Happy 69th birthday to George Strait! The singer was born on this day (May 18) in 1952. Strait was born in the small town of Poteet, Texas, just south of San Antonio, to parents John and Doris. His father was a math teacher and also owned a 2,000-acre ranch, where Strait and his siblings -- brother John Jr. (known as Buddy) and sister Pency -- worked on weekends and during the summers. However, when Strait was in fourth grade, his parents divorced, and his mother moved away with his sister, leaving the future country star and Buddy to live with their father.