On this day in 1974, one of America’s last true country outlaws graced the cover of TIME magazine. On May 6 of that year, the late and legendary Merle Haggard appeared on the cover, and its result was paramount. The cover alone speaks volumes: no frills, fringe, or fuss, the photo is Haggard to a T. In it, a black and white photo of Haggard appears as if he can see right through you. Donning a cowboy hat, his signature sideburns, and a thousand-yard stare, the image is hauntingly accurate of just who Haggard was.