'s message of inclusion. And that message, of course, wasn't lost on Gutierrez either.

"He's the best," Gutierrez wrote in response to one fan. "[I'm] so lucky to have him."


Comments / 73

jaxx
3d ago

he looks ridiculous and he definitely has a mental disorder but his dad wants you to know that he's one of the nicest people you will ever meet and he has always supported his son's mental disorder 😂🤣😂

Reply(15)
41
Larry Selvage
3d ago

he has some very long eyelashes they are pretty don't down this not for having the courage to do what most are afraid to do it's still your child no matter who they want to be just be there and love them like you did when they were born

Reply
13
Teresa
2d ago

I think he is very attractive with a beautiful face regardless what he does and how he act's he still good looking. I know alot of transexual have to give them credit where credit is few. Admitting it take's gut's with some for both sexes.🤗👍

Reply
11
Related
The Independent

Doorbell camera records heartwarming moment between mother and son: ‘This conversation is everything’

A mother has shared a sweet moment between herself and her five-year-old after it was accidentally captured by her home’s security camera.TikTok user Destiny Bennett, @thebennettgang, often shares parenting and marriage tips on the platform, along with clips of her children.However, this past December, Bennett shared a video on TikTok of one conversation with her son that she had no idea was being documented by her doorbell camera.“Can’t believe I caught this on camera,” she wrote in the caption.The touching video, which was captured as the pair were leaving their home, began with Bennett bent down and looking at her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

In This Viral Video, It Is A Truth Universally Acknowledged That Babies Don’t Like Grass.

If your baby absolutely can’t stand getting anywhere near grass, you’re not alone. As little ones grow and develop, they go through a period of time where their nervous system makes them much more sensitive to certain textures, sights, and sounds. Each child may have something in particular they’re not a fan of, but a disdain for grass seems to be universal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Upworthy

Grandma breaks down in tears after co-workers gift her the very first doll in her life

Gifting toys to kids is a long-standing Christmas tradition and many of us have been privileged enough to experience that joy. A grandmother who was was never gifted a doll in her life broke down in tears after her co-workers gifted her one. The video was shared on TikTok by user @​​ilianmejia06 or Lilian Mejia, where it went viral, garnering more than 2.8 million views. The video shows the woman getting emotional and crying as she unwraps her Christmas present at work. She had been gifted an American doll, making it the very first she owned. She announces to those around her that this was her very first doll. Her coworkers hug her as she breaks down in tears. One co-worker jokingly tells her, "Don't cry because you're going to be ugly."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Mua
Person
Matt Walsh
Upworthy

A comic about wearing makeup goes from truthful to weird in 4 panels.

Even though I don't wear very much makeup, every few days or so SOMEONE (friends, family, internet strangers) will weigh in on why I "don't need makeup." Now, I realize this is meant as a compliment, but this comic offers a hilariously truthful (and slightly weird) explanation of the "too much makeup" conundrum.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Makeup Artist#Bully#Rich Polk Getty#Maybelline New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Voices: A man is now a hero for not ogling a woman in the gym – why is the bar so low?

Imagine you’re at the gym. The attractive, toned woman in front of you is doing squats. Instead of ogling her bum as it’s raised and lowered – to get some sort of creepy sexual gratification from watching a stranger who has neither invited nor consented to this – you keep your eyes on the floor. Eventually, you lie back on the weight machine you’re sitting on. You’re a hero, apparently. A “kind sir”. OK, I’m being a little facetious. But TikTok user Libby Christensen really did post a video showing a man doing the above while she was working out,...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Afro Puffs — Activate! Three-Year-Old’s Birthday Photos As Spider-Girl Goes Viral

With great power, comes a great pair of afro puffs for one special little three-year-old girl who got to show off her Black girl magic in a photoshoot as Spider Girl. Based in Mobile, Alabama, Rae’s Bleu Rose Photography threw social media in a frenzy when she posted snapshots of the friendly neighborhood Spider Girl named Rose, whose identity still remains a mystery.
ENTERTAINMENT
Upworthy

Upworthy

66K+
Followers
2K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy